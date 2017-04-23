Exxon Mobil Releases Its XTO Shale Unit To Operate Like A Start-Up

It's not only ramping up shale production in the U.S., but also in Argentina.

Over the next several years, how XTO goes is how Exxon will go.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has needed to find ways to lower costs while increasing revenue in an oil price environment that's expected to be lower for longer. To that end, it is now getting out of the way of its XTO shale unit and letting it aggressively explore and develop assets that can fairly quickly, in some cases, add to the top and bottom lines of the company.

The XTO unit, since it was acquired in 2010, has been given a long leash, but what's important now is, because of Exxon's acquisition of $6 billion in drilling rights in February 2017, it will allow XTO to accelerate and grow its contribution to the company's performance.

Why this is happening, beyond the need for Exxon to find low-cost growth opportunities, is the nature of U.S. shale itself, as it needs to be flexible and quick in response to rapidly changing circumstances. To have to go through bureaucratic processes in order to get approval for actions would be counterproductive to the success of its shale strategy.

In other words, onshore oil and how it is produced is much different than offshore oil.

The changes made by Exxon

What has changed on the bureaucracy side of Exxon concerning XTO is its purchasing order system, which, according to Bloomberg, "governs project spending at the rest of Exxon," citing people familiar with the matter.

The particular system was put in place for primarily offshore projects that could take as long as a decade to develop, and which had price tags of up to $50 billion. That model is obsolete when it comes to the development of shale wells, which can cost around $6 million or so to build. Not only that, but they can be built in few weeks.

This is also why the process of submitting a 12-month operating blueprint, which is expected to be totally adhered to by other units of the company, has also been removed from the XTO shale unit.

It's not that these protective filters weren't viable for prior projects, or existing projects requiring a long time and a lot of money to develop, it's that they don't work with shale development and drilling.

This isn't to suggest the unit is just winging it. After Exxon acquired XTO, it put 30-year veteran, Jack Williams, in place to head it up. He's in the inner circle of leadership at the company.

Confidence in management

To me, investors should consider this a positive move by Exxon, as it should give confidence that the company is willing to be flexible when the situation demands it; as in the case of shale it does.

Also important is the willingness to gravitate quickly toward shale in response to the changing market and price environment, where a series of disappointing situations, in some cases out of its control, such as the sanctions on Russia, has dragged on the company.

Its increasing focus on shale means it will be able to lower costs across its entire upstream portfolio on average, while quickly generating a revenue and earnings stream that can generate more optimism for the company with some quick wins. This will in turn increase shareholder and investor confidence in the company going forward; something that has been lacking over the last couple of years.

Pointing the unit in the right direction while providing it the capital it needs to be successful, while removing internal restraints that could have hampered the performance of XTO, is exactly what was needed to be done. Now it's up to XTO to justify the confidence the company has in its potential.

Investment and outlook

Also of interest with XTO is it isn't only been given the opportunity to develop U.S. shale assets, but as I mentioned in a recent article, it is also developing significant assets in Argentina, where the government there has offered above-market prices for gas through 2021. After that, it reverts to market prices.

Producing into a guaranteed profit isn't a bad deal. Exxon will get a nice bump from those assets, depending upon how quickly it can raise output there.

As for the overall shale budget, Exxon has committed approximately a third of its drilling budget to projects being worked by XTO in 2017, and in 2018, it will climb to 50 percent of the budget. It underscores the fact shale oil is the play to be in, and it offers the company the best opportunity to quickly turn things around and be more competitive and profitable with oil at a lower price.

Looking ahead, shale production at Exxon is projected to increase by 20 percent annually through 2025. To me, that means how XTO and shale go, so will go the performance of the company over the next eight years or so.

As I see it on the upstream side of its business, this was really the only option the company had to turn things around, and it's important that it identified it and is aggressively pursuing it.

Conclusion

Some see this as a risky bet for Exxon, but I see it as facing a lot more risk if it had continued doing business as usual, keeping the prior way it did things for long-term, high-cost projects in place.

This allows for more visibility, as the company can quickly boost shale production and improve its cost structure and immediate results. It should vastly improve over the next several years, and when the price of oil finally does settle down and finds organic and sustainable support, Exxon is positioning itself for long-term success. It wouldn't surprise me to see it increase its shale holdings over the next couple of years.

With its XTO unit operating almost like a start-up, with the exception of it having a hefty budget to back it, Exxon has taken the correct steps to take full and quick advantage of its shale acreage. Since it has guaranteed, above-market gas prices in Argentina over the next four years, and it's rapidly developing its U.S. shale acreage, the company could surprise to the upside over the next few years.

If the price of oil and gas increases during that time, it could exceed expectations by a lot more than I'm thinking it will now.

Shale is the growth engine for Exxon's upstream business now, and how efficiently and quickly XTO is able to develop it will determine how Exxon performs going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.