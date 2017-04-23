Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly' where I will review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

The French Election over the weekend will make short-term moves unpredictable. I have every faith in the medium- and longer-term cycles - events have very little lasting effect on them - but to say accurately where the markets will open Monday is a challenge.

Still, we can prepare for different scenarios. I never enter positions right before events, but there are areas we may have an edge once the news is out.

Equities

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is still correcting the post election rally in wave 4. The ideal target for the correction is still 2,280. However, it is important to monitor the patterns as they evolve as the correction could complete right under our noses. We don't always get the ideal or expected price action.

Finding the right count in a wave 4 choppy correction is easier said than done. I've spent the past hour looking at various permutations and haven't found anything I'm too confident in. Elliott Wave is never wrong, but it's sometimes incredibly hard to know what is right.

It is now technically possible to count the correction complete. The S&P 500 may have completed a triangle (a common pattern in the wave 4 position).

Granted, it's not the best looking triangle, but it's a valid count and would mean price will rally impulsively over 2,400 to 2,500ish.

The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) made a lower low last week, so can't be in a triangle, but there is the possibility of a complete ABC ending in a wave C wedge at the lows:

There even appears to be an impulsive move higher from the 20,375 low on Thursday, but it's hard to put much money behind such a short-term idea when there is so much downside risk.

Personally, I'm not happy with either of the above counts. The ratios and internal waves just don't look right and I think there are better alternatives. When there is so much uncertainty, I keep weighing up all the options, looking for clues, and hoping for a 'moment of clarity'.

One thing suggesting a bearish outcome is the SPX fractal I have been updating each week for over a month now. Last week, it worked again and prepared us for a weak bounce to a lower high. Now it suggests we go to new lows and at least 2,306.

This fractal makes a lot of sense as the period for comparison is just before the US election. Political uncertainty is creating the same price action.

Also, the count accompanying the fractal looks better than the alternatives shown above:

There are repeating structures and the waves are clearly related. Both 'a' waves and 'b' waves are nearly equal in price and time. If we get an equal 'c' wave, it takes us to 2,290 and very near our preferred target of 2,280.

I'm still hoping to buy lower. Even if the French election results are bullish, I won't be chasing and I see the possibility for any rally to eventually reverse for lower.

Precious Metals

Precious metals and related markets were very mixed last week.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) held steady in a bullish consolidation over the 200dma and just under the resistance highlighted last week. $1,306 is still the level to beat to rule out another dip below $1,264, but it's not somewhere I would try to short given the context.

It is very interesting that there is a perfect measured move targeting the post US election spike high of $1,335. Will the French election spike price to the same point?

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) retraced the 5 wave rally from the March lows last week, and as expected, failed to break out cleanly once again. Perhaps now it has shaken out enough weak hands and is ready to break properly.

I am convinced there will be another leg up in both gold and silver before a medium-term top, but it's a question of how soon the move starts.

The gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is a lot weaker than gold itself and the pattern is a bit concerning as the February to March decline looks impulsive. This makes the February highs at $25.6 important and there is sure to be a lot of buy stops above.

Next week is key. My approach is to sell gold into strength around $1,330 or buy any dip under $1,260.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

The DXY is a basket of currencies and the Euro has the heaviest weighting at 57.6%. Therefore, if the Euro spikes higher significantly after the elections, the dollar will be pushed down.

USD/JPY (NYSEARCA:FXY) will likely follow the Euro as a risk on bet. It held important support last week, but didn't put in a convincing rally. In fact, it looks like a corrective wave 4 rally back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace and channel.

If wave 5 equals wave 1 (which it often does), the pair could target 107.5. However, this looks a little high to me. If equities and the Euro sell off significantly, I would prefer to buy the confluence of the gap fill at 106.66 and the 61.8% retrace of the last 2016 rally.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

I have no idea how oil will respond to the French election. Purely looking at the cycle down last week, it looks set up to bounce as a pretty clean looking 5 wave rally looks like it concluded at Friday's low.

Wave 3 was clearly the strongest and measured 161.8* wave 1. Wave 5 was equal to wave 1.

If it wasn't for the weekend break, I would usually buy this set up for a bounce and put my stop at the low. But anything can happen in the short term and there is the risk of large gaps in either direction on Monday.

Medium term, I am still confident I can buy lower. Longer term, oil is going higher to the mid-$60s.

Copper (NYSEARCA:JJC)

Last week I pointed out the potential for a reversal around $2.52 based on longer-term cycles. However, the shorter-term pattern suggests $2.47 and ideally $2.44.

The best edge is to buy the stops under the December 2016 $2.4 pivot, or on a reversal once those stops are taken.

Conclusions

Elliott Wave patterns and technical analysis can be very effective in the short term under certain circumstances. But ahead of significant events such as elections, or even data like NFP, taking new positions feels too much like gambling.

Thankfully, events have little or no longer-term effects on cycles. Medium term, I am still very sure of another leg up in equities and the dollar. Precious metals are also going higher, but are a hold rather than a buy here or on any move higher next week.

We can also prepare and act once the events are out of the way and price has moved into levels of interest. SPX 2,280, USD/JPY 106.66, gold $1,335 and silver $19.5 are all places I would consider fading moves early next week.

