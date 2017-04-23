InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/21/17: TCBI, GLV, GLO, GLQ

Includes: CONN, FB, GLO, GLQ, GLV, HCC, HEI, IFF, INFO, ISRG, KF, RHT, SRNE, TCBI, TJX, TOCA, UNH
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/21/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Texas Cap Banc (NASDAQ:TCBI);
  • Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ), and;
  • Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN);
  • Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO);
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX);
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
  • Korea Fund (NYSE:KF);
  • IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO), and;
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH);
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Tocagen (Pending:TOCA), and;
  • Warrior Met Coal (Pending:HCC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $2,584,094
2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Op Fd GLO B $2,480,930
3 Abg Mgt BO Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE JB* $1,100,000
4 Hasnain Faheem DIR Tocagen TOCA JB* $1,000,000
5 Cargill C Keith CEO,DIR Texas Cap Banc TCBI B $367,850
6 Rieder Richard M O Blackrock 2022 Gl Inc Opp Tr BGIO B $299,999
7 Gruber Harry E PR,DIR Tocagen TOCA JB* $250,000
8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Divi & Inc Fd GLV B $131,480
9 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $118,655
10 Daly Brian HR Conns CONN B $100,048

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Blackstone BO Warrior Met Coal HCC JS* $68,209,600
2 Ford William E DIR Ihs Markit INFO JS* $60,480,000
3 Kkr Credit Advisors \(Us$4 BO Warrior Met Coal HCC JS* $42,558,944
4 Mendelson Laurans A CB,CEO,BO Heico HEI JS* $3,177,416
5 Smith Lonnie M DIR Intuitive Surgical ISRG AS $2,430,372
6 Wilson D Ellen VP,HR Unitedhealth UNH S $2,387,611
7 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $2,303,200
8 Whitehurst James M CEO,PR,DIR Red Hat RHT AS $2,279,813
9 City Of London Investment BO Korea Fund KF S $1,622,378
10 Sherr Richard VP,PR TJX Companies TJX AS $1,562,600

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

