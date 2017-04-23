Williams Partners' Big Payday

Just recently, the management team at Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) announced that it had reached an agreement to sell off some of its non-core assets. Seeing as how Williams is a firm I look back on from time to time and like to stay updated on, I figured it would be interesting to look at the transaction and provide my feedback on it. In what follows, I will do just that and give my thoughts on what it all means for investors in the firm moving forward.

A look at Geismar

In September of last year, the management team at Williams Partners (hereby referred to as Williams unless otherwise mentioned), announced that they were planning on monetizing some of their non-core assets. They specifically mentioned their Geismar Olefins Facility in that announcement, saying that they planned to divest of it and "other assets" for proceeds in excess of $2 billion.

Through their 100% ownership interest in Williams Olefins LLC, the company owns an 88.46% stake in Geismar. While management does not need to provide a ton of data on the facility, they do provide enough to give us a picture of what this sale looks like. The facility has been under the Williams name since 1999 and we know that its last major expansion took place in 2015 when the company added 600 million pounds per year of ethylene production capacity. This brought total production capacity up to 1.95 million pounds of ethylene per year, plus 114 million pounds of propylene production per year.

This set of operations, combined with their splitter, which produces up to 500 million pounds per year of propylene, provide the ethylene and propylene needed for merchant sales that result in the production of end products like plastics and other downstream products of a petrochemical nature. What's more is that, over time, management has made sure to be able to benefit from Geismar and its splitter in more ways than one. Besides the production and sale of the aforementioned products, the company also owns 283 miles of pipeline between Louisiana and Texas. They have, on top of this, another pipeline capable of transporting up to 12 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day from Discovery's Paradis fractionator ("fractionator" being the coolest word I've ever heard) to Geismar.

*Taken from Williams

In the past couple of years, management has really used Geismar to ramp up its volume. In the table above, for instance, you can see that, in 2015, the facility produced 1.066 billion pounds of ethylene. This grew to 1.638 billion pounds of it in 2016, the difference of which was enough to increase sales by $170 million last year. Without factoring in its propylene production capacity (data wasn't disclosed on volumes from that), we're looking at a utilization rate of 84%.

A look at management's plans

From all the research I conducted, it seems as though Geismar is a quality facility with a nice footprint, but what is the end result here? For starters, Williams' agreement states that it will receive $2.1 billion in cash from NOVA Chemicals in exchange for the property. That alone exceeds the $2 billion+ that management had said it would try for in exchange for not just Geismar but its "other" non-core assets as well. It does seem likely, based on management's language, that they will book a gain on their sale of the facility but, thankfully, they expect their NOLs (net operating losses) to be able to cover said gain.

In addition to the cash proceeds, the company announced that it had struck an agreement with NOVA whereby it will have, under a long-term contract, the right to supply feedstock and give transportation services to the Geismar facility. I haven't seen, unfortunately, any details that might give me a hint of just how profitable this could be for Williams, but it does, either way, move them toward focusing more on their natural gas business the way they want. We're also not quite sure what the full impact on the firm otherwise will be moving forward, but management did state that they will provide updated guidance on May 11th.

In general, and especially during tough times, I am a fan of asset divestitures (at least for non-core assets), but there is one thing I fear; a misallocation of resources. Selling assets can be great for the firm and its shareholders, but using the proceeds in a way that is suboptimal can hurt the enterprise. What I do know is that, of the $2.1 billion Williams will receive, they intend to use $850 million to pay down their term loan that comes due next year. Assuming the company can refinance or extend that loan (they probably can), I actually don't like this move. Yes, I know that Williams has $15.7 billion in debt on its books and a debt reduction will improve its credit profile, but paying down debt that has an interest rate of 2.5% when they have 5.25% Senior Note debt of $1.5 billion or other, even higher-rate debt, due further into the future, I would prefer an allocation to some Senior Notes over the term loan. That or a mix of the two.

Unfortunately, management has not said precisely what they will do with the rest but they did mention using their capital toward pre-funding their capital expenditures. This idea is appealing to me because it lessens uncertainty for investors. This year alone, Williams must cover between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion in capital expenditures, $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion is supposed to be allocated to Transco and other (but smaller) projects. If the excess cash won't be used for retiring high-cost debt (they did redeem $600 million of 7.25% Senior Notes in February of this year though), then making sure capital projects are covered is a great idea.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems like the management team at Williams is making a sound decision to divest themselves of this non-core asset and move more in the direction of its natural gas operations. I do wonder if its allocation of cash toward low-interest debt is fundamentally a wise idea (I lean toward it not being), but, beyond that, I like the firm's plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.