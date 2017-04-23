Dividend Newbies: 8 Tips For Better Investing

A little over a year ago, I wrote an article titled "Dividend Newbies: 5 Tips for Avoiding Common Mistakes." It turned out to be a very popular article, attracting tens of thousands of readers and more than 300 comments.

This is an update and expansion of that article. Several commenters last year noted that the tips were not only good ideas for dividend investors, but also for investors of all stripes. I have expanded the tips this year to add a couple that are inspired by last year's comment stream.

1. Don't chase high yield

A common mistake for new dividend investors is to focus solely on yield, "chase" yield, or assume that the highest yielding stocks must be the best ones to buy.

Hucksters offer lists of the highest-yielding stocks, as if there is some secret to finding them. That may impress a new investor, but such lists are easy to develop. There are no secrets when it comes to yield.

For example, here is a list I generated in just a few seconds using Morningstar's basic stock screener. I sorted the list by yield to put the highest yielders first.

There is nothing useful about this list. Other than the outrageous yields, you don't know anything about these stocks. You don't know if the dividends are safe, if the companies are near bankruptcy, whether they ever increase their dividends, or even why their yields are so high.

For example, you'll notice that several stocks on the list don't even have prices. The first one that does, Origen Financial Services (OTCPK:ORGN), has a price of $0.13 per share and last paid a dividend in 2015. (Morningstar's yield is incorrect. It should be listed as zero. The company is not currently yielding anything.)

The point is that yield is only one of several factors to consider when you become interested in dividend stocks. If anything, a very high yield is a reason for suspicion. In my own investing, I consider a yield higher than 9% or so to be a red flag, not a cause for joy.

2. Don't chase anything

That leads us naturally to the second tip: Don't chase anything. While yield is the obvious example of what not to chase with dividend stocks, in reality your due diligence should not let any single factor blind you to the total reality of a company, no matter how good it may look by itself.

Extreme values in any metric should raise suspicion. Here are some examples of corporate qualities that are normally good factors but could possibly be misleading.

Quality or Factor What Could Go Wrong High yield Company's price may have cratered to produce the yield; company may be failing; dividend may be unsustainable. High dividend growth rate Growth rate may be unsustainable; data may be based only on single increase; company may not be generating cash needed to sustain dividend. Seeming high quality Stock may be far overvalued; quality factor (such as a wide moat) may be unsustainable. Great valuation Price may be cheap for good reason; company may be failing, caught in secular change, suffering from mistakes of a terrible management team, and the like.

The point is that each metric or factor is just a snapshot reflecting a particular point in time of an isolated characteristic. Don't get faked out. Consider the sustainability of every positive quality that you identify, figure out how they work together, and always check valuation.

3. Give a lot of thought to company quality

One step in your due diligence process is to assess company quality.

What is quality? Sometimes it is in the eye of the beholder, but here are several basic traits that most investors would say contribute to a company's quality rating.

Good business model with sustainable competitive advantages (moats) and not swimming against the tide of a secular reversal

History of rising earnings and good prospects for the future

Low debt

Strong balance sheet

Good credit rating

Two years ago, I wrote an article about what quality is in a dividend growth stock. The 4 factors examined there were Value Line's safety ratings, corporate credit ratings, S&P's quality rankings, and a then-new academic quality factor.

Looking back to Morningstar's basic screener, we find three quality traits that we can screen on. Morningstar assigns grades A to F for growth, profitability, and financial health.

For example, the growth grade considers a company's sales growth rate, consistency, and whether the rate is speeding up or slowing down. The financial health grade considers financial leverage, cash-flow coverage of debt, cash position, and financial health trend.

Let's set all of those to "A" in the screener - requiring every passing stock to have an A in all three categories - and see what happens.

Here we see how powerful the concept of quality is. Setting those three requirements to A eliminated every stock! No company gets all A's under Morningstar's grading system.

So I reset each one to "A or B."

That passed 76 stocks out of the thousands in Morningstar's database. Only 6 companies have growth grades of A, 34 companies have profit grades of A, and 30 have financial health grades of A.

Realizing that the growth grade was the most stringent filter, I reset the screener to allow A or B on growth but still require A on the other two factors. That brings us down to just 19 stocks.

This is now a list of more recognizable names than we saw from the highest-yield screen. Most of us are familiar with these company names.

The main point is clear: Requiring quality, in its many forms, significantly reduces the number of stocks to consider. You may use different factors than the ones illustrated here, but hopefully you can see how the general principle of requiring quality can help you identify the truly good companies that you want to invest in.

By the way, I don't use factors like this as screens, because screens are too inflexible. Instead I grade factors and then see which stocks come out with the best total scores. That way one bad factor (which may be based on a data error) can't eliminate a stock by itself.

4. Consider the company's dividend history and commitment

Most dividend growth investors require that a company must already have demonstrated a commitment to dividend growth by having raised its dividend for a period of years. My own minimum is 5 straight years of dividend increases. Others have more stringent requirements, such as 10, 20, or even 30 consecutive years of increased dividends.

The bible for these kinds of stats is David Fish's remarkable Dividend Champions document. David has catalogued information about all companies with 4+ year increase streaks. The ones with 25+ year streaks are known as Dividend Champions. He updates the document monthly and offers it for free.

Here is an excerpt from that document for one of the highly rated companies from the Morningstar screens, FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

As you can see, FactSet has a dividend growth streak of 17 years and a 5-year DGR (dividend growth rate) of 14% per year. Here is what that sort of record of annual increases looks like on a 10-year chart.

Despite its healthy record of dividend growth, FDS's yield is only 1.17%, which would put it below the interest of many DG investors. (My own minimum yield requirement for new purchases is 2.7%.)

Other investors, however, would be highly attracted to the strong dividend growth record. Such a record is often displayed by a fast-growing company that has a superior record of price growth to match its dividend growth.

Here is what we see with FDS.

Of course, the price is a lot more erratic than the dividend, because price is determined by trading in the market, while the dividend is determined by corporate policy and only changes once a year under FDS's policy.

The graph is a little misleading as to rates of growth in the price and the dividend, because YCharts scales the two metrics to fit on the graph. If we switch over to a normalized look (scaled by percentage change), we can see that FDS's dividend has been growing about twice as fast as its price.

Other ways to check on a company's dividend commitment are to examine statements that are made about the dividend by management and to see how the dividend is treated on the company's website (as important or unimportant).

For an example of a company that practically exalts its dividend, see Realty Income's (NYSE:O) website - The Monthly Dividend Company®.

That said, no dividend is guaranteed. Famous promises have been made to maintain dividends that were followed shortly thereafter by cuts (such as GE in 2009 and KMI in 2015). Dividends are declared at the discretion of each company. They are not contractual commitments. Stocks are not bonds.

5. Plan, plan, plan

Why are you interested in dividend stocks at all? Do you want to build a growing income stream? Do you think that dividends suggest quality and longevity? Are you thinking about individual stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs?

These are examples of questions that can and should be answered in your investing plan. There are many fine models for investing plans. The best of them start with goals, proceed to strategies to achieve the goals, and may include tactics and schemes for executing the strategies.

Behind this exhortation to plan is the underlying idea that your investing is just like your own little business. You are the business owner, the CEO, and the CIO (Chief Investment Officer). Run it like a business.

Here is one way to think about the elements of planning. I have been using this diagram in one form or another since my working days.

If you Google "strategic planning process," you will turn up hundreds of images and diagrams that may be helpful to visualize the planning process. Here is one of the better ones that I found:

I like ones that are circular, because they illustrate that planning is never done. You can always be learning more, refining more, and improving your plan. Planning is iterative.

The basic idea is that your plan should start at a high level (vision or goals), then present steps to achieve your goals (strategies, tactics), and finally measure outcomes (how well you are doing). The latter becomes a feedback loop that lets you reconsider your strategies and tactics and hopefully improve them. Many companies go through a formal strategic planning process once a year. You might consider reviewing your own plan at least that often.

You should also revisit your plan as significant life events happen. When your situation changes through age, divorce, children, grandchildren, and the like, your vision and goals may well change too. Write them down and consider how that may change your strategies.

I have had a plan for my Dividend Growth Portfolio for many years, reviewing it annually and changing it as I learned more. Here are the headings from the current version of the plan.

Goal

Selecting stocks

Reinvesting dividends

Portfolio characteristics

Selling guidelines

Strategic reviews

Strategies and practices not used

You can see how the headings proceed through the elements of planning. They start with the goal; step through strategies to achieve the goal; and lay out a feedback loop (strategic reviews) based on reviews of actual results.

Don't copy someone else's plan. Your investing plan must tie into your own specific goals, so it should be unique to you.

6. Follow your plan and process

The reason to think about your goals and develop strategies to reach them is so that you can follow your plan. As one commenter put it last year:

Sometimes people new to this (and even some of us old timers) forget that we have an established set of metrics to lead our stock selection process. When we get away from that discipline, bad things begin to happen to our stock portfolios. I know. I've been there and done that. On the other hand, when we stick to the discipline of our stock selection metrics, good things usually happen.

Another commenter said:

I thought having a written plan was an utter waste of time ... until I actually sat down and wrote one, used it each month, and documented what worked and what didn't ... for me. Because I have financial records going back years, it became blatantly obvious - even to me - my investments grew better (in both value and dividends) after I wrote my plan, used it regularly, and updated it as necessary.

Many people say that plans should not be too rigid, or exceptions prove the rule. I won't argue those points, but I personally become uncomfortable if I find myself repeatedly making exceptions to the plans that I laid out to reach my goals. Presumably, my plans represent my best thinking when I was not under any sort of pressure.

So my preferred approach, if I find myself in a situation that is not covered by my plan, or where the plan seems to point in the wrong direction, is to think things through again and consider changing my plan. It is not written in stone. You are in charge. You can amend it. You are the CEO.

You will make mistakes. We all do. Learn from them. I prefer changing my plan to constantly making exceptions to it. The plan itself allows for flexible tactics within the overall strategic framework. I keep most operational details out of the plan, because I want it to be strategic and directional rather than a to-do list.

7. Don't overpay

This tip is not about company quality or planning. It is about value. My suggestion is that you never overpay for a stock, ever.

What does that mean? It means that you do enough research to determine a company's intrinsic value, and then never pay more than that to buy its stock.

Here is how Investopedia defines intrinsic value.

The intrinsic value is the actual value of a company or an asset based on an underlying perception of its true value including all aspects of the business, in terms of both tangible and intangible factors. This value may or may not be the same as the current market value. Value investors use a variety of analytical techniques in order to estimate the intrinsic value of securities in hopes of finding investments where the true value of the investment exceeds its current market value.

I have a 4-step valuation process described here. As an example of valuation, let's put FactSet through the four steps.

Step 1. The first step is to compare the stock's current price to FASTGraphs' default estimate of its fair value.

That default estimate is usually based on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, which is the long-term historical average for the stock market. This fair value is shown by the orange line on the following graph.

The black line is FactSet's actual price. You can see that FactSet is trading far above its fair value under this method of appraisal. You can compute just how much by forming a ratio of the P/E ratios: 23.3 / 15 = 1.6. That suggests that FactSet's actual price is 60% above its fair value.

Step 2. In the second step, we compare FactSet's current P/E ratio to its own long-term average P/E ratio. This helps adjust for the fact that many stocks typically trade at valuations above or below the default P/E ratio of 15 that we used in the first step.

This paints a different picture. FactSet's 10-year average P/E is 24.5, so its current 23.3 makes it look a little undervalued. The ratio is 0.95, or 5% undervalued.

I usually use 10% as the dividing line between fairly valued and undervalued, so I would say that FactSet looks fairly valued by this approach.

Step 3. Morningstar uses a comprehensive net present value (NPV) technique for valuation. Many investors consider this approach to be the gold standard for valuing stocks.

Morningstar gives FDS 2 stars on a 5-star scale. That means they think it is overvalued. In fact, they calculate that its current price is about 24% over what they consider its fair price.

Step 4. Finally, we compare the stock's current yield to its historical yield. The higher the stock's current yield compared to its historical average, the better value it probably represents. You can determine a stock's historical yield from the Valuation tab at Morningstar.

From this display, we see that FDS's current yield of 1.2% is the same as its 5-year average. That suggests fair valuation.

If we assign points on a 1-5 scale to the four valuation methods, we get 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 = 8 total points, or an average of 2.0.

For me, that means FDS is overvalued. I would not buy it at this time no matter what its other qualities are. Indeed, looking at the other valuation lines in the Morningstar display, many investors would never pay 13x book value or 22x cash flow for a stock.

Some self-directed investors get hung up on "overvalued markets." But remember that just because "the market" is overvalued or undervalued does not mean that each stock is.

Quite often (daily), you read statements that the market is overvalued, there's nothing to buy. The first part of the statement (the market is overvalued) may be true, and that could be important if you are buying the whole market, as you would with an index like the S&P 500.

But the second part of the statement (there is nothing to buy) does not follow logically from the first. All the stocks in the market lay along a spectrum - some are overvalued, some are valued just right, and some are undervalued. It is extremely rare when this is not true. The "market's" valuation is the average of all of them.

So deciding whether there is anything to buy requires stock-by-stock valuation.

I like to get the best value available when I have money to invest. My experience is that something worthwhile is practically always available at a fair price, if not a sale price. The higher the quality, the closer I would be willing to pay fair value (which I define as intrinsic value +/- 10%). I try to pick off values as they come to me. I don't much care what order I buy stocks in, so valuation to a large extent determines what order stocks enter my portfolio.

Whether you agree or not, the 4-step process just described hopefully gives you some ideas about how to value a stock. The degree to which you want to have valuation steer you toward certain stocks and away from others, of course, is up to you.

8. Don't be afraid to average up over time

Many investors get hung up on whether they are paying more when they add to a position than they paid last time.

The problem with that is it mistakes price for value. Look again at the FDS charts above. You can see that the fair value of FDS (using either the orange-line or blue-line approach) changes over time. On the blue-line chart, for example, the fair price changed from about $134 at the beginning of the chart to $162 today. That's a 21% increase. The reason for the increase is that FDS's earnings have trended upward for the past several years.

So if you bought FDS in August, 2014 for $134 and then "anchor" on that price as the most you ever want to pay for the stock, there's a good chance you will never buy it again. Even a 20% correction will not take it back to that price.

So don't be afraid to "average up" for a great company. The price you paid for it in the past is irrelevant to what it is worth now.

Look at it from the point of view of a new buyer - they don't know what you paid for it in 2014, and they don't care. They want to know its valuation today. So should you. Whether the current price means that you are averaging up (or down) on your existing shares doesn't enter into the equation. Your prior cost basis does not determine today's valuation.

As Chowder often counsels, "I add to my winners all the time. The strong often get stronger."