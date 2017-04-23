National Beverage Corporation: A Retail Cult Stock

Unequivocally, at $85.50, shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are a classic cult stock that are currently trading at a very bubbly valuation of 38X fiscal year end April 30, 2017 earnings. Moreover, as of Friday's close, the company sports a market capitalization of $3.981 billion (46.569 million shares x $85.50). Before we get into the weeds as to why FIZZ shares are fundamentally overvalued, let me be clear, the biggest reason why shares of FIZZ have gone from $46.50 on January 18, 2017 to as high as $92.85, this past Thursday, is due to better earnings, buyout rumors, and the fact that the retail float is (approximately) less than 6 million shares. However, most of the move is the latter two items.

I would venture to guess that upwards of 95% of readers have never heard of SEC form: Schedule 14A. This is the form where insiders holders need to file their ownership with the SEC. Please click the hyperlink to FIZZ's August 28, 2016 filing.

Enclosed below, take a look at the composition of FIZZ's shareholder ownership. As you can see, insiders own 75.1% of total outstanding shares, and institutional investors own 12.5%. Also, notice that ETFs owns more than 1 millions shares (Vanguard and BlackRock). Therefore, the retail float of this supernova is less than 6 million shares.

The other dynamic is that, as of March 31, 2017, the Masters of the Universe (hedge funds) were short 2.36 million shares. As FIZZ shares have doubled from mid January to April 20, 2017, invariably, some weaker hand shorts have been squeezed and forced to cover, given the very thin float, which has contributed to the parabolic levitation of FIZZ shares.

Essentially, due to the very thin available float and the current cult like infatuation (also due to the lack of pure play investment vehicles with exposure to the sparkling water category) with the growth rates for sparking water (seltzer water), retail investors are confusing brains with a bull market in shares of FIZZ (I learned that saying while spending two summers, as an intern, at a Morgan Stanley Dean Witter financial advisory office, in Wellesley, MA way back in 1999 and 2000).

Switching gears and turning towards the fundamentals, during FY12 - FY16 FIZZ's sales and earnings were nothing to write home about and certainly can't justify a $4 billion valuation.

Let's look at current financial performance. No question, YoY results for the nine month period ending January 28, 2017 are better, but not nearly good enough to rationally justify a $85.5 stock price.

Yes, I get it that FIZZ has exhibited some nice operating leverage, as its SG&A is growing at a slower rate than its top line and gross margin dollars, hence its earnings operating leverage. However, 20% sales growth, driven mostly, I would guess, by getting the product into new venues both new stores and geographically were the big driver.

I can't pinpoint for certain as FIZZ's 10-Q is a mighty 17 pages long (read all 17 pages for yourself). This alone is a red flag, especially for a company with a $4 billion market capitalization. Why is the company so guarded with its information? After all, isn't this type of information needed to give investors more context? Also, why is Credit Suisse the only sell side shop covering the stock?

I have read other articles written by SA bulls that suggest that La Croix is relatively unknown and only has a strong foothold in the Midwest and that the next leg up for growth will be when the company gets its product onto the shelves in other regions of the country. That is utter known sense, as I see it prominently displayed , all the time, at the Dedham, MA Whole Foods in suburbs of Boston. Moreover, look at this link that shows where people can buy La Croix. In Boston it is available at Stop & Shop, Shaw's, among other places. This is seltzer water, not Ponce de Leon's fountain of youth.

Per statista, in 2016, La Croix had 8.9% of the sparkling water market. Keep in mind Sparking Ice is a privately held company out of Washington, and that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), with its $236 billion market capitalization owns Perrier and Poland Springs. Also, in the Northeast, Polar Beverage is a very popular purveyor of seltzer water. Let's also not forget that Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepisco (NYSE:PEP) with their incredible manufacturing, marketing budgets, economies of scale, and distribution could easily enter the sparkling water market. The big two could more than just dip their toe in the water, like they have so far. Perhaps, they don't see it as a major growth market, but more of a nice niche sub-segment of bottled water?

Takeaway

National Beverage is the quintessential cult/ bubble stock that is about to go flat due to its valuation (the precise timing is the hard part). Due to a confluence of events like 75% insider ownership, 2.3 million shares short, and over 1 million shares held by ETFs that don't do any fundamental analysis, we have a Jim Crameresque momentum bubble. At the end of the day, I have seen this movie before (see my work recommending Fitbit as a short, at $38, back on November 2, 2015) and I know how it ends for retail investors late to the party.

When you are paying 38X earnings and have a $4 billion market capitalization, any hiccups and this stock is back down to $50. Also, if insiders are smart, they will hire an investment bank to conduct a secondary to offload their shares onto the retail public.

Full disclosure, we bought a very modest number of July $75 Puts on Friday. We will gladly add more puts if FIZZ magically continues its rally. I prefer puts due to the remote risk that a greater fool will buy out FIZZ.

