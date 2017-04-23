Halliburton Company: Earnings Preview

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the world's second-largest oilfield services company, is gearing up to report its quarterly results before the opening bell on Monday, April 24. Halliburton has been slowly turning around on the back of the upturn in the US drilling activity. In the first quarter of 2017, however, Halliburton's profits might come under some pressure, but its turnaround story will continue.

The US rig count has been climbing since last summer following stability in oil prices in the $45 to $55 a barrel window. As per data from Baker Hughes, the US rig count has climbed from an average of 421 rigs in 2Q2016 to 480 rigs in 3Q2016 to 586 rigs in 4Q2016. That's driven Halliburton's recovery. The company has seen its earnings (adjusted) climb from a loss of $0.14 per share in 2Q16 to a profit of $0.01 per share in 3Q2016 and $0.04 per share in 4Q2016. Since then, drilling activity has climbed further, mainly in the US land and Canadian markets, and this was confirmed recently by Halliburton's biggest competitor Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

On Friday, Schlumberger released its quarterly results in which it reported an adjusted profit of $347 million, $0.25 per share, in-line with analysts' estimates. Its revenues, however, slid 3% from 4Q2016 to $6.89 billion, missing analysts' estimates by $100 million. In North America, the company's revenues actually climbed 6% sequentially as the rig count in the US and Canada increased by 27% and 56% respectively in the corresponding period.

The uptake in activity occurred in the land market (SLB land revenues witnessed "double-digit" growth) which completely offset the negative impact of persistent weakness in the US offshore (mainly the US Gulf of Mexico) market. Schlumberger said that it has witnessed stronger hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, activity and greater uptake of directional drilling products and services. In addition to this, Schlumberger said that pricing has also improved aided by the increase in capacity utilization.

Still, Schlumberger could not post a sequential increase in revenues, thanks to continued weakness in international markets. Schlumberger typically gets more than 70% of its revenues from international markets and 30% from North America. Halliburton, however, is in a better position to profit from the above-mentioned strength in the North American market since it has greater exposure to this region. In fact, Halliburton is the largest provider of fracking services in North America. In 4Q2016, Halliburton got 45% of its total revenues from North America.

In 4Q2016, Halliburton posted 4.9% increase in total revenues on a sequential basis driven by 8.7% increase in North America revenues. That growth came at a time when the rig count in the US and Canada climbed by approximately 22% and 48%, data from Baker Hughes shows. In 1Q2017, the rig count growth accelerated and pricing has also improved, as per Schlumberger. In this environment, for 1Q2017, Halliburton could post double-digit growth in revenues from North America and high-single-digit growth in total revenues on a sequential basis.

As a reminder, last month, Halliburton said that it is increasing its focus on maintaining market share by deploying more resources than it initially planned at a faster pace. If the company is successful in retaining market share, then its North America revenues should grow by around 27% (in-line with the US rig count growth) to more than $2.2 billion.

Halliburton, however, has also warned that its costs will rise significantly as it adds new resources and increases its US land workforce by around 2,000 employees. This will have a negative impact on Halliburton's earnings in the first half of this year. For 1Q2017, Halliburton has said that its earnings will be in the low-single digits. This means that its EPS, unlike revenues, could fall from $0.04 per share in 4Q2016. But the pain will be temporary as the company will be in a better position to retain its market share and post a strong recovery from 3Q17.

