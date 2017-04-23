15 Dividend Increases: April 17-21, 2017

This week, 15 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks, because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE)

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, CE is a technology and specialty materials company. The company manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products in North America, Europe, and Asia. CE's segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates. As of 31 December 2016, the company had 30 global production facilities.

CE will pay a quarterly dividend of 46¢ per share, an increase of 27.78% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable May 11, with an ex-dividend date of April 27.

• Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

GS is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. As of December 2016, GS had offices in over 30 countries. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.38%, from 65¢ per share to 75¢ per share. The dividend is payable June 29, with an ex-dividend date of May 30.

• CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX)

Founded in 1978 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX is a rail-based transportation supplier in the United States and Canada. The company offers traditional rail service through its approximately 21,000 route mile rail network. CSX also offers an intermodal service that links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals.

Recently, CSX increased its quarterly dividend to 20¢ per share, an increase of 11.11% over the prior dividend of 18¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on May 31. CSX will trade ex-dividend on May 26.

• American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

AWK is the largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the United States, serving residential, commercial, industrial and other customers through its subsidiaries. The company is headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey and was founded in 1886 as the American Water Works & Guarantee Company. The company has more than 6,700 employees.

On April 21, the company declared a dividend of 41.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 10.67% increase. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 5.

• Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, WHR manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products under various brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Consul, and Brastemp.

On April 18, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 100¢ per share to $1.10 per share, an increase of 10.00%. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on May 19. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 17.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

TRV was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York. Through its subsidiaries, TRV provides various commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals primarily in the United States.

Recently, TRV increased its quarterly dividend from 67¢ per share to 72¢ per share, an increase of 7.46%. All shareholders of record on June 9 will receive the new dividend on June 30.

• 1st Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE)

SRCE operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank, providing a range of financial products and services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance. As of February 14, 2017, SRCE operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. SRCE was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

On April 20, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.56%. The dividend is payable on May 12 to shareholders of record on May 2. SRCE will trade ex-dividend on April 28.

• Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

SON manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company sells its products in various markets, including paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. SON was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Recently, SON increased its quarterly dividend from 37¢ per share to 39¢ per share, an increase of 5.41%. All shareholders of record on May 12 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 9.

• Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

PSXP will pay a quarterly distribution of 58.6¢ per unit, an increase of 5.02% over the previous quarterly distribution. The first payment will be on May 12 to unitholders of record on May 1. The ex-dividend date is April 27.

• Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SO, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company. The company constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. SO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On April 17, the company declared a dividend of 58¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.57% increase. The new dividend is payable on June 6 to shareholders of record on May 15. The ex-dividend date will be May 11.

• Tesoro Logistics LP (NYSE:TLLP)

TLLP is a limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined products logistics assets, primarily in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company's logistics assets are used to gather, transport and store crude oil and to distribute, transport and store refined products. TLLP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Recently, TLLP increased its quarterly distribution by 3.30% to 94¢ per unit. The distribution is payable May 15, with an ex-dividend date of May 3.

• Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP)

Founded in 2013 and based in Leawood, Kansas, TEP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. The company's Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment owns and operates the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment owns and operates interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities. The Processing & Logistics segment owns and operates natural gas processing, treating, and fractionation facilities.

The company declared a quarterly distribution of 83.5¢ per unit, an increase of 2.45% over the prior quarterly distribution. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on April 28. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 26.

• Transmontaigne Partners LP (NYSE:TLP)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TLP is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

On April 17, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 72.5¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 2.11%. The new distribution is payable on May 8 to unitholders of record on April 28. The ex-dividend date will be April 26.

• Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation's refining capacity. MMP transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gasses for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives.

On Thursday, April 20, MMP increased its quarterly distribution to 87.25¢ per unit, an increase of 2.05%. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 1. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 27.

• People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

PBCT is a savings and loan holding company. Founded in 1842 and headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. PBCT also offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 396 branches and 594 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

On April 20, the company declared a dividend of 17.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 1.47% increase. All shareholders of record on May 1 can expect the dividend to be paid on May 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AWK, SO, and CE.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AWK's price line is well above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange). Consequently, AWK is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AWK in January 2009 would have returned 19.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SO's adjusted earnings growth rate over the coverage period is only 3.3%:

SO's price line is essentially at its normal P/E ratio but above the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SO in January 2007 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at CE, another stock among this week's dividend raisers trading at about fair value:

The stock's price line is between its normal P/E ratio and the primary valuation line. An investment in CE in January 2007 would have returned 13.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.