Why Service Margins Matter For Oil Prices

Today we heard results from Schlumberger, Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) and we are pivoting our focus to the micro in light of earnings season. Several reports suggested that the oil markets are trading in contango given the fact that demand in the physical markets, particularly from teapot refineries, is dwindling. The Brent June-July time spread has fallen dramatically and is now well in the negative per Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg

While this is certainly a cause for concern, we believe that longer-term trends have been neglected and will slowly start receiving more attention in the back half of the year. Time spreads have been consistently volatile through 2017 as traders are having trouble contemplating the short-run effects of the OPEC supply cut and rising US production.

In response to such developments, we have decided to revisit another important story, which is service sector margins given the fact that Schlumberger reported Q1 results.

Service Costs vs. Technology Costs

Prior to reviewing the trends in costs, I suggest readers examine an article authored by John Merva, which can be read here. John goes into great deal regarding the costs to drill an oil well, and will give greater color on our discussion.

North American oil drillers place heavy weighting on technology efficiencies that will be leveraged to boost production at lower costs ultimately creating better margins when prices rise. Cost reductions have indeed been impressive as shale breakevens have dropped dramatically since the start of the downturn.

Source: ArtBerman.com

While we would generally agree that horizontal drilling implementation is a structural improvement that has boosted well productivity, we also point to service sector deflation as a key driver in lower well costs. OilPrice.com has noted that only 10% of cost deflation has come from productivity gains while the other 90% is service sector related and therefore cyclical. While these estimates may be exaggerated, we believe service sector cost deflation has led to lower breakevens and is inherently unsustainable.

Amid a large glut in prices, E&P companies cut their budget plans and drilled less wells. Service sector companies, who specialize in drilling and completing wells, reduced their prices in attempt to protect and sometimes gain market share.

To examine this, a chart of Schlumberger's revenue and operating margins are graphed. The drop in revenues forced price reductions to stop the bleeding. Lower prices ultimately led to lower breakevens and improved the well economics for US producers.

Source: FactSet

At first glance, it is easy for investors to get carried away with the discussions of increased productivity; however, the oil industry is inherently cyclical. Following any normal business cycle, costs decrease in times of financial stress and rise when demand improves. The current cycle will be no different and ultimately means that breakeven prices will eventually rise due to rising variable costs. Ultimately, this means that the crude oil market will need to reprice higher to entice new production to ensure further supply shortages will be avoided.

Schlumberger's Results Confirm Outlook

Schlumberger reported results that met analyst consensus on the bottom line and fell slightly shy on the top line. The shares responded by dropping ~3%. SLB's shares remained relatively overvalued and the sell-off was a validation of this.

More importantly, however, is the discussion on pricing developments and margins. The company's drilling segment reported stable margins of ~12% sequentially despite falling revenues. Margins still remain below Q1 2016 of ~15% due to lower revenues.

Similar developments occurred in the land pressure pumping business with pretax margins of 5%, down 78 bps. Here are several excerpts from the company's conference call today.

Pretax operating margin of 12% was virtually flat sequentially despite the slight revenue decline. This was due to pricing improvements from a greater uptake of Drilling & Measurements and Bits & Drilling Tools technologies in the US, offsetting the pricing pressure in the international markets.

Pretax operating margin of 5% decreased 78 bps sequentially. In North America, the land pressure pumping business reported strong sequential incremental margins of more than 60%. While increased activity and pricing recovery on land in North America contributed to margin expansion for the Group, this was more than offset by margin contraction from lower SPM revenue.

What stood out to us was the strong incremental margin boost in the North American segment, rising 66%. The company suggested that overall global drilling activity remained weak as a result of limited capital investment. This was mildly offset by North America, which was the only segment that witnessed greater capital investment from E&P companies. Schlumberger's CEO Paal Kibsgaard mentioned pricing increases several times when discussing the North American segment suggesting that greater drilling activity will allow the company to shift to boosting margins as opposed to protecting market share.

Kibsgaard noted that Schlumberger continues to face pricing pressure remains on newer deals while opportunistically beginning to "shed [our] unsustainable contracts." Mention of such strategy confirms the shift to margin expansion. To be sure, management guidance points to the current North American margin trends as sustainable through 2017 and 2018. Much uncertainty still remains regarding prices as companies look to determine the downside risks to opening up drilling operations. Regardless, the fact that service sector margins are bottoming out will put pressure on breakevens and create upward price pressure.

Sell-side analysts reacted positively to the margin results as one analyst discussed North American incremental improvements as "fairly considerable." This may point to upside to margin estimates. Current estimates confirm this belief as revenue growth in North America drive margins higher in the upcycle.

Source: BlackVault Investments Research

Conclusion

The potential growth of service sector margins following the oil price downturn is certainly an important factor in the price outlook that has yet to be fully considered. With the Schlumberger results out today, it is apparent that the oil market fundamentals have improved enough for service companies to pivot to price increases following large reductions in revenues. It appears that timing will be slow and immediate pricing increases are not to be expected as participants continue to test the water. However, with renewed confidence in prices in the back half of 2017 coupled with greater capital spend from E&Ps, margins are definitely at an inflection point. Cheap well costs have driven breakevens lower and created an unsustainable environment for oil drilling that will not last in the long run.

