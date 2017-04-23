Kinder Morgan: Is It Time To Buy Yet?

While the company announced that its major projects are progressing well and says that its balance sheet has strengthened, I see it a bit differently.

Kinder Morgan: Time to Buy?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) recently reported its Q1 financial results. While the company claims it strengthened its balance sheet and has made progress on several major projects, I didn't think this was a great quarter by any means, and I still recommend avoiding shares and focusing on other energy companies, as I'll explain below.

KMI data by YCharts

For some background, Kinder Morgan previously ran into some trouble and ended up slashing its dividend by 75%, with the yield on shares plummeting, from over 10% to less than 3%. The company recently declared a $.125 cash dividend per share ($.50 annualized); the stock now yields 2.34%, a far cry from the 7%+ yield back in 2016 before the dividend was slashed.

As I've pointed out before, Kinder Morgan used to be touted by many analysts as a top income stock to own, given the company's fee-based business model and its ability to generate predictable, steady cash flow. The company actually guided for 6% to 10% dividend growth through 2020 before cutting its dividend by more than half.

The stock has been in recovery mode since that big news, and shares have been stuck trading in a range between $17 to $22. Instead of paying out a huge dividend, Kinder Morgan is wisely focusing on fully-funding its growth investments and reducing some of its debt. But I don't think the company has made enough progress on the latter.

In Q1, Kinder Morgan generated earnings per common share for the quarter of $0.18 and distributable cash flow of $1.215 billion, or $0.54 per common share; take note that distributable cash flow is not a GAAP accounting term, however, I think it's the most important financial metric to look at, as it shows the available funds to pay to investors via dividends. It was down slightly ($18 million) compared to last year. Kinder Morgan's profit margins fell from 58.9% last year to 53.2% this quarter. This was pretty disappointing news, and it appears lower energy prices affected the company's profitability in Q1.

As mentioned, Kinder Morgan paid out $.125 in dividends this quarter, and expects to pay out $.50 for the year, which is well covered by the $1.99 per share in distributable cash flow expected in 2017. However, there is little room to increase this dividend in the future (at least in the short-term), as the company plans on investing $3.2 billion in growth projects this year.

Looking at the balance sheet, it hasn't gotten that much better. Kinder Morgan ended Q1 with $34.28 billion in long-term debt and $3.92 billion in short-term debt. While long-term debt declined by almost $2 billion, short-term debt increased by $1.2 billion. Overall, net debt declined by just $317 million, or by less than 1%.

As of writing, Kinder Morgan trades at a net-debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.3X, with adjusted EBITDA of $7.18 billion and net debt of $37.84 billion; the company says it aims to end the year with the ratio at 5.4X, so we shouldn't expect a significant decline in net debt or an increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Previously, I've recommended avoiding Kinder Morgan shares and instead focusing on two other energy companies: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD). Despite an underperformance from Phillips 66, I'm still maintaining this view and avoiding Kinder Morgan shares.

Again, while I think Kinder Morgan made the right move by slashing its dividend last year, I haven't seen enough progress on debt reduction, and a large portion of this debt ($8.7 billion) matures before 2019. This is still a very highly indebted company, and with two huge growth projects ahead and a project backlog of $11.7 billion, it's unlikely the debt will come down by much soon.

Shareholders are essentially betting that Kinder Morgan's new projects will produce more than enough cash flow to repay debt and increase the dividend. I think this is a risky bet, and it should be clear that this is no longer a reliable dividend stock to own. Instead, this is a highly indebted growth stock that may or may not increase its dividend in the future. That's why I'm still avoiding shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.