Buy S&P Above 2400 (Sell Below 2300)

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has been in a mild correction since March 1st. Many financial indicators confirm a fundamental shift confirming the correction.

Specifically, these are: 1) the narrowing yield curve spread, or 10Y-2Y Treasury spread; falling long term interest rates (NYSEARCA:TLT), rising VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), and most importantly inverted VIX term structure. Additionally, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has risen, as well as the Japanese Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY). All of these market indicators point to a risk-off trade, which usually accompany a stock market correction. Additionally, the economic data has recently soften, as the employment report was weak, auto sales, etc.

However, the stock market correction has been very shallow, in the area of 2-3%, as stocks remained remarkably resilient, despite the negative indicators in other financial markets. Here is the chart:

So, what to do now?

I build my near term outlook based on these three key assumptions: 1) many investors expect a much deeper stock market correction, waiting to buy; 2) many speculators are shorting expecting a much deeper correction; and 3) most investors are ignoring the negative signs from other financial markets, assuming that the stock market is just consolidating before the next leg up.

Out of these three assumptions, the most logical is, surprise, the number three - that's what the stock market chart is showing, a stock market consolidation, and not a correction.

So, here are the two scenarios for the near term stock market outlook:

If S&P breaks above 2400 to an all-time high, which is about 2% from the current levels: 1) the speculators who shorted the "widely expected correction" will be forced to cover; 2) the investors who waited to buy at the lower levels will rush-in to buy realizing the deeper correction has not happened; and 3) and the current longs will interpret this as the break-out from the long consolidation, which is likely to cause more trend-following buying. As a result, the S&P is likely to exponentially rise into the summer.

If S&P breaks below 2300, all investors who ignored the recent risk-off trade will suddenly realize that there has been a fundamental shift. Given the long period of consolidation, the sudden realization will be a major shock to these investors who will likely rush to exit, possibly all at the same time, especially given the historically high valuations. As a result, the stock market might have a sort of a crash - a much deeper correction than currently expected, which as around 2200.

So, here is a very simple strategy: buy S&P 500 above 2400 to take advantage of the potential exponential rise over the short term (into the summer), or sell S&P 500 below 2300 to take advantage of the potential overdue deep sell-off over the short term.

Note, this is a trade, not an investment. The move to the upside would have to be accompanied with some kind of a positive event, such as the French elections, the Trump policy progress, or better economic data. The move to the downside can be purely technical, so be alert.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.