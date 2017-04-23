Top 3 Health Care REITs Of April 2017

Earlier this month, I published an article entitled "Top 3 Net Lease REITs of April 2017" in which I presented my favorite picks within the net lease REIT peer group. I noted that W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC), Gramercy (NYSE:GPT) and One Liberty (NYSE:OLP) were all set to outperform their peers given their low valuation relative to their underlying quality. According to my analysis, all three REITs are today grossly undervalued and deserve higher valuations based on their strong fundamentals.

Today, I will cover my top 3 picks among the Health Care REIT sector. This is a sector with a particularly positive long term outlook given the fast aging population and increasing demand for health care facilities.

Source: Welltower

The age group above 65 years old is growing at a very rapid rate today. Over the next 45 years, the U.S. population over 65 years old is projected to double, and the 85+ population is expected to triple. In fact, there are approx. 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement every single day at the moment and this trend is expected to continue for many years to come. Naturally, this will result in higher demand for different health care facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing, assisted living and so on. This is particularly true when considering that we live longer and longer.

Moreover, the market remains notoriously fragmented with large REITs such as Welltower (NYSE:HCN) only having captured a fraction of their potential market so far. This combination of rising demand for health care facilities and high potential for further consolidation provides a great opportunity for REITs to keep growing their FFO at above average rates.

There are many very popular Health Care REITs among Seeking Alpha readers, including Ventas (NYSE:VTR), HCP (NYSE:HCP) and Capital Care Properties (NYSE:CCP) to just name a few; but which one really provides the most compelling expected return relative to the risk undertaken?

Source: NAREIT

The current average FFO multiple of the sector (circled in red) is 13.5 with a range going from as low as 8 to more than 19.

My top 3 picks are quite contrarian. Each of them trade at a relatively low valuation and high yield due to temporary market fears. While the long-term outlook of the sector is positive, these REITs are not immune to short term market turbulence. In this sense, many health care REITs have traded down since the Trump victory as it created uncertainty regarding possible policy changes and how it may affect the profitability of operators.

I believe that when such market sell-offs occur, it may be time to invest. I strongly believe in market overreaction, and as a contrarian investor, picking up shares of quality names at historically low valuation is always exciting.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my top 3 health care REIT picks:

Medical Property Trust (NYSE:MPW): Hospital Opportunity / 11x FFO / 6.8% Yield

MPW is a leader in the hospital segment of the health care industry. It moved early into the space and benefits today from significant first mover advantages in the sourcing of new properties as well as tenants and financing. Despite having a very consistent and satisfying track record, the REIT is today trading at only approx. 11 times FFO compared to the broad REIT average of 19 times FFO.

The reason why this REIT trades at a relatively low valuation is the fears over the hospital space and especially one of its tenants named Adeptus (NYSE:ADPT). The tenant is having difficulties and may need to vacate certain properties in the near future. The concerns however appear overblown when considering that Adeptus accounts for "only" about 6% of its NOI. Moreover, there has been some good news recently as Deerfield Management has stepped up to take control of the company and restructure the troubled operator.

Overall the EDITDAR coverage ratio of its tenant is substantially above the health care REIT average; and therefore, widespread tenant defaults appear unlikely.

MPW is able to acquire hospital properties at very attractive cap rates relative to its cost of capital. I expect these favorable spreads to continue to result in attractive growth. The FFO per share has approx. doubled in the last 5 years due to these high spreads. While I don't expect the same growth, even a low to mid-single digit annual growth rate would result in very satisfying total returns given the high current dividend yield.

The short-term uncertainty over a few tenants has really created this opportunity. The long-term demand for hospitals however is growing at fast rates with 10,000 new baby boomers retiring every day.

The 6.8% dividend yield is sustainable with a conservative 71% FFO payout ratio

Conclusion: We covered MPW last time in March, and since then the stock is up 15% and I still believe that it remains a bargain. MPW provides exposure to an industry with compelling long term fundamentals at a very reasonable price. MPW is high quality, benefits from its leader position, and able to source attractive deals for its investors. While you wait for potential appreciation, you get paid close to 7% in dividends.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR): Independent-Living Opportunity / 8.5x FFO / 10% Yield

SNR is a pure play senior housing REIT with high exposure to independent living properties.

SNR is a not a high-quality REIT; in fact, it could be argued that it has above average risk given its highly-leveraged balance sheet, tenant concentration and external management. However, while these characteristics clearly deserve a valuation discount, SNR appears excessively cheap.

The REITs trades today at only 8.5 times its FFO and a 10% dividend yield. This appears particularly inexpensive in a market where the broad REIT sector trades at 19x FFO and a 4% average dividend yield. There is more risk than average, but the valuation gap is exaggerated in my opinion.

Despite being 100% private pay, the REIT sold off along with other health care REITs following the fears over government pay changes. It reinforces the conclusion that SNR may be misunderstood and undervalued.

A few other authors here on Seeking Alpha have noted that SNR could be an acquisition target for larger REITs as it trades at a discount to NAV and is overly concentrated on a stand-alone basis. This could unlock value for shareholders and serve as great catalyst going forward.

Just like the demand for hospitals, the demand for senior housing is also expected to grow as more and more baby-boomers reach retirement and decide to downside from their current residences.

Conclusion: SNR is by no means a blue-chip REIT. Consider it a "deep value" play with a double-digit yield and high upside potential if acquired. The REIT deserves to trade at a discount, but the current valuation appears too pessimistic given the relatively stable cash flow and 0% exposure to government pay risk.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI): Skilled Nursing Opportunity / 10x FFO / 7.5% Yield

OHI is a blue-chip REIT with significant track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns trading at only 10 times its FFO.

It is a very well-managed REIT with an attractive portfolio of skilled-nursing properties that is well diversified across geography and operator. Despite the high-quality profile, the REIT trades today at a much smaller cash flow multiple relative to its health care peers as well as the broad REIT market.

From 2005 through 2015, OHI was the #1 Healthcare REIT for total shareholder return and #3 among all REITs. OHI has delivered dividend increases every quarter since 2012. Such track record is reflective of a high-quality management.

The concerns over operators appear overblown in my view when considering that the portfolio benefits from strong rent coverage at 1.8x EBITDARM and 1.4x EBITDAR. Moreover, the portfolio is very diverse with over 900 properties and 83 different operators.

There are no upcoming material lease expirations until 2020 and assuming that the operators perform well until then, I see no material lease renewal risk.

The current 7.5% dividend yield is safe at a conservative FFO payout ratio. The track record of consistent increases reinforces my belief that the dividend will continue to increase going forward.

The long-term growth prospects look very compelling for a REIT that is already yielding over 7%. As such, there is not much growth needed to achieve very respectable total returns.

Conclusion: OHI is a high-quality REIT with a tremendous track record of FFO and dividend growth. It is actively investing in a growing market and despite its great historic success, OHI trades today at a very opportunistic valuation.

Your Takeaway

I anticipate MPW, SNR and OHI to outperform the broad Health Care REIT sector going forward. The valuation differential relative to other more popular peers including Ventas, HCP and Welltower is excessive and not fully justified in my view. At the current valuations, you really do not need to achieve much growth or even FFO multiple expansion to get to double digit returns. While you wait for the market to warm up for these undervalued Health Care REITs, you get paid high dividend yields that are secured through well-diversified long-term leases. Investing in all 3 REITs would result in a well-diversified portfolio with hospital, senior housing and skilled nursing exposure.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.