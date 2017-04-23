SunTrust Loves EOG's Huge Loving County Well Result, Provides Upside To Other Permian Operators

EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) recent huge Delaware Basin well result has SunTrust (NYSE:STI) singing geological praises. EOG continues to be a well design leader. It has become a great indicator of future results. As EOG improves, other operators follow. SunTrust may have pointed to one fantastic result, but in reality we are just beginning to see how good this area is. It isn't a big surprise Loving County is the focus of SunTrust's love.
Source: Geological Data Service
The deepest part of the basin is in Loving. This improves well pressures, and has provided better results in general. It is also important to note it extends into Ward and southeastern Reeves.
Source: Emerald
Loving is gassier to the west, with the majority of the county in an oil weighted zone. A higher percentage of gas will improve initial production numbers because of increased well pressures. The Wolfcamp and Bone Spring should produce very well along this line, as pressures help push crude up and out of the well bore at a faster rate.
EOG has 16 locations in Loving County that began producing on October 1 st of 2015 or later. 13 locations have production. The type curve is shown below.
Source: Welldatabase.com
The first three months of production are quite good.
Source: Welldatabase.com
Just one location produced less than 20,000 BOE in the first 90 days. Four locations produced between 100,000 BOE and 120,000 BOE. These are very good results, as Delaware geology reacts well with better source rock stimulation.
Source: Welldatabase.com
Eight wells have a documented lateral length. All are less than 5,700 feet. Production per foot is excellent.
Source: Welldatabase.com
We pulled thirteen wells (black) to generate the average production graph above. Average oil (green) production over 14 months is 236,480 BO. Natural gas (red) averaged 576,070 Mcf. The total average in BOE is 332,490.
The relative outperformance of EOG wells is impressive. Over the same time frame, 157 total locations were turned to sales.
Source: Welldatabase.com
Anadarko (NYSE:APC), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), EOG, and Apache (NYSE:APA) have been the most active in Loving.
|
Name
|
Well Count
|
Gas (mcf)
|
Oil (bbl)
|
ANADARKO
|
58
|
10,481,146
|
5,100,984
|
SHELL
|
30
|
3,414,168
|
1,247,150
|
EOG RESOURCES
|
19
|
6,480,211
|
2,781,949
|
Apache
|
11
|
3,096,805
|
1,041,794
|
RSP PERMIAN (NYSE:RSPP)
|
10
|
1,944,174
|
1,014,269
|
MATADOR (NYSE:MTDR)
|
9
|
2,843,770
|
738,619
|
MEWBOURNE
|
8
|
3,474,546
|
663,659
|
BHP BILLITON (NYSE:BHP)
|
4
|
1,961,815
|
613,090
|
RKI
|
4
|
319,712
|
107,538
|
SILVER HILL
|
3
|
479,054
|
309,574
|
TEMA
|
1
|
369,051
|
210,330
Source: Welldatabase.com
Matador and RSP Permian seemed to be the most levered to Loving from a total acreage perspective. RSPP paid a hefty price for its footprint.
Source: Welldatabase.com
125 locations had production data used for the type curve above. These wells produced significantly less than EOG's. 153,800 BO and 390,160 Mcf were produced. This converts to 218,830 BOE.
EOG remains the unconventional operator in the US. It continues to set the bar with respect to production data. While well designs are more complex, it does an excellent job of keeping well costs down. Although other operators are not performing as well, the average results in Loving are still excellent. We believe that Loving is one of the best counties in the country. As traffic increases, it may turn out to be the best. Matador and RSP Permian are great ways to play the county. Matador has a much larger footprint in the Delaware, while RSPP provides additional exposure to the Midland core.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, RSPP, MTDR, APA, APC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
