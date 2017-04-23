United Rentals Stock: Overreaction Creates Buying Opportunity

United Rentals (URI) acknowledged in the Q1 conference call that rental rates remain under pressure and were down 1.4% as compared to Q1 2016. This triggered a sell-off for the stock of over 7%. The stock is down about 17% from the 52-week high of $134. This is a buying opportunity in my opinion. Yes, the company is likely to experience some rental rate pressure this year. However, I think the positive outlook for construction projects and lower costs will outweigh the rate pressure.

Discounted Stock

United Rentals’ stock is now oversold and selling at a bargain valuation. This is a fine example of a company with great prospects selling at a discount. This is what savvy investors look for – a stock with a promising outlook being unfairly punished.

United Rentals is selling at just 13X and 12X expected earnings for 2017 and 2018 respectively (consensus). The stock is also trading with a forward EV/EBITDA of 5.4 based on expected EBITDA of $3 billion for 2018.

United Rentals' forward PE of 12 is 33% lower than the S&P 500’s forward PE of about 18

This places United Rentals with a slightly lower valuation than competitor, Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF), which offers the Sunbelt branded equipment. Ashtead is trading at 13X expected earnings for 2018 and with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.5.

Although both companies are trading with valuations that are relatively close to each other, Ashtead is expecting higher revenue growth. So, some investors may think that Ashtead's stock could increase at a higher pace than United Rentals over the next two years as a result of Ashtead’s higher double-digit revenue growth.

Consensus Expected Growth Rates United Rentals Ashtead 2017 Revenue 6% 40% 2018 Revenue 4% 13% 2017 EPS 33% 25% 2018 EPS 9% 17%

Data Source: Thomson-Reuters (4-traders.com)

However, if you average the earnings growth for both companies for both years, you’ll see that United Rentals and Ashtead Group are expected to grow earnings at an average of 21% annually in 2017 and 2018. I think that says a lot about United Rentals’ cost structure since the company can get double-digit earnings growth from just mid-single digit revenue growth. At the same time, Ashtead Group needs to average double-digit growth of over 26% to produce the same earnings growth. Ashtead’s total expenses are 72.4% of total revenue [TTM], while United Rentals’ total expenses are only 17.2% of total revenue [TTM].

With that in mind, I think United Rentals is the better investment. Ashtead is more at risk of changes in revenue causing a larger percentage change in earnings than United Rentals because of Ashtead’s higher costs. Therefore, if a price war breaks out in the rental industry, United Rentals is better positioned to weather it as the company’s earnings are not likely to be affected as much as Ashtead’s.

Catalysts

Conditions for the rental industry look bright. IHS predicts U.S. construction growth to average a CAGR of 4% through 2021. That will create a continual need for the rental equipment that United Rentals offers.

United Rentals experienced strong 17% growth in Q1 for the Trench, Power, and Pump business. The Pump solutions business increased by an impressive 20%. This performance demonstrates the strength of the oil and gas industry. I expect United Rentals' Trench, Power, and Pump business to continue its strength as the U.S. oil and gas industry continues to ramp up production after the recent slump. I expect OPEC and some non-OPEC countries to extend production cuts that they decided on last year when they meet again on May 25, 2017. It makes sense to maintain production cuts to stabilize the price of oil. This will create a happy medium for the oil market and for the countries that produce oil. This will give United Rentals continued business growth.

United Rentals’ Infrastructure business increased 5% in Q1. The company could see further increases for infrastructure if the Trump administration sticks with its goal of $1 trillion in infrastructure spending. United Rentals’ equipment could be used for many projects to restore roads and bridges and for new construction projects.

The catalyst for United Rentals’ bottom line is the reduction of costs. United Rentals will benefit from the synergies of the NES acquisition. The company expects to get an increase of $150 million in free cash flow from the NES acquisition. The NES acquisition was completed on April 3, 2017. So, the company will get a 9-month benefit from NES in 2017.

The Risks

The pressure on rental rates is currently being viewed as a headwind for United Rentals. However, the company pointed out in the Q1 conference call that the rate of rental rate pressure is declining. Although the decline in rental rates was 1.8% in January, the decline was 1.5% in February and only 0.9% in March. So, the trend is showing a return to previously levels. If this trend reverses, then United Rentals’ revenue could face unexpected pressure, which is likely to lead to a sell-off in the stock. However, it is possible that the rental rates just had to adjust a bit before stabilizing.

Image Source: pinterest.com; Meme created by author using memedad.com

Conclusion

Overall, I think the sell-off in United Rentals’ stock is overdone. Although the company faces rental price pressure from competitors, I think the declines in rental prices will level off. This is an adjustment period for rental prices in my opinion before prices stabilize.

The stock is now oversold and valued below the S&P 500. The stock is poised to go higher as United Rentals benefits from growth in construction and from synergies from the NES acquisition. These catalysts are likely to drive revenue and earnings growth for the company.

With the valuation below the S&P 500 and with single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth, I think it would be reasonable for the stock to increase about 10% to 15% annually for the next two years.