Schlumberger: Positioned Wrong

As my last article pointed out, the easy money in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was over. The stock immediately started heading lower as oil prices rolled over.

After reporting Q1 results, Schlumberger headed down over 2% to a yearly low below $75. Is now the right time to own the stock?

The quick takeaway from the Q1 results is that what benefited Schlumberger in the downturn is now hurting the stock on the rebound. In addition, the merger with Cameron Group now appears ill-timed.

The oilfield services giant missed revenue estimates by a rather wide $100 million. EPS estimates were inline, but the market expected better results as oil rallied in the quarter.

The issue though is clear in the Q1 revenues by geography breakdown. What really killed the oil sector was the decline in North America drilling after OPEC raised production, but the rebound is now taking place in shale drilling in North America.

Source: Schlumberger Q117 earnings release

Schlumberger had only 27% of revenue from North America that saw a sequential 6% rebound. In fact, Cameroon contributed a 9% decline to revenues due to a 62% focus on international markets and weak offshore markets.

The OneStim JV with Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) to make a strong competitor to Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in North America pressure pumping and completion services looks like a reactionary move. As well, the company spent $372 million repurchasing shares at $78.97 during the quarter in another sign that management doesn't understand where the market is shifting in the current energy market.

The key investor takeaway is that Schlumberger is positioned for international growth as domestic shale drilling becomes the source of additional investment. The stock is positioned and priced wrong for my taste.