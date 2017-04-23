Top 3 Reasons To Buy J.C. Penney Now

J.C.Penney plans to focus on its online sales to compete with Amazon and eBay.

The company is expected to generate positive higher earnings per share for the next few years.

Reason #1: Buy Low & Sell High

Since 2014, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) has not broken around the $5 dollar mark, and is currently trading at 52 weeks low. Since then, it has been trading sideways between $5 and $12, which means that there is a support at around $5 and resistance at around $12. It is safe to conclude that it is trading at the low point now. Buy low and sell high is the strategy many investors use.

JCP's current price-to-book ratio is 1.27, according to Yahoo Finance. This tells us that JCP is trading at 1.27 times what its assets could be sold for. The lower the P/B ratio the cheaper the stock is. In comparison, the average price-to-book ratio in retail generally is 3.21, according to pages.stern.nyu.edu.

Based on projected future cash flow, the stock is worth about $8 dollars a share, according to Simply Wall St.

Reason #2: Forecast

For the next five years, JCP is expected generate positive higher earnings per share year over year, while over the last few years the company was generating negative earnings per share.

The company announced that they would be closing 138 stores nationwide in 2017 to allow it to raise its overall brand standard and allocate its capital to a smaller store base. This would enable it to implement its growth initiatives in a larger percent of stores, while gaining $200 million in annual cost savings. The store closing would affect less than 5% of its annual sales only.

J.C. Penney also plans to focus on its online sales

According to business insiders, J.C.Penney plans to emphasize omnichannel sales in a bid to capitalize on double-digit growth in its e-commerce business. Seventy percent of J.C. Penney shoppers visit the retailer online before visiting the store, andshoppers who behave in this way often spend more. J.C. Penney's customers who shop via multiple channels spend twice as much on an annual basis than store- or online-only shoppers.

40% of J.C. Penney's online sales are bought online and picked up in-store. This helps drive sales because shoppers who use these methods often end up making additional purchases once they arrive in-store, according to the report

Reason #3: Sentiment

Even though stock is down significantly, institutions and insiders still own about 89% of total shares issued.

Institutional ownership has increased from 81% (December 31, 2016) to 84% (March 31, 2016), according to GuruFocus

Insiders ownership has increased from 4.2% (December 31, 2016) to 4.6% (March 31, 2016), according to GuruFocus

Conclusion

Based on the above reasons, it is safe to conclude that buying JCP at this level would be a good entry point. The stock is undervalued and the company is expected to generate higher earnings per share. The company also plans to focus on its online sales to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). As well, based on the increase in intuitional and insider ownership, the overall sentiment is very positive.

Based on my analysis, I recommend JCP as a BUY.

