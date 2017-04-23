Is The Fiduciary Rule Truly Necessary?

The rule if introduced will make what is an already complex and poorly regulated industry even more difficult.

The rule is limited in scope and appears to be a band-aid solution.

There is a distinct lack of understanding as to when a fiduciary duty arises when providing financial advice.

The DoL fiduciary rule for retirement investment advice has been delayed by 60-days because of Trump's regulatory review.

One of the hottest topics currently being debated is just how much financial regulation is necessary to protect consumers and allow for the efficient operation of the financial system. This has triggered a push to provide further protection for consumers of financial advice.

The financial advisory and investment brokerage industries are plagued by inconsistent regulation as well as complex and unclear laws. These have created considerable confusion among consumers and practitioners alike as to what duties and obligations apply, as well as in what circumstances.

Many consumers mistakenly believe that all advisers, no matter their title or role are obliged to provide advice that is in the consumers' best interests and not influenced by their own interests. This is not true in all circumstances.

Why make the provision of financial advice even more complex?

The lack of clarity coupled with growing concern over the mounting losses attributed to poor or conflicted advice saw the Department of Labor or DoL under the Obama Administration move to implement a fiduciary rule.

This rule essentially requires all advisers no matter their role or title who are providing retirement advice to act in the best interests of their clients. The rule was intended to come into force on 10 April 2017 but has been officially delayed for 60-days as part of Trump's much-touted regulatory review.

The lack of regulatory clarity coupled with concerns from the investment advisory and investment brokerage industries over what the rule means and requires.

What is a fiduciary standard?

A fiduciary standard as set out by the DoL rule essentially requires advisors to put the interests of their clients ahead of their own. Prior to the creation of this rule such a standard within the context of providing financial advice only applied to registered investment advisers as per the Investment Advisors Act of 1940.

It requires RIAs to provide advice that is in their clients' best interests and disclose any conflicts of interest.

What many pundits fail to understand is that a fiduciary standard does not only arise in these circumstances nor is it only applied to RIAs when providing financial advice. It is far broader and more expansive than many realize and can apply in a range of circumstances to a variety of financial professionals who are providing services or advice to clients.

This ultimately leads to the question as to whether such a rule is truly necessary.

How does a fiduciary standard arise?

Let me go right back to the beginning to see if I can shed any light on what the standard is and how it comes to exist.

A fiduciary standard is a fiduciary duty placed on one party within a relationship where that party is empowered to act on the other's behalf. This is what is commonly known as a fiduciary relationship.

Such a relationship is one of special trust and confidence. While they can exist in a range of contexts they all draw on a common source, the law of equity.

Equity is a set of legal principles that are applied in conjunction with common law where the strict application of legal principles would prove to be severe or unfair. The aim of equity is to secure a just outcome when the application of common law could create injustice; because the emphasis is placed on fairness and flexibility rather than solely existing legal doctrines.

One of the most important aspects of equity is the concept of fiduciary duty, which is essentially the highest duty at law.

A fiduciary duty arises in any relationship that is characterized as being fiduciary in nature. These are typically service relationships which are unequal in nature where the entrustor or client is dependent upon the fiduciary for the provision of a particular service.

These types of relationships are not as broad or expansive as normal legal relationships but are typically confined to the provision of one service. Because of the degree of dependence within the relationship, the fiduciary is required to act solely in the best interests of the client and not obtain any benefit from the relationship.

The main purpose of such a relationship is to allow the fiduciary to serve and act in the interests of the client by putting the client's interests before their own. The most commonly recognized fiduciary relationships are those between trustee and beneficiary, lawyer and client, corporate directors and shareholders, guardians and wards as well as principals and agents.

Do financial advisors have a fiduciary relationship with their clients?

The primary federal legislation governing the conduct of investment advisers is the Investment Advisers Act. It defines an investment adviser as:

any person who for compensation, engages in the business of advising others either directly or through publications or writing, as to the value of securities or as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling securities, or who, for compensation and as part of a regular business, issues or promulgates, analyses or reports concerning securities;

What this means in a nutshell is; all financial advisers as defined by the Investment Advisers Act and are registered investment advisors or RIAs owe their clients a fiduciary duty. This means they are held to a higher standard of conduct than that which exists in standard status based or contractual relationships.

They have a fundamental obligation to at all times act in the best interests of their clients and provide advice that is in their best interests. As such they have a duty of undivided loyalty and utmost good faith; they must employ reasonable care to avoid misleading clients and provide full and fair disclosure of all material facts to clients.

The key case which establishes that investment advisers have a fiduciary duty to their clients is that of SEC v. Capital Gains Research Bureau, Inc., 375 U.S. 180 (1963). In that case the Supreme Court found that the Investment Advisers Act 1940 reflects a congressional recognition "of the delicate fiduciary nature of an investment advisory relationship."

The statute however is not seen by the court as superseding an adviser's fiduciary duty as held at equity but rather as being part of a subset that obliges financial advisers to act in accordance with the obligations and duties that equity law requires of a fiduciary.

Do broker-dealers owe a fiduciary duty to their clients?

One of the most vexing issues facing the industry is whether salespeople designated as broker-dealers owe a fiduciary duty to their clients. When federal securities laws were enacted, Congress drew a distinction between broker-dealers and advisers.

This saw them regulated by different legislation.

Broker-dealers are regulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 instead of the Investment Advisers Act which only applies to RIAs. This means that broker-dealers are statutorily held to a far lower standard than RIAs when providing financial advice to clients.

It is known as the suitability standard.

Essentially, it requires broker-dealers who are giving investment advice to reasonably believe that any investment recommendation they make is suitable for an investor's objectives, means and age.

While this is considered to be a far lower standard compared to that governing the conduct of RIAs, in different legal jurisdictions such as Australia it is considered to be part of the statutory fiduciary obligations governing the conduct of financial advisors.

But more importantly, under existing law those providers of financial advice and products such as broker-dealers that are not RIAs have been found to have a fiduciary relationship with their clients. In the case of Marchese v. Shearson Hayden Stone, Inc., 734 F.2d 414, 418 (9th Cir. 1984) the court ruled that a fiduciary relationship exists between a securities broker and commodities futures commission merchant. This was in accordance with the ruling in the Securities Exchange Commission v. Capital Gains Research Bureau, Inc. case discussed earlier.

In Rupert v. Clayton, 737 P.2d 1106, 1109 (Colo. 1987) the Supreme Court of Colorado found that a fiduciary duty exists between a securities dealer and client.

The court ruled that this duty obliges the securities dealer to use reasonable care as well as the skills and diligence necessary to protect the client's interests.

The court went further to say that:

In sum, the rules by which a brokerage firm protects its customers and controls its employees and accounts, while not determinative, cannot be wholly ignored as irrelevant to the standards of care the firm must meet to discharge its fiduciary duties.

This duty and the ensuing obligations are clearly similar to those placed upon RIAs.

A range of other cases courts have determined that securities or investment brokers have a continuing duty to carefully monitor a client's account and advise the client of foreseeable risks if that client is relatively unsophisticated and has routinely relied on their advice.

Furthermore, at law it is held that a broker acts as an agent of their client who is characterized as the principal in that relationship. This means that like any agency relationship it is fiduciary in nature. This means that an investment broker is charged with carrying out a client's instructions and is obliged not to profit from those instructions.

However, in many cases the fiduciary duty only arises in specific circumstances and is limited to the context of the relationship. In a nut-shell it would appear that investment brokers owe a fiduciary duty to their clients but in the majority of circumstances it is not as expansive as that which exists between an RIA and their clients.

What is the new rule?

The DoL fiduciary rule is designed to provide further protection for consumers seeking advice on retirement investments. This is particularly important because of the socioeconomic benefits that it delivers to society. The intent of the rule is to protect workers and retirees from conflicted advice that leads to inappropriately high-fee investment products that erode retirement savings.

According to the White House council of economic advisers, around $17 billion annually is lost because of conflicted investment advice. The rule is designed to mitigate the risk of conflicted retirement investment advice by providing additional protection for consumers.

It does this by widening the scope of the statutory fiduciary obligation that already applies to RIAs to also include to investment advisers, stockbrokers, insurance agents and potentially even bank employees whenever they provide financial advice to investors for IRA or for ERISA purposes.

Is the new rule necessary?

The new rule sparked much controversy in the financial services industry when initially proposed. The main objection from the industry is that rule will significantly increase the regulatory and compliance burden for industry participants.

This would lead to a significant increase in compliance costs that would need to be passed on to consumers.

These increased costs, the industry claims, would make retirement advice prohibitively expensive for smaller less well-off customers. It would also impact smaller independent advisory firms who lack the resources to meet the increased compliance requirements.

As can be seen at common law, or more correctly equity, it is held that financial advisers, investment brokers and securities dealers owe a fiduciary duty to their clients.

In such circumstances the introduction of an incomplete regulatory requirement that cover s only one form of financial advice appears unnecessary. This is not for the reasons claimed by the investment brokerage industry. It is rather because it will make the legal and regulatory requirements surrounding the provision of financial advice and sale of investment products even more confusing.

There is also a very valid claim raised by the advisory and investment brokerage industries that the DoL is not the appropriate body to make and enact such legislation. It lacks the resources and expertise required to form such legislation and appropriately enforce it.

There is no denying however that the complex maze of laws and regulations that surround the provision of financial advice and sale of financial products needs to be untangled. This point along with the lack of uniform legislation and regulation across the industry was a very valid issue raised by SA editor Gil Weinreich in his article ' Scrap The Fiduciary Rule? And Replace It With What? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest'.

Final thoughts

There is no guarantee that the rule will be scrapped at the conclusion of its review. But the rule is really nothing more than a band-aid solution that does not address the real issues that exist for consumers and advisors alike.

Clearly, from the amount of confusion that reigns over how the sale of financial products and provision of financial advice is regulated means that a uniform industry- wide approach needs to be adopted.

That approach needs to encompass both the provision of financial advice at all levels including general investment advice as well as retirement advice and cover the sale of investment products. It also needs to ensure that prevailing case law is recognized while integrating all aspects of existing statutory requirements into an easily understood regulatory regime that is managed by an appropriate authority of which the SEC is the best equipped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice nor should it be construed as legal advice. You should seek legal advice from an appropriately qualified attorney with respect to any particular issue or problem. The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the individual author.