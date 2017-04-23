Why T-Mobile Is A Better Company Than Verizon

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) used to be known for it's fast speeds, impressive coverage, and good customer deals. Now, VZ has lost it's competitive edge, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has caught up to VZ in terms of speed and coverage. As a result, TMUS has been poaching VZ and other carrier's customers. TMUS offers a much more promising future than VZ.

VZ reported first quarter earnings on Thursday missing analyst expectations. They reported an EPS of $0.95 versus analyst expectations of $0.96, They also reported a revenue miss of $29.814 billion dollars versus an analyst expectation of $30.487 billion dollars. VZ had a net loss of 307,000 retail postpaid subscribers Analysts were expecting that there would be a net gain of over 220,000 postpaid subscribers. VZ has been feeling the heat lately as TMUS and other carriers are starting to gain ground on them, the competitive advantage VZ once had is virtually gone. People are beginning to realize that not only does VZ not have a significant carrier speed and coverage advantage, but they also do not have the best value deals.

TMUS was the first to introduce a new unlimited data plan last Autumn and it has changed the carrier industry for the better. Slowly one by one, all of the other carriers followed and also introduced their own unlimited data plans. VZ was the last to introduce their unlimited plan. When VZ finally did bring back their unlimited plan, TMUS was prepared. TMUS quickly fired back and updated their own unlimited plan. This is the final result.

Diagram Source

TMUS clearly offers the better deal for customers, the diagram above does not even mention how TMUS only throttles data after 30GB, Sprint (NYSE:S) throttles after 23GB and AT&T (NYSE:T) and VZ both throttle after 20GB. The customer is not stupid, they will know a better deal when they see one, the first quarter net decline in subscribers from VZ is a clear sign of this. Last quarter, TMUS added 2.1 million customers in Q4 and around 993 million postpaid subscribers. It marked the 15th straight quarter of adding over a million in customers. TMUS was also the only carrier which is actually adding net prepaid and postpaid subscribers in 2016, they accounted for around 103 percent of the industry growth for 2016. All of the other carriers had a net loss. They have actually have been the industry leader in postpaid net gains for the past 3 years. The unlimited plan is working to capture more customers, the past year is evident of that. VZ has been unable to provide a better incentive for people to switch over to them, TMUS still has the best valued unlimited plan and I do not expect the stubborn management at VZ to react before it is too late. After all, VZ was the last to bring back unlimited data and only caved in because the number of customers lost was too much to be ignored.

Some people will argue that VZ provides much better coverage and faster speeds. That is simply not true, it was true in the past but not anymore. The difference is now barely noticeable.

Chart(s) Source

3G speeds for TMUS beats VZ 3G speeds while VZ narrowly edges out a lead in 4G speed. TMUS has a 4G speed of 16.65 Mbps while VZ has a speed of 16.89 Mbps, this is a very small difference. Overall coverage for VZ also narrowly beats TMUS clocking in at 88.17 percent, TMUS has a overall coverage of 88.60. These numbers are all from OpenSignal and it's independent testing. It should be noted that these numbers do not take into account the latest expansion in spectrum by TMUS.

Diagram Source

Recently on April 17th, TMUS announced a huge expansion in low band spectrum. TMUS is doing this to reach more rural customers and to also help their building penetration in urban areas. This is an aggressive move by TMUS and will put immense pressure onto other carriers to also expand their LTE networks. As the LTE network for TMUS continues to expand and get faster, it will continue to steal customers away from VZ and other carriers.

VZ has had a fall from grace, they are no longer the titan and leader of the carrier industry. Their customer base, along with many other carriers, are slowly being gobbled up by TMUS. The recent quarter numbers from VZ show this. I expect that TMUS will beat earnings expectations again this Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMUS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.