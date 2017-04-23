Approach Resources: What I Think You Should Watch For

The big thing for me though will be an update on its debt, which I would love to see reduced further this year if possible.

Of the companies I currently own, Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), is an interesting player in the E&P space and one that happens to be reporting first quarter earnings on May 4th, following the market's close. Since the middle/early end of last year, shares of the company have soared before pulling back remarkably but they are still higher than they were several months back. Given its historical volatility, combined with my relationship with it as a shareholder, I figured that it would be interesting to go over what I think investors should watch out for when the company reports and to give an idea of where I think the company is going moving forward.

Expect some interesting news

2016 was a rather interesting year for Approach. According to management, its guidance for capital expenditures last year was for the firm to spend between $20 million and $80 million. For a small company, this is maybe the largest range I'd ever seen but it's also understandable given the confusing and downright depressing energy environment experienced through most of the year.

During the first three quarters of last year, the company allocated a total of $17.3 million on capital expenditures, $15.8 million of which was chalked up to drilling and completion costs. Truthfully, I had expected management to ramp up their spending during the fourth quarter, but this never came to pass. According to their fourth quarter release, total capital expenditures for the full year, without factoring in a $1.1 million settlement they received (which probably shouldn't be included in capex but they included it anyways), came out to $20.9 million. Sadly, the effects of this can be seen by looking at production figures for last year. During the four quarters, total boe (barrels of oil equivalent) production came out to 4.537 million, a decline of 18% compared to the 5.532 million boe seen a year earlier. The third quarter was the worst, with production falling almost 27% year-over-year.

In their fourth quarter release, though, management surprised investors with an announcement that they would allocate between $50 million and $70 million toward capital spending this year. In addition to the range narrowing, it's on the higher end of 2016's expected spending and suggests that management intends to grow production. I suspect that, in this quarter's release, we'll see a pretty nice ramp-up of drilling activity. This would coincide quite well with the huge rise in rig counts in the US, particularly the Permian Basin, which is where Approach operates.

First quarter costs will probably surprise... in a bad way

As you can see in the image below, the management team at Approach has been pretty open about their expectations for this year. If their forecasts are correct, some key areas will see increased costs this year compared to last year. Take, for instance, the case of lease operating expenses. Last year, this figure came out to $4.24 per boe but, this year, management is forecasting this number to be between $4 per boe and $5 per boe.

*Taken from Approach

This large range is to cover management's own butts, but I would imagine that if their mid-point estimate is correct, then we will likely see first quarter results come in higher than that. My rationale is simply that, if management does ramp up drilling and completion activities in the first quarter, they will likely have to pay more in lease operating expenses as well. I would be shocked (pleasantly) if I am wrong here. The same applies for cash-based general and administrative costs. Last year, this number was $4.07 but management expects between $4 and $5 per boe. I wouldn't expect lower costs until closer to the end of this year.

Expect an update on its debt

In addition to the topics discussed above, I believe that one thing investors should watch out for is an update provided by management in regards to its debt conversion plan. Earlier this year, management announced that it had finalized, after receiving 82% shareholder support, a transaction that would issue nearly 40 million new shares that would be traded for $130.552 million worth of its 7%, 2021 Senior Notes.

Even though this deal was already been completed, management also conducted an offer whereby the holders of its remaining $99.768 million worth of Senior Notes of the same class could trade in their notes for shares. On March 20th (three days after the offer expired), management announced that principal of just $14.528 million was tendered and accepted, requiring them to exchange only 4.6% of its shares worth in order to handle the redemptions. The more the firm is able to rid itself of, the more flexibility it will have in increasing its capital spending this year and/or in reducing its debt in other ways. That is why I am looking to see if there are any hints regarding either the possibility of management taking more of those notes off the market using some other mechanism or if they will pay down some of their credit facility instead.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks as though this will be a rather interesting earnings release for a rather interesting firm. Personally, I am very much looking forward to management's release and their conference call, because I believe that we should see more good news than bad. All of these issues discussed in this piece are important, but the single most important, in my view, will be the capital spending relative to production. It's through that that we will have the greatest visibility into the company's future prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.