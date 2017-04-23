What Makes Tallgrass Energy Partners Attractive

The stock’s valuation is attractive even though its trading close to its 52-week high.

Tallgrass Energy Partners' (NYSE: TEP) investors got a bit worried as the stock recently fell below its 50-day moving average and has fallen nearly 5% over the last two weeks. TEP hit a new 52-week high in February making investors wonder whether time has come for some profit booking.

I'll take a closer look at the company and its fundamentals, along with TEP's current valuation to see if the concerns may turn real.

Formed in 2013, Tallgrass Energy Partners owns and operates midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in the Rocky Mountain region, Bakken Shale, and the Appalachian Basin.

As the above graph shows, Tallgrass Energy Partners provides crude oil transportation through its Pony Express pipeline, which starts from Guernsey, Wyoming and terminates in Cushing, Oklahoma. The company provides FERC-regulated natural gas transportation and storage services through its Rockies Express Pipeline, the Tallgrass Interstate Gas Transmission system, and the Trailblazer Pipeline system. With the recent acquisition of additional 25% interest, TEP now owns 50% interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline or REX.

REX's long-term contracts

Tallgrass Energy Partners' increased interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline will contribute to its future long-term stable cash flows. TEP has extended its contract for REX with Encana (NYSE: ECA) through 2024. At the same time, Ultra Resources has agreed to enter into a new contract from 2019. These have reduced re-contracting risk for the pipeline and provide cash flow stability to TEP.

As the slide above shows, extended contract with Encana and Ultra Resources contract contribute to mitigating more than 85% of re-contracting risk on REX post-2019.

Sound financials, high distribution growth

Tallgrass Energy Partners has an enviable track record (albeit relatively shorter) of distribution growth (CAGR 35% since IPO in 2013), leverage, and coverage in a challenging environment.

The top left chart shows the distribution growth while the bottom right chart compares TEP's total returns with NYSE Composite Index and the Alerian MLP Index. TEP expects distribution growth of ~20% for 2017.

TEP's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of 2016 stood at 3x-pretty conservative compared to most other MLPs. Its distribution coverage ratio has remained above 1 since IPO. What makes all this attractive is TEP's nearly 6.5% yield, which is much higher than 2.4% for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), 3.4% for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX), 4.5% for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and many others.

So, TEP offers attractive yield with very little risk. TEP's largely FERC-regulated natural gas services provide it cash flow stability. 97% of TEP's adjusted EBITDA for 2016 was backed by take or pay contracts. The slide above captures this. Indeed, Tallgrass Energy Partners looks attractive in the long-term. But where does its current valuation stands?

Valuation and conclusion

Tallgrass Energy Partners' price-to-distributable cash flow currently stands at ~8.5, lower compared to ~10 for the MLP sector as a whole.

Though Tallgrass Energy Partners' LTM EV/EBITDA of ~13 is close to average for peers, its forward EV/EBITDA is much lower at ~7.5. The lower forward EV/EBITDA multiple reflects expectations of EBITDA growth for TEP. TEP has provided guidance of more than 50% growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2017 over 2016. So, considering the expected EBITDA growth, TEP still looks very attractive from a valuation standpoint. Along with the 6.5% yield, the stock is a good buy. So, there is no need to panic with your investments in this company irrespective of what the technical indicators suggest.

