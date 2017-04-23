A French Revolution?

There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen. -Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

In America, we tend to ignore the rest of the world. Oh, the news snippets pass by on our televisions and we sometimes actually read them but, for the most part, Americans ignore the goings on in Europe and Asia. We are the biggest economy in the world and we are the number one superpower and what happens "over there" does not affect us all that much. That is what we think.

Then weeks become decades.

This is not a healthy attitude, by the way, but it is the one we have utilized for years and years. The American people ignore the external travails and the American markets ignore the external travails and we continue on as if nothing had happened. It is not that "ignorance is bliss," rather it is our consensus belief that the events on the Continent, or elsewhere, will not have much effect on the United States.

The greatest and most powerful revolutions often start very quietly, hidden in the shadows. Remember that. -Richelle Mead

Europe, in my opinion, is in a very unstable condition now. We have Brexit in process and the looming possibilities of Grexit, Swexit, Frexit and Italgo. Each as a different timeline and each is smothered by the people in Brussels, by way of Berlin, who loudly and continuously claim that none will ever happen. It is the way of governments in general, I have learned, and especially in Europe, to deny and deny and then deny again.

I remember America's "Lehman Moment" with clarity. Europe may be about to have its Parisian equivalent. We stand on the brink!

It was never Greece, as a stand-alone proposition, but what Grexit would do to the European Union that was important. The size of the country never mattered but the $560 billion of public and private debt, utilizing data obtained from the ECB, that would have to be paid by someone, if Greece defaulted on their obligations, was what mattered. It was never Brexit as a stand-alone proposition either but what it would do to the European Union, that mattered.

In the case of France, the timeline is known. Preliminary elections this Sunday and then the run-off on May 5. Eleven candidates, four matter, and terrorism recently in the heart of Paris. The "Nightmare Scenario," for the EU, is that Mr. Melenchon and Ms. Le Pen are left standing after the first round. Ms. Le Pen is anti-EU and anti the euro and wants to close the French borders while Mr. Melenchon wants a 90% top tax bracket and $107 billion for new social programs and the end of the European Stability Mechanism.

Borrowers at the Bastille's gates!

Peoples do not judge in the same way as courts of law; they do not hand down sentences, they throw thunderbolts; they do not condemn kings, they drop them back into the void; and this justice is worth just as much as that of the courts. -Maximilien de Robespierre

The majority, who are paying attention, will focus on France. My focus will be on the European Union. The EU, in my opinion, cannot survive, and will not survive France leaving the European construction. Death by election, death by the will of the people, in the second most powerful country in Europe, may be just hours away and most American financial institutions are either ignoring what may be coming or assuming that one of the centrist candidates will win in the end. This, I fear, may be a very costly mistake in judgment.

The spirit of Mr. Trump is now romping down the Champs Elysees.

Darks drifts covered the horizon. A strange shadow approaching nearer and nearer, was spreading little by little over men, over things, over ideas; a shadow which came from indignations and from systems. All that had been hurriedly stifled was stirring and fermenting. Sometimes the conscious of the honest man caught its breath, there was so much confusion in that air in which sophisms were mingled with truths. Minds trembled in the social anxiety like leaves at the approach of the storm. The electric tension was so great that at certain moments any chance-comer, thought unknown, flashed out. Then the twilight darkness fell again. At intervals, deep and sullen mutterings enabled men to judge of the amount of lightning in the cloud. - Victor Hugo

We won't know until some time Sunday night but the moment will be auspicious. No candidate has ever won in the first round, since the French elections were set up in this fashion. A clear winner requires more than fifty percent of the vote and I do not think any winner will be declared Sunday evening.

Even if it is Mr. Fillon or Mr. Macron, pitted against Ms. Le Pen, after the first round, I am not sure that means that the centrist candidate wins in the end. Brussels and Berlin have high hopes for this conclusion but then they had the same hopes for Great Britain. It is a funny thing how high hopes can get dashed into the dust when the people are allowed to vote. What can't happen, can sometimes actually happen, after all.