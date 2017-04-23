Gold Continues Upward Move

Introduction

Our philosophical view is that real gold is real money. However, in today's financial system it is traded primarily as a paper derivative. One day, we believe that gold will be set free from its paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of the monetary reset that we see as inevitable; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk. We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our week-ahead views and positioning.

The price of GLD is dependent upon the value of gold in the futures market. The futures market trades more hours than GLD, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of GLD to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX gold futures market.

Summary View

Gold experienced several downside spike trades in the last couple of weeks, which usually occurred near 10am EST, which just happens to be the time of the "London Fix." Every downward spike was matched with buying pressure, and gold finished this week near even from the prior week at just under $1290 per ounce. The prospect of military conflict with North Korea, along with the pending French election seemed to keep a bid for gold above its 8-day EMA. As happened after the Brexit vote and the recent U.S. election, we would expect to see volatility in the gold price as the French election returns come in. It is difficult to predict the impact of the French election on next week's price of gold. As a case in point, the "improbable" election of Donald Trump was supposed to be bullish for gold in the short run, and the opposite occurred. Anyone with significant exposure to precious metals will want to watch this closely. We hold a hedged long position, and won't be surprised to see a corrective "sell the news" reaction to the French election. On the other hand, any further tensions in North Korea or bad news about the U.S. debt ceiling discussion would likely add further risk premium to gold and safe havens.

Technicals

Gold resiliently fought to remain above its 8 day EMA (light blue line) and therefore remains in an algorithm-fueled uptrend. The first upside target to overcome will be in the $1,308 range, then $1,320 and above.

To the downside, there is solid support at the $1,240 to $1,260 levels at an uptrend line, 50 DMA (in blue) and the 200 DMA (in red). A bullish crossing of the 50 DMA over the 200 DMA could occur soon.

It is difficult to deny the bullish picture of the weekly chart. After surging above its 50 week moving average and downtrend resistance line, gold may be seen to be consolidating for its next upward move, with solid downside resistance at the $1,260 level in a potential correction. A correction to the $1,260 range, followed by solid support and upward reversal may be just what gold needs to continue its upward move.

Commercial Positioning

Here are the week-to-week summary changes in the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts increased their positioning by 12.6% in the COMEX gold market and 2.1% in the silver market. Hedge funds increased their long position in gold by 13.4% and reduced their holdings in silver by 1.5%. The silver short commercial positioning is at an all time high.

From Tuesday (the date of the COT data) until Friday (preliminary), the gold open interest increased by another 16,254 contracts, and the silver open interest increased by another 7,713 contracts. As a reminder, increases in open interest tend to correspond to increases in commercial short position.

Overall, the gold commercial short interest and total open interest remains just below its 50 week average, which in our view suggests neutrality with respect to the future price direction of gold. Nevertheless, the large recent increases in commercial short interest suggests that the "smart money" is willing to take the risk of continued price increases. This is something to keep in mind.

Safe Havens

We follow several safe haven alternatives for clues on possible price direction for gold: the Japanese Yen, the U.S. dollar, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, and U.S. real interest rates.

The U.S. Treasury had an auction for 5-year TIPs on April 20th, which were purchased at an implied real interest rate of -0.04%. This is the first time that we have seen negative interest rates on the 5-year constant maturity TIP since late February 2017. However, the last time that gold was near its current price level, the 5-year real interest rate was near -0.30%.

The graph below has plotted the 5-year constant maturity real interest rate versus the inverse of the COMEX gold price. For the relationship of gold to real interest rates to revert to the mean, either real rates will need to continue to decline, or the price of gold may fall.

Thanks for any feedback below. We are long precious metals with PHYS, PLSV and/or precious metals miners, and currently hold puts on SLV and GLD as downside protection.

Note: all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold long positions with PHYS, PSLV and/or gold mining shares, and currently hold puts on GLD as downside protection