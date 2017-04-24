Corning: Verizon Deal Sets Baseline For Optical Business Growth

The Verizon deal sets a positive baseline for growth in Corning's optical communications business. Corning also continues to transform through acquisitions and new products.

Earlier in 2017 we highlighted the reemergence of Corning's (NYSE:GLW) optical communications business given its recent earnings results and its announced expansion of its optical communications capacity in North Carolina. We specifically highlighted the company's announcement that it would build a new global headquarters for its optical communications business in North Carolina (and expand manufacturing capacity) as evidence of ongoing growth in its optical communications business. We also highlighted that GLW's optical communications business sales would likely exceed its display technologies business sales in the near term. Well, we turned out to be correct as the company's actions did turn out to be louder than its words. In other words, the company's new optical communications business headquarters and its manufacturing capacity expansion was in anticipation of optical communication product sales growth that the company knew about but outside investors not watching closely did not. (This is why outside investors need to pay attention to a company's actions and not just its words.) In GLW's case, in mid April 2017 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a three-year minimum purchase agreement with GLW to provide fiber optic cable and associated hardware for VZ to ensure critical coverage and capacity for VZ's nationwide wireless broadband network.

GLW agreed to provide (and VZ to purchase) up to 20 million kilometers (12.4 million miles) of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020, with a minimum purchase commitment of $1.05 billion. For its part, VZ sees its purchase of GLW's optical fiber as allowing it to "reinvent" its network architecture around a next-generation fiber platform that will support all of its businesses. VZ's designed its new network architecture to improve its 4G LTE coverage, speed the deployment of 5G, and deliver high-speed broadband to homes and businesses of all sizes. With respect to GLW's supplying such optical fiber VZ indicated that GLW's "unique combination of capabilities delivers solutions that provide [it] with performance and cost advantages as [it] continues to expand [its] network coverage and capacity." In an initial deployment, VZ launched One Fiber in Boston, Massachusetts in 2016 and plans to invest $300 million over six years to deploy it throughout the city. In regard to VZ's deal with GLW, VZ noted that its plans "identified a shortfall in fiber supply, and VZ has been working with business teams to forecast demand and fill supply gaps with existing suppliers. Securing the required volume of optical fiber and hardware solutions with GLW ensures that VZ meet[s] its planned rollout schedules." With respect to its agreement with VZ, GLW stated that VZ's "purchase commitment supports necessary capacity investments across [its] manufacturing footprint."

Over the past year, GLW announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity and to invest more than $250 million in its optical fiber, cable and solutions manufacturing facilities to help meet the demand of its global carrier and enterprise customers. The company expects such capacity expansions to become fully operational in 2018. With such manufacturing capacity expansion in mind, we see the recently announced VZ fiber optic and related equipment deal as setting a baseline for upcoming growth in GLW's optical communications division. This notion is supported by our belief stated earlier in 2017 that GLW's latest quarterly optical communications business sales results, which are approaching parity with its LCD glass business, will exceed its price-sensitive LCD glass business' sales in the near-term. In other words, GLW's expansion of its optical communications business is indicative of its increasing confidence in the strength of such business and its ability to record consistent growth. The timing of the reemergence of GLW's optical communications division is opportune as the company's ongoing transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings and its capital allocation plan is already driving its shares higher as earnings estimates for both 2017 and 2018 rise. The company's transformational activities to date are primarily responsible for its shares reaching such multi-year highs over the past year.

GLW's resurgent optical communications business will serve as another growth driver, and, we believe will build upon its transformative efforts. The company's optical communications business can and will thrive given that it benefits from North American service provider customers building out their fiber to the home ("FTTH") networks. In particular, the company's optical communications business sales increased 11 percent in the fourth quarter 2016. As sales improve for the business, the profitability of such business also is increasing due to improvement in manufacturing performance. As GLW noted during its latest quarterly earnings, "The increased sales of our solution products and improved manufacturing performance contributed to the higher year-over-year sales and profitability" and "North America carrier network business provided the fourth-quarter growth highlight as demand for our FTTH solutions remains strong." Within the company's optical communications business, carrier sales increased 12 percent to $619 million, while enterprise revenues increased 8 percent to $200 million. GLW expects 2017 optical communications business to grow due to: 1) the fiber market demand exceeding supply, 2) industry leaders investing in optical solutions, and 3) the consolidation of some of its largest service provider customers. Further, the company expects first quarter 2017 optical communications business revenue to grow by at least 25 percent.

The VZ fiber optic supply deal is the latest in a series of positives for GLW and its shareholders. In the past few years, GLW has engaged in multiple steps to transform the company including its: 1) acquisition strategy to strengthen each of its divisions, 2) its divestiture of its ownership of its Dow Corning joint venture to fund its transformation and capital allocation plans, 3) effort to put its glass products in automobiles, and 4) new product offerings. We see the strengthening in the company's optical communications business and the VZ deal as additional reasons supporting our belief that the company's shares are at the beginning of a multi-year move upward. Such strengthening optical communications business as indicated by GLW's increasing revenue for the business and its commitment to expand its optical communications business are positives for shareholders in addition to the company's transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings and its capital allocation plan. With this in mind, we believe that investors should purchase GLW such shares on any overall market weakness to benefit from the company's transformative efforts and its reemerging optical business.

Our view

The critical statement in the GLW/VZ deal, is the statement from GLW that VZ's "purchase commitment supports necessary capacity investments across [its] manufacturing footprint." In other words. VZ's minimum purchase agreement of about $1.05 billion supports, justifies and "funds" GLW's expansion of its fiber optic manufacturing capacities and its increased hiring for its optical communications division. That is why we say the VZ deal sets a baseline for growth in GLW's optical communication division as such deal sets out a significant preset minimum amount of revenue for such division. This is why investors bid up GLW's shares upon announcement of the deal. With the announced VZ deal in mind, GLW's optical communications business is set to become the largest part of its total business once again in the near term. Aside from the resurgence of GLW's optical communications business, the company's transformational activities also include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures. With respect to the technologies the company will continue to focus on, GLW will remain primarily focused on technology markets where it is a leader and that will provide it with significant growth/returns for investors.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 16.10 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.68 and 14.70 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.84. We should note that estimates for each year have been rising in recent months. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 2.35. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market selloff as the company's optical communications division retakes its position as its highest revenue division. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, resurgent optical communications business, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital allocation plan and third-party innovation incorporating GLW's products will reward investors with dividend increases, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

