Buy Or Sell Gigamon Stock Today?

By Rob Otman

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) is a $2 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a 19.15% total return. That's above the S&P 500's return of 14.71%.

Gigamon stock is beating the market, but does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings-per-Share (EPS) Growth: Gigamon reported a recent EPS growth rate of 157.14%. That's above the software industry average of 19.93%. That's a great sign. Gigamon's earnings growth is outpacing competitors.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the software industry is 166.07. And Gigamon's ratio comes in at 74.02. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity : The debt-to-equity ratio for Gigamon stock is 0. That's below the software industry average of 15.16. The company is less leveraged.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth : Gigamon's FCF has been lower than its competitors over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins : The profit margin of Gigamon comes in at 7.55% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. Gigamon's profit margin is below the software average of 18.22%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity : Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for Gigamon is 23.65%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 10.92%.

Gigamon stock passes four of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a buy with caution.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.