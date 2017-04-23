Definitely Bullish Signals For Gold

Gold bulls should be satisfied. Last week the US big speculators increased their long bets on gold prices. According to the Commitments of Traders report, their net long position in gold futures jumped by 23.1 thousand contracts. What is more, the speculators in the gold-related futures (10-year US treasury notes and the US dollar) were also supporting gold bugs:

their short bets on US 10-year treasury prices were cut by 23.2 thousand contracts

their net long position in US dollar futures was reduced by 0.9 thousand contracts

The only exception was silver - big speculators cut their net long position in silver futures by 1.6 thousand contracts:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT report

Let me comment on these developments.

Silver

As I discussed in my previous articles, the silver paper market is overcrowded now:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT reports

For example, the total open interest in silver futures stands at its historic record level of 228.0 thousand contracts, which is an equivalent of 1.14 billion ounces of silver. It is a very large figure because the world's annual production of silver is around 900 million ounces. What is more, big speculators, holding a net long position amounting to 103.9 thousand contracts, also the largest in history, are very optimistic about silver prices. As I have written many times - an elevated net long position held by big speculators is indicative of a top in silver prices. However, the problem is that the gold paper market looks totally different (I discuss this issue below) so a probable top in silver prices is not supported by the gold market.

Further, although the silver paper market is overcrowded now, I see positive developments in the physical market. Look at this chart:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows silver bullion held by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE). Note that since early March 2017 the Chinese have been cutting their silver holdings but JPMorgan has been adding silver to its COMEX vaults. What is more, the bank was very aggressive adding as many as 13.1 million ounces of silver since March 1, 2017 (an increase of 14.3% in total holdings).

Interestingly, it looks like JPMorgan is taking silver out of the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), the world's largest private entity holding silver bullion and hoarding it at its COMEX vaults (together with additional silver ounces acquired from other sources):

Source: Simple Digressions

Summarizing, although the paper silver market is overcrowded now, a bullish thesis on silver is supported by increased acquisitions of silver bullion by one of the largest players in the silver market, JPMorgan.

Additionally, an alternative, bearish thesis on silver is not supported by the gold market.

Gold

Although last week the big speculators in gold futures increased their net long positions by 23.1 thousand contracts, their current position (the blue circle on the chart below) is still quite far from the last record established last summer (the red circle on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Note: I calculate a net position held by big speculators against the total open interest (therefore it is measured in percentages).

It means that the gold paper market is not overcrowded now (as the silver market is).

On the other hand, the gold physical market is sending similar signals to those delivered by the silver physical market. Let me start with the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD). The chart below shows GLD gold bullion holdings, starting from the end of 2015:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, GLD holdings follow the price of gold (or, alternatively, gold prices follow GLD holdings) and the last price breakout above 120 was accompanied by increased additions of gold to GLD vaults.

Another gold ETF, iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), looks similar to GLD. In April (up to date) as many as 145 thousand ounces of gold have been added to its vaults:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that both ETFs were very aggressively increasing their gold holdings this month (GLD has added 848 thousand ounces). Interestingly, JPMorgan was no exception and in April added the highest amount of gold to its COMEX vaults this year so far:

Source: Simple Digressions

Last but not least, the Chinese were also very active. After weak January figures, in February and March, the Chinese withdrew more gold from SFE than last year:

Source: Simple Digressions

Summary

Both gold markets, the paper and physical one, are sending bullish signals. Speculators are increasing their long bets on gold prices without any signs of excessive optimism and gold bullion is hoarded by a few large gold ETFs, JPMorgan and the Chinese.

On the other hand, the silver market is sending mixed signals. The paper market (silver futures) is overcrowded now but silver bullion is heavily accumulated by JPMorgan.

So a one-million-dollar question is: which signals are correct and which are not? Well, when there is confusion I would bet on the signals delivered by the physical market. Simply put, it is much easier to cancel / cut a position held in gold / silver futures than unload a gold / silver physical holding.

And, in my opinion, the physical market is definitely supporting a bullish thesis on gold and silver prices.