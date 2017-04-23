XL Axiata: Beneficiary Of Rapidly Rising Data Demand In Indonesia, Supported By Quality 3G/4G Network

XL's share price has increased 32% YTD. Furthermore, there could be a near-term share price overhang, as its parent is reported to be selling a minority stake to reduce leverage.

Alongside its focus on quality subscribers and profitability, XL has invested actively in the 3G/4G networks and is expected to benefit from growing data usage.

Description

Listed on the IDX and also traded over the US OTC markets (OTC:PTXAF, OTCPK:PTXKY), PT XL Axiata (XL) is one of the leading telecommunications operators in Indonesia. Axiata Group (OTCPK:AXXTF) holds a controlling stake in the company.

The company operates on 900MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz frequencies. As of December 2016, XL had 47 million cellular subscribers. It has also started rolling out U900 services utilizing 900 MHz frequency for 3G data service for greater data network outside Java.

Highlights

Turnaround in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market to a new phase

In their bid to capture market share, Indonesian telecom operators engaged in a price war from 2007 to 2013, leading to mobile SIM penetration more than doubling from 40.4% in 2007 and 131.1% in 2013. This was done, however, at the expense of profitability.

Since 2013, however, the market leaders (including XL) have gradually focused on profitability rather than subscriber additions. This is achieved via increasing pricing, while offering fewer freebies (e.g., voice minutes, SMS). Some operators (XL, Telkom) are competing based on network quality and reliability to attract new users. As a result, Average Revenue Per User (ARPUs) has been increasing, which is beneficial to operators' margins. In 2017, this trend is expected to continue, as Indosat (OTC:PTITF) has reported that Hutch 3 and XL raised prices for their data plans in February 2017. The firm is also planning to follow suit.

Favorable demographics supports strong data demand growth, benefiting XL Axiata

Frost and Sullivan expects market revenue for mobile telecom services to grow at c.2.4% CAGR, from US$10.2 billion in 2015 to US$11.2 billion in 2019. This is attributed to growing mobile subscriptions (1.9% CAGR) and a relatively flattish ARPU (0.4% CAGR).

We believe the figures forecasted are achievable on the back of increasing adoption of Over-The-Top (OTT) services (e.g., WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE) and the growing ecommerce market. A study by Google and Temasek (the Singapore sovereign fund) in 2016 suggested that internet users in Indonesia are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2015 to 2020. Considering that >70% of internet users in Indonesia rely on mobile phones, this spells favorably for mobile data volumes growth. Furthermore, the study indicated that the archipelago nature of the country will necessitate ecommerce an inevitable factor for consumer goods distribution, which supports mobile data growth.

Alongside its strategy to improve subscriber quality (discussed in the next sub-section), XL has invested actively in 3G and 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) as it further rolls out its network. The company currently has 84.4k BTS, with 56% of them being 3G (which is readily upgradeable to 4G) / 4G BTS. Furthermore, XL's 4G LTE service is now available in close to 100 cities. In our view, the continued rollout and focus on the 3G/4G network will allow XL to benefit from the structurally growing mobile data usage.

Furthermore, XL had rolled out U900 services in 2H16, utilizing the 900MHz frequency for 3G Data services. This improves both network coverage and in-building coverage in a cost-efficient manner, translating to higher-quality data service for its users. This narrows the coverage and quality gap between XL and Telkom in areas beyond Java, allowing XL to potentially capture market share in these areas. We concur that XL's execution will allow the firm to grow its high-value customer base and benefit more from the growing consumption via ecommerce.

XL's strategy to focus on improving subscriber quality and profitability has translated to higher and more sustainable margins

Frost and Sullivan estimates that there are 343.2 million mobile SIM cards in Indonesia as of December 2015, translating to a penetration rate of 134.2%. The high penetration rate is attributed to the fact that Indonesian consumers utilize multiple SIM cards to take advantage of preferential prices for in-network calling and messaging (i.e., calls and SMS with both parties using the same operator). Majority of Indonesian telecom consumers are usually price-sensitive, which has translated to relatively high churn rate of 20% annually.

Since 2015, XL embarked on its 3R - Revamp, Rise, Reinvent - strategy, focusing on profitable and quality subscribers.

While XL's decision has resulted in its user base falling 30% in 2015, this has been cushioned by a 31% increase in ARPU. The increasing ARPU trend has continued in 2016. Furthermore, its user base grew a healthy 11% YoY to 47 million in 2016. We believe XL has managed to grow its high-value subscriber base that is likely to contribute to higher ARPUs. Furthermore, we expect the stickiness of these customers to be higher than that of the general Indonesian telecom consumer, which would translate to lower churn rates. We believe XL's strategy to increase ARPU and lower churn rates is appropriate for the Java market, where residents are comparatively more affluent than in other parts of Indonesia. The above will also have a positive impact on profitability.

Furthermore, XL has adopted a two-prong branding approach (XL and AXIS), which we opine allows the firm to maintain its strategic flexibility. Despite a high penetration rate nationally, there are areas in Indonesia with comparatively low usage, and cellular usage will likely increase as these areas develop. We would expect consumers in these regions to be price sensitive, in line with the general consumer attitude, and thus, XL's dual branding strategy allows the firm to reach out to these growth areas (under AXIS) without diluting the brand equity of its higher-end XL brand. Frost and Sullivan expects these growth areas to contribute >5 million SIM cards from 2016 to 2019. That said, we would expect the prime beneficiary of this demand growth to be Telkom, given its dominance in areas beyond Java.

XL Axiata would benefit from potential regulatory changes

In 2016, the Indonesian Communications and Information Ministry released a circular, which mandated operators to reduce interconnection fees by 26%, from IDR250/min to IDR204/min. The process has been delayed, as the operators and regulators have not been able to agree on the specifics of the reduction. The various parties continue to be in discussion and are awaiting the appointment of an independent verifier, presumably to present a satisfactory suggestion to the parties involved.

Should the interconnection fees be reduced, we believe this would reduce XL's operating expenses considerably, taking into consideration that Telkom is the #1 telecom operator by far in Indonesia. To explain in further detail, interconnection fees are charged by Telkom to XL when outgoing calls are made by XL's subscribers to Telkom's subscribers and subsequently terminated. Given Telkom's significant market share in Java and dominance in areas beyond Java, the above scenario is likely to happen often. Hence, reduced interconnection fees will benefit XL's bottom line.

Furthermore, it also plans to get state-owned telecoms operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom; listed on the US market as TLK) to share its network as part of the government's plans to extend connectivity across the archipelago by 2019.

Telkom dominates the telecommunications market in areas beyond Java Island and is estimated to have a market share of up to 80% in these areas, as it is the only operator that has invested aggressively beyond Java. The other players have primarily focused on Java, as the costs to build up a network in archipelago Indonesia are extremely high. Should Telkom be mandated by the government to share its network, it would lower network rollout costs and facilitate XL's expansion in under-penetrated regions such as Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi, where demand for connectivity is expected to enjoy stronger growth than Java.

Furthermore, the Indonesian government has set out to consolidate the telecoms industry, targeting no more than four operators by the end of 2019. As at end 2015, there are seven players.

We view that the consolidation will likely be successful, as the top 4 players are firmly ahead of the others (in terms of connections). Industry consolidation could benefit XL alongside the various regulatory changes discussed above.

However, we would highlight that the regulatory changes regarding interconnection fees and network sharing are not expected to be implemented in the short term, as there are multiple stumbling roads. Furthermore, we would expect Telkom to put up significant resistance, considering the fact that it has been the only player to have invested outside Java. That said, should the network sharing be implemented, we think this could serve as a strong share price catalyst for XL.

Low-cost smartphones support data growth

As per IDC, global smartphone shipments are increasingly trending towards low-cost smartphones. ASPs are expected to decline at a 4.3% CAGR. The growing low-cost smartphones market is expected to accelerate the adoption of smartphone by Indonesians, and thus increase the number of data subscribers.

Select Risks

FX Risks

As of December 2016, XL has US$350 million loans outstanding. Furthermore, CAPEX is usually incurred in US dollars, as equipment is usually imported. However, the majority of XL's revenues are denominated in IDR. Hence, a strengthening US dollar will result in unrealized FX losses and higher interest expenses, affecting net income. In the worst case, significant IDR depreciation could result in XL cutting back on CAPEX. However, the IDR is not expected to depreciate significantly in 2017. Hence, probability of the above is low.

Stiffening competition

The industry players had engaged in a price war from 2007 to 2013 to capture market share, and there is no guarantee that this will not happen again. In the short term, we believe this is unlikely, as industry players (XL, Hutchison and Indosat) have prioritized profitability over market share. However, we note that the market beyond Java remains dominated by Telkom. Should Telkom have to share its network, industry players could compete intensively to grab market share in the areas beyond Java. We do not rule out a potential price competition in that case.

Need to maintain constant investment

With the stiff competition, it is mandatory that XL continues to adopt a long-term outlook and invest in new technology (e.g., 5G) amidst the need to focus on its turnaround. Should it fail to do so, this could result in the firm losing its customers to its competitors and also experiencing a declining ARPU.

Conclusion

We remain bullish about XL's fundamentals in the next few years, due to the various factors discussed above (e.g., strong data growth, strategy providing sustainable profit growth).

The share price has fallen by >50% from its 5-year peak in October 2012. Its share price has suffered from the industry price war (till 2013), and subsequently due to its consecutive net losses in 2014 (due to acquisition-related expenses) and 2015 (due to FX losses).

XL share price has rallied 32% in 2017, as the market has recognized the company's turnaround as well as its quality network which has supported user growth. Although the share price remains c.23% off its peak in as early as July 2016, we believe there could be a near-term overhang on its share price, as it has been reported that Axiata Group is looking to divest an 11% stake in XL to reduce its leverage (2x net debt / EBITDA), which is higher than its Malaysian peers, including Digi (0.6x), Maxis (OTC:MAXSF) (1.9x) and Telekom Malaysia (OTC:MYTEF) (1.3x). We would look for an entry opportunity once we get a clearer outlook on the status of Axiata's potential divestment of its stake in XL.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. This article is intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.