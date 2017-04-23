Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q1 2017

Every quarter I like to review baby DivHut's portfolio and dividend income. With the first quarter of 2017 already in the books it's time to see how his portfolio has fared. Generally speaking there is not much change in his portfolio on a month to month basis as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him every month. Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin offs and a couple small buys I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream. With that being said, let me point out some of the changes to his portfolio from last quarter.

During the first three months of the year I initiated two new positions to baby DivHut's portfolio adding 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). I also continued to average down his cost basis of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Other than dividend reinvestment this was the only 'action' his young portfolio saw during the first quarter. Comparing his last quarterly update to this current update his portfolio gains increased a whopping 53.5%. I guess that figure is a testament to how much the market has jumped since the start of 2017. As I mentioned earlier, gains are always nice to see but the real goal of this portfolio is dividend income.

Let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for Q1 2017.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV ABBVIE INC 2.0210 $125.30 $128.98 $62.00 +$3.68

2.94% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 9.0403 $339.01 $393.52 $37.50 +$54.51

16.08% CAT CATERPILLAR INC 15.3407 $1,025.89 $1,446.93 $66.87 +$421.04

41.04% EMR EMERSON ELEC CO COM 37.6830 $1,961.78 $2,223.30 $52.06 +$261.52

13.33% GIS GENERAL MLS INC COM 6.0154 $354.62 $347.27 $58.95 (-$7.35)

(-2.07%) ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC 6.2776 $527.52 $846.66 $84.03 +$319.14

60.50% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 8.4172 $844.65 $1,024.88 $100.35 +$180.23

21.34% MMM 3M CO 1.0000 $191.07 $191.50 $191.07 +$0.43

0.23% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO 2.0000 $182.50 $177.24 $91.25 (-$5.26)

(-2.88%) UL UNILEVER PLC - ADR 13.3084 $528.69 $666.75 $39.73 +$138.06

26.11% VFC V F CORP 29.6658 $1,865.19 $1,656.83 $62.87 (-$208.36)

(-11.17%) YUM YUM! BRANDS INC 14.5119 $763.98 $940.66 $52.65 +$176.68

23.13% YUMC YUM CHINA HLDGS INC COM 14.3245 $324.66 $469.13 $22.66 +$144.47

44.50%

Total Investment Balance $10,513.66

Gain or Loss $1,478.80

Year to date dividend income is $66.18 which is on track to surpass his 2016 total.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 44.78% $4,708.39 Consumer Cyclical 29.17% $3,066.62 Healthcare 14.72% $1,547.38 Consumer Defensive 11.33% $1,191.26

Of course, this portfolio is not complete by any means. There are quite a few stocks I would like to add to his portfolio over the coming months and years in sectors he already owns as well as some others like finance and utilities to name a couple. In the meantime, as I mentioned above, I'll let all dividends received automatically reinvest and I'll average down his cost basis on any stocks in the red when I can.

Disclosure: Long all above