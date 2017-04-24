Industrials Waiting For Action Rather Than Words

Industrial commodities prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016. While the global financial crisis of 2008 caused economic activity around the world to slow, central banks provided stimulus in the form of the lowest interest rates in history and quantitative easing programs to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit saving.

In the world of commodities, China has been the 800-pound gorilla for decades on the demand side. The Asian nation has the world's largest population and has long been building infrastructure. Massive construction projects require raw materials which are the necessary requirements of infrastructure building. However, the Chinese economy has cooled over recent years, and the growth rate has dropped from double-digit territory to 6.9% in 2016. The evolution of Chinese economic growth is a logical result of the current massive size of their economy. It is much easier for a small economy to grow at over 10% than it is for what is now the world's second largest.

Meanwhile, industrial commodities prices hit lows in early 2016, and since then they have recovered, in some cases, in dramatic fashion. It was not China, but other major economies around the world that caused the rally late last year.

The rally of 2016

Industrial commodities had a great year in 2016. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel led the industrial raw material commodities posting an impressive gain last year. Source: Barchart

The price or iron ore was up by over 110% last year. Source: CQG

Crude oil posted a better than 45% gain in 2016. Source: CQG

Copper, the barometer for global economic growth, was up by over 18% last year and other base metals did even better. Zinc appreciated by over 59.5%, tin was up better than 44%, and aluminum, nickel, and lead all posted double-digit gains. 2016 was an excellent year for industrial commodity prices. After making multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016, the markets turned around the posted significant gains. While the industrial sector of the commodities market had been moving higher throughout the year, it got a real shot in the arm last November.

Infrastructure building took many industrials to the next level

President Donald Trump had promised on the campaign trail to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States via the biggest construction program since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. His surprise victory on November 8, 2016, took industrial commodity prices to another level as almost all of the raw material markets posted impressive gains in the wake of his election. The rally continued through inauguration day in January and into March but has recently run out of its head of steam, and short-term momentum has turned lower in many industrial commodities markets.

Action is necessary for another leg higher

Industrial commodities market lurched higher in late 2016 and early 2017 on the prospects of increasing demand from infrastructure rebuilding in the United States. In March and April the rallies have run out of steam, and now the markets are edging lower waiting for action rather than words.

Over recent weeks, the prices of the basic building blocks of infrastructure have reversed lower. The price of iron ore has dropped by around 30% from recent highs. The primary ingredient in steel is not the only industrial commodity suffering losses over past weeks. Source: CQG

The price of copper has been making lower highs and lower lows since its February peak at over $2.83 per pound. All base metals prices have moved lower since the end of the first quarter of 2017. The current bearish market action in these building block commodities is a result of Congressional non-action, and they are waiting for action rather than words to find a bottom.

Congressional failure stopped the rally

All presidents make promises on the campaign trail, but the trick is fulfilling those pledges once in office. The disappointment on health care legislation in March was a failure for the new administration. Infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. is going to cost the nation a boatload. In an interview several weeks ago, Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Chao told reporters that the administration plans to spend $1 trillion on projects around the country. The trick is going to be getting the initiative through Congress which continues to be a body that has a hard time agreeing on or voting for anything regardless of the fact that the same party as the president controls both houses of the legislative branch of the U.S. government. Industrial commodities are now moving lower, and they have posted significant losses over recent weeks.

Buy the dip

Donald J. Trump was elected the forty-fifth president of the United States because citizens across the country were fed up with politics as usual. Congress continues to have the lowest approval rating in history. President Trump won the election as many viewed him as the builder-in-chief for the nation, bringing new jobs and returning America to a position of greatness once again.

The president made many promises during the election season, but the one closest to his heart is construction - the business that made him who he is today. While he may be willing to negotiate away many of his pledges, I believe that he will fight tooth and nail for his infrastructure building project and the all along the Mexican border.

I am a scale down buyer of industrial commodities during this corrective period. I believe that iron ore, steel, base metals, and shares in the companies that produce these commodities are now getting to levels where they are on sale and offer the opportunity for gains in the months ahead. Industrial raw materials are waiting for action rather than words. They rallied on promises and are dipping on concern that those pledges will wind up dying in committee in the U.S. legislature. However, construction and rebuilding in the United States are long overdue, and President Trump is the man who will make sure that Congress will fulfill his promise to the American people with legislation before the end of 2017.

