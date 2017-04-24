Natural Gas Is Eerily Quiet As It Grinds Its Way Towards $3

It was a very quiet week in the natural gas market as the May NYMEX futures contract traded in a range from $3.0820 to $3.2490 on the active month May NYMEX futures contract. The energy commodity had been in bullish mode on the May contract as it increased from $2.737 on February 22 to highs of $3.3470 on April 5, 2017. Since the most recent highs, the price has been edging lower, and this past week, on Friday, the move to $3.0820 was the lowest price since late March when natural gas was still on its way up to the most recent high.

In December 2016, natural gas futures peaked at $3.994 per MMBtu, but the price fell from that level until the February lows. Last spring at this time natural gas had moved off the lowest price since the late 1990s at $1.6110, and it worked its way up to almost $3 in June, an increase of 86%. This year is looking a lot like last year at this time, but the most recent market action has been a stalling in the upward trajectory of the price. Natural gas was trading at $3.16 on Friday, April 21 which represents an increase of 15.5% from the February lows and the market has a long way to go to match last year's price action on a percentage basis. An 86% rally from $2.737 would take the energy commodity to over $5 per MMBtu, and that does not seem likely at this point. Meanwhile, recent price action in natural gas is eerily quiet, and it looks like the May futures contract wants to world its way to the $3 per MMBtu level.

The warm winds of spring

The warm winds of spring are blowing across much of the United States. Seasonal temperatures across the nation mean that the demand for heating or cooling is absent and natural gas demand is now at its annual low. Over the coming weeks, until the hot summer sun bears down on areas of our nation the demand for natural gas will continue to decline and the energy commodity will flow into storage. Last Thursday, we saw an injection into inventories, and natural gas stockpiles will rise until November.

Inventory increases had little effect on the price

On April 20, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories rose by 54 billion cubic feet to 2.115 trillion. Stocks now stand at 14.8% below last year which is why the price is significantly higher but stockpiles at 15.4% above the five-year average for this time of the year could cause the price to continue to grind lower in a trend that started with the most recent highs on April 5. Source: CQG

The daily chart of May natural gas futures shows that the trend has moved lower since the April 5 highs, but the price decline has been nothing short of a slow and steady grind. The slow stochastic remains negative, but it is moving into oversold territory. While the daily chart is bearish, the weekly remains bullish, but momentum is tiring as the price has stalled.

$3 is a significant psychology level

Three bucks is a major technical level for natural gas. In June 2016 the slow and steady rally from the lows took the energy commodity to highs of $2.9980 before it corrected lower throughout July and August. Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that natural gas is in danger of running out of steam as the slow stochastic has risen into overbought territory. Natural gas rallied for three of the past five weeks. The first crack in the bullish armor came when the energy commodity posted a small, one penny loss two weeks ago but this week the loss was 14.3 cents. It is possible that the coming week will provide clues for the path of least resistance for the price as the weekly chart appears to be turning south.

Winter is a long way off, but four tcf is the level to watch

We are at the very beginning of injection season and as of April 14 total stocks of natural gas are at 2.115 tcf. Since withdrawal season does not begin until around Thanksgiving, there are approximately seven months or 28 weeks of injections ahead.

Last year and in 2015, natural gas inventories rose to all-time highs above the four trillion cubic feet mark. Injections will need to average around 68 bcf each week to make 2017 the third straight year of record inventories. Many market participants will be watching the flow of natural gas into storage over coming months, and I believe that a start to the winter season with less than four tcf will be a bullish sign but over that level and a new record high could be a significant factor that causes selling in the energy commodity.

An average of 68 bcf per week is an entirely possible target, and I will keep you posted on the progress of injections in the weeks and months ahead.

Open interest continues to grind higher

Meanwhile, open interest remains at the highest level in years in the natural gas futures market. Source: CQG

As of the close of business last Friday, open interest on NYMEX natural gas futures stood at 1,428,079 contracts which is the highest level since May 2013. As the monthly chart shows, the all-time high was in April 2013 at 1,559,802 contracts. With the total number of open long and short positions in the market at this time, it is possible that natural gas could be on the verge of a big move in one direction or the other. The metric has been rising steadily alongside the price since the March 2016 lows. Rising price alongside increasing open interest and volume tends to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. From a technical perspective, natural gas looks moderately bullish. However, the path of least resistance for the price over the coming months is likely to be a function of inventory increases and whether the amount of the commodity in storage makes it to the four trillion cubic feet level for the third straight year.

In the short-term, natural gas feels like it has run out of upside fuel and wants to test the $3 level and perhaps below. In a wild and volatile commodity like natural gas, anything is possible, but the price action seems to be pointing to the downside before it is ready to challenge the $4 level once again later this year.

