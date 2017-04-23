Tech Sector Leaders Are Mind CTI For Yield And Richardson For Gains, Per April Analyst Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Technology stocks showed 63.88% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs rule the Technology sector.

MNDO was top dog by yield and RELL led per analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/19/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Technology Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dog Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Technology Stocks By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector dogs selected 4/19/17 by top yield represented six of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) [1] was the tops of two Information Technology Services industry representatives in the top ten. The other placed tenth, CSE Global (OTCPK:CSYJY) [10].

Two semiconductor outfits placed third, and eighth, Siliconware Precision (SPIL) [3], and NVE (NVEC) [8]. They were followed by three communication equipment firms placing fourth, sixth, and ninth, RELM Wireless (RWC) [4], Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) [6], and Black Box (BBOX) [9].

Anchoring the middle of the top ten Technology top ten by yield was a software - application firm in fifth, and a data storage outfit in seventh, Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY) [5], and Seagate Technology (STX) [7], to complete the top ten April Technology dogs by yield.

Technology Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Technology dogs by yield as of market close 4/19/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Technology Top Dog Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Technology dogs was 23% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 77% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher goal is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. The top ten Technology dogs get applause for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 19, 2017 was $27.22.

In contrast, the Technology list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower priced than Dow dogs, the Technology top ten showed that lower cost throws more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $18.33 as of April 19. That's 67 cents for technology versus a full dollar of Dow investment to reap one dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten Technology Dogs Showed 2.5% To 111.5% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downsides From Lowest Two Were -2.23% & -3.73%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Figured (6) A 7.78% Median Target Price Upside and 11.2% Net Gain From 30 Technology Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Technology top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 19, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.9% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Technology top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Brokers Predicted 5.79% To 113.57% Net Gains For Ten Technology Dogs By April 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Technology dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Real Estate dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was projected to net $1,135.67, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

RELM Wireless (RWC) was projected to net $409.13, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (DAKT) was projected to net $347.39, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $203.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $123.06, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% more than the market as a whole.

Watsco (WSO) netted $119.05 based on mean target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

MIND C.T.I. REIT (MNDO) was projected to net $111.69, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $87.50, based on a median target estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Concurrent Computer (CCUR) was projected to net $79.38, based on no target price estimate from analysts, just the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Garmin (GRMN) was projected to net $57.85 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from fourteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% above the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 63.88% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Technology dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 4/19/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of nineteen industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (8) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Dogs Delivering 13.18% Vs. (10) 8.04% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 63.88% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The fourth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, RELM Wireless (RWC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.91%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield dogs for April 19 were: MIND C.T.I. (MNDO); CSE Global (OTCPK:CSYJY); Concurrent Computer (CCUR); RELM Wireless (RWC); Siliconware Precision (SPIL), with prices ranging from $2.43 to $8.08.

Five higher-priced Technology dogs for April 19 were: Black Box (BBOX); Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY); Ituran Location & Control (ITRN); Seagate Technology (STX); NVE (NVEC), whose prices ranged from $9.90 to $80.74.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

