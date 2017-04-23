A Look At J.C. Penney's Q1 2017 Prospects

Q1 2017 had a slow start due to tax refund delays. Although refunds have caught up now, some spending will be pushed into Q2.

J.C. Penney temporarily postponed its store closure plans due to higher-than-expected sales at those stores. Overall impact on company sales is likely minimal though.

J.C. Penney (JCP) has been stuck at around $5.50 to $6.00 per share since mid-March as challenging retail conditions and the threat of a border adjustment tax continue to weigh on the stock. I remain moderately positive about J.C. Penney's stock at its current price, although Q1 2017 is likely to be a tougher quarter for the company compared to later quarters.

Store Closures

While the higher-than-expected store traffic and sales for the 138 stores that J.C. Penney is closing is good news, I wouldn't read too much into it for assessing company-wide trends. There is often a burst of activity at stores that are closing, as some people look for deals and others just want to visit the store before it closes permanently.

The better-than-expected sales for those stores probably won't change Q1 2017's results very much either. J.C. Penney indicated that the closing stores accounted for less than 5% of total sales for the company. Thus even if those stores tracked 10% better for comps than the rest of the company after the closures were announced, it would probably only increase total company comps by around 0.2% to 0.3% for Q1 2017. This is because the store closures were announced halfway through Q1 2017, so 50% (the percentage of the quarter) times 5% (percent of total revenue) times +10% (higher store comps compared to company average) equals +0.25%.

Q1 2017 Results

I'm not expecting particularly strong results for J.C. Penney in Q1 2017. Marvin Ellison mentioned during the Q4 2016 conference call in late February that it believed that Q1's results would be at the lower end of its -1% to +1% guidance range for the full year.

This comment was likely driven by the slow retail start for Q1 due to delayed tax refunds. Total tax refunds were running around $15 billion behind last year's pace as of February 24, with lower income households being affected the most. With a significant proportion of J.C. Penney's customers being lower-to-middle income, some spending at J.C. Penney would be delayed.

As demonstrated by Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) comments, February's results were quite poor, but picked up substantially in March and April as tax refunds caught up to last year's pace. Tax refunds were fully caught up by April 7th.

Overall though, the tax refund delays likely meant that some spending was pushed into Q2 2017 since it often takes a little while for the refund (the portion not going to savings) to be spent. As a result, there appears to be a good chance that J.C. Penney's Q1 2017 results will be slightly negative, although that should not affect its ability to meet its full year guidance.

Border Adjustment Tax

One thing that should benefit retailers such as J.C. Penney is the apparent diminished chances of a border-adjustment tax being implemented for now. The proposed 20% tax on imports was unlikely to pass through the Senate anyway, but the threat of it has hammered retail stocks before.

The future chances of a border-adjustment tax being implemented probably depend on how effective retailers are at convincing consumers that prices will go up. Currently the border-adjustment tax appears popular according to some polls, but attitudes toward it appear to vary greatly depending on how the question is asked and what information is provided.

The recent special election results in Kansas and Georgia likely will make it harder for the House to pass unpopular legislation. Due to the prospect of tough battles in swing districts for 2018, Republican members of Congress are likely to choose their votes carefully. Thus, if the border-adjustment tax idea becomes too unpopular or controversial, it is unlikely to go anywhere.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney is seeing some good results from its about to close stores right now, but the effect on overall sales is likely going to be marginal. Q1 2017 results are also likely to be affected by tax refund delays, resulting in a high chance of negative comps for Q1 2017. The situation should get better later in 2017 though as delayed spending gets recaptured. As well, Trump's plan to cut taxes should benefit consumer spending (and thus retailers) as long as the border-adjustment tax doesn't get included.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.