Taseko Mines: Outlook For Refinancing Improves

Copper grades are expected to be slightly lower in the rest of 2017, pushing margins down to $0.90 USD per pound at current prices.

Taseko Mines (TGB) announced its Q1 2017 copper and molybdenum production results recently, with production remaining strong due to high copper grades. Taseko also has demonstrated an ability to continue controlling its costs, with the high copper grades and low cost per ton milled resulting in a quite low C1 operating cost at Gibraltar for the quarter.

Taseko could achieve margins of approximately $1.25 USD to $1.30 USD per pound of copper during Q1 2017, but this is likely to decrease during the balance of the year with lower copper grades and lower copper prices though. Taseko will still be able to increase its cash balance throughout 2017 and current copper prices, putting it in a reasonable position to refinance its debt.

Q1 2017 Results

It appears that the copper grade at Gibraltar was quite high again in Q1 2017, probably slightly above the 0.319% grade in Q4 2016. This helped Taseko reach 41.3 million pounds of copper production in Q1 2017, which when converted to daily production is around 4% higher than Q4 2016's daily production average. The high copper grade combined with continued operating cost controls and improved molybdenum prices resulted in the C1 operating costs at Gibraltar falling to around $1.33 USD to $1.41 USD per pound, which allows for excellent margins with the $2.65 USD per pound LME average price for copper during the quarter.

At around $1.25 USD to $1.30 USD per pound margins during the quarter, Taseko may be able to reach close to $35 million USD EBITDA in Q1 2017, which would be quite a good result.

Copper Price Movements

I had mentioned in my last article that the resolution of the supply disruptions at Grasberg and Escondida could result in copper prices taking a fairly significant hit. The strike at Escondida ended a few weeks ago as workers opted to extend their old contract for 18 months, and news just came out that Indonesia was granting a full export permit for Grasberg.

While the disputes at those mines haven't been resolved, the at least temporary improvement in those supply issues have pushed copper prices down to $2.53 USD to $2.54 USD per pound now, which is close to its lowest price for the year. Similarly, Taseko's stock has now fallen to its lowest levels since early-to-mid January.



The Balance Of 2017

With the copper grade expected to average 0.30% during 2017, it appears that the average copper grade during the last three quarters of 2017 may be around 0.29% to 0.295% if Q1 2017 came in at around 0.32%. As a result, daily copper production will likely be around 9% lower during the rest of 2017. This also results in increased per pound production costs, assuming the operating cost per ton milled remains relatively stable.

This results in an estimate of C1 operating costs averaging around $1.63 USD per pound over the last three quarters of 2017, which is approximately $0.25 USD per pound higher than in Q1. I've also adjusted by-product credits down by around $0.02 USD per pound of copper to reflect Taseko's sale of the silver stream at Gibraltar.

Per Unit Data - US$ Per Pound Produced Q2 To Q4 2017 Estimate Site Operating Costs $1.38 By-product Credits -$0.08 Site Operating, Net Of By-Product Credits $1.30 Off-Property Costs $0.33 Total Operating Costs (C1) $1.63

If copper prices averaged around $2.50 USD to $2.55 USD during the rest of 2017, Taseko's production margin per pound of copper would be around $0.90 USD. This would change Taseko's EBITDA to approximately $20 million USD to $25 million USD per quarter during the rest of the year.

Other Notes

I've mentioned before that I think that New Prosperity's chances of getting federal approval are quite slim with the current Canadian government. However, New Prosperity does appear to retain the support of the British Columbia government (Liberal Party). There is a British Columbia election on May 9 though, and an NDP victory would likely end provincial support for New Prosperity for the time being as well. Current polls indicate that it is a very close election. I believe that Taseko's current share price only includes minimal value for New Prosperity, so an NDP victory should only have a modest effect on that.

Conclusion

Taseko has done a good job in controlling what it can control at Gibraltar and has also benefited from higher copper prices in Q1 2017, allowing it to bank a fair amount of cash during the quarter. Going forward, Taseko should still be able to increase its cash position at $2.50 USD copper, although at around $10 million USD less per quarter than its Q1 2017 rate.

I currently estimate that Taseko will be able to reduce its net debt by around $100 million USD during 2017, including the proceeds from its silver stream sale. This should put Taseko in reasonably good shape to refinance its notes. Taseko's unsecured notes are trading for close to par now due to that improved chance of refinancing plus the strong probability that the notes will get a high recovery even if refinancing doesn't work out.

Taseko's equity is now trading in the $1.00 USD to $1.20 USD valuation range that I discussed in a previous article, so I have closed my short position outside of a few puts that expire next month and have minimal value currently.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TGB,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.