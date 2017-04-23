Transports Week In Review - Volatility At Its Best As Transports Charge Ahead

Selective buying is still in effect for transports; multiple expansion may be on the horizon for stronger companies if growth accelerates.

The XTN transports index is now down 0.5 percent; whereas the SPY is up 4.9 percent.

As we closed the week on April 21st, broader market indices witnessed improvement; transports rallied strongly to make up lost ground. Tax reform policies once again were in focus. This time markets reacted positively to perceptions of a plan being disclosed soon.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance has improved to 8.3 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 9.1 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 9.8 and 9.7 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up around four to five percent.

YTD 2017

For the fifteenth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declined with the SPY up by 5.4 percentage points. The SPY increased by 90-basis points (bps) to 4.9 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF increased by 450 bps to -0.5 percent for 2017.

Transports performance has been volatile all year, and this past week was no exception, aside from the fact that volatility led to substantial positive performance. Despite continued weakness for first quarter gross domestic product (OTC:GDP), earnings announcements have broadly beaten analyst estimates. Early signs for the second quarter are encouraging for transports.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week, led by CSX (NYSE:CSX). The exception for the week was Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Three rail companies reported first quarter earnings including CSX, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and Kansas City Southern. All results were strong and indicative of the much-improved rail traffic since this past fall.

Week fifteen of 2017 witnessed continued improvement for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, led by Canadian National's 9.7 percent improvement. The return to growth thesis for 2017 remains well intact. Railroad stocks have benefited strongly early in the year. This industry will remain strong with increasing earnings leading to the potential for increasing multiple expansion.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were up, similar to railroads this past week. Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX) beat analyst estimates handily, and railcar manufacturers posted moderate performance following rail operator performance. Despite positive results, all peers remained negative for the year with the exception being The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX).

The dynamics of improving railroad performance, and increasing expectations for stronger chemical product exports over the next few years sets up railcar manufacturers in the near-term. Visibility is improving, but multiple freight industries still remain challenged. Greenbrier is the company to own as fundamentals continue to improve.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up for the week, with a very strong rally for select peers on Friday. Results posted by Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) all beat analyst estimates. The first quarter was soft for the industry, but March and mid-April demand has improved.

If increasing demand can be sustained, the first quarter may serve as a solid buying point for the year. The majority of this group's peers remain negative. All eyes will continue to focus on market demand, spot/contract pricing and the inevitable electronic logging device (NYSEARCA:ELD) mandate occurring in December.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Like truckload peers, less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers were up for the week. No pure-play carrier has reported, but FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDX) initial results were solid. With the trucking industry beating analyst estimates across the board, the LTL peer group may be set up for similar results.

For long-term investors, my focus remains on Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Traders can take their chances with ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were up for the week, with the exception being Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY). I made a call recently on DHL Group being discounted versus its major global peers. This call remains intact. Air cargo lessors have been the top plays so far, this year. I am not convinced that this will remain the case by year-end.

I continue to view both FedEx and DHL Group better picks versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). Lack of coverage on DHL Group continues to hold the stock back as it only trades over-the-counter (OTC), and UPS's weaker performance has led to mixed views on FedEx.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were up strongly for the week. Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) continues to command a steep premium based upon buyout speculation. XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) remains highly discounted, and will likely return back above the $50 per share level once earnings are announced.

Hub Group's (NASDAQ:HUBG) lower expectations appears to have placed the company near the $40 per share level. CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) are priced at fair value; only significant earnings beats will likely jump the stock prices higher.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, volatility continues to rule the day, week, month, quarter and year. Container lessors are officially on fire once again as CAI International (NYSE:CAI) beat estimates, propelling the peer group on Friday. Matson (NYSE:MATX) also improved during the week. Vessel charter owners and operators were all down for the week, despite positive sentiments of late.

With such a mixed bag of performance in the container shipping line industry, I am inclined to remain on the sidelines. While prospects are definitely showing signs of improvement for both container lessors and vessel charterers, valuations remain stretched, notably for container lessors.

Airlines

Airline stocks were up strongly for the week, with the only exception being Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS), whose results missed analyst estimates. Airline stocks have cooled off a bit of late, with exceptions being Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and recently Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) as it was recently upgraded.

Overall, the airline industry continues to witness positive performance, driven by sustained demand. I don't see the United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) debacle as being detrimental; airline service is just not thought of positively ever. Oil prices, timing of fare hikes, unionized labor and capacity growth remain as concerns and/or challenges.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the fifteenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.5 percent with carload traffic up 6.2 percent, a 20-bps improvement, and intermodal traffic up 2.6 percent, which was flat. Week fifteen performance displayed sustained strong improvement, versus last year for most railroads.

These numbers continue to be not far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.6 percent for the first fifteen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.8 percent and Canadian traffic was up 9.3 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down 1.5 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.7 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages has remained flat week-to-week during March. Compared to last year, pricing has remained up five and 10 percent as of late-March.

Week fifteen witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 105,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 28.8 percent increase versus last year. Coal has remained much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 6.9 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down 1.7 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 2.3 percent, petroleum products were down 5.4 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 24.7 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Recent financial results for trucking industry peers has been very positive. Company executives have been encouraged by demand trends in March and April. Despite this, pricing has remained soft with expectations for rate increases to be modest in the low single-digits at best.

Despite encouraging improvements, some experts have cautioned regarding expectations for stronger growth in the near-term. The challenge for carriers is the lag effect of spot market activity versus contractual arrangements. The softer market in the first quarter has kept negotiations favorable for shippers. Despite recent improvements in the spot market, sustainability issues could keep renegotiated contracts rates muted.

Air Cargo

Air cargo performance has continued to improve whether reviewing global statistics or regional performance for North America trade lanes. According to BTS data, 2017 has sustained the improvement which occurred from the summer of last year. January global cargo revenue tons enplaned were up nearly 2.5 percent; in the U.S. performance was up 6.5 percent from last year.

The bulk of this performance has been driven by air cargo lessors including Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). FedEx has outperformed UPS early on this year. The Cass Freight Index has also displayed robust air cargo performance for the European and Asia Pacific air freight indices for early 2017.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per April 22, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates has remained stable despite continued marginal declines. Trans-Pacific container rates are down between 25 to 40 percent from year-end 2016 highs, but up versus last year between 30 to 90 percent. Asia-Europe container rates were down 15 to 30 percent, with the exception being the Europe outbound to Asia move. Still performance was up from 120 to 225 percent from last year.

Yang Ming's stock price was suspended on the Taiwanese stock exchange until May 4 th. The company has assured investors and customers that business terms did not need modifications, nor was there any risk of default on any of the company's obligations. Markets remain sensitive from the after-effects of the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy.

North America Seaports

As stated last week, performance for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is out. Results for Los Angeles were up 29 percent and Long Beach was up nine percent. East Coast seaports which have reported have included Charleston (up around 10 percent), Savannah (up five percent) and Virginia (up around eight percent). The Port of Houston also reported laden imports and exports up 36 and nine percent versus last year.

Overall, performance is expected to remain strong for the month of March 2017 versus last year. This bodes well for sustained demand for container traffic for railroads, and for potential improving truck demand. An improving trucking industry would also be expected to further improve the rail intermodal market.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) increased, and remained up strongly versus the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 16.8 percent for the year versus the 1.6 percent result for the Canadian index.

Despite more negative sentiments towards Mexico, Canada's market index has continued to woefully underperform. Once first quarter GDP is announced for each respective country, these trends may adjust. On the U.S. front, the thought continues to be that we will not see dramatic changes to North America trade policies.

Summary

The volatility for transports continues to be at a more significant level versus broader market indices. For the previous week, this resulted in a substantial improvement. If economic growth can get back on track for the remainder of the year, I still like transport indices chances of outperforming broader markets.

The challenge remains that there is no guarantee that growth will continue to rise at a pace allowing for this scenario to play out. In light of this, investors should continue to focus on their primary investment strategies, and to continue to be prepared for further volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPSGY, FDX, KSU, GBX, HUBG, MATX, ODFL, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.