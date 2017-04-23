Ford: Don't Fall For This Value Trap

Ford (NYSE:F) is known for its attractive valuation, it currently trades at around 7 times its 2017 projected earnings and has an attractive dividend yield of 5.36 percent. It also has a very low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) compared to most other companies on the S&P 500. The stock trades at around $11 during the time I am writing this. However, after digging a little deeper, I have found that the future looks bearish for Ford.

The automobile industry is known to be a very cyclical industry and I, along with many other people, believe that the cycle has peaked after years of high demand. We are witnessing a downtrend in automobile demand. In March, US auto sales fell 1.6 percent; 1.56 million cars and trucks were sold in March, falling below the projected sales of 1.62 million cars and trucks. Sales are down 1.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Ford only sold 236,250 cars; this is a 7 percent decrease in sales compared to the prior month.

Diagram Source - Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Not only are we seeing weakening sales in the US, but also weakening sales in China. In China, total sales of cars, minivans and SUVs rose 1.3 percent for March. Last year in March, we saw nearly ten percent growth for the same metric in China. Rising automobile sales taxes in China combined with lowered incentives from the government are expected to decrease demand for automobiles for 2017. A price war has already broken out between entry level SUVs due to high inventory and increasingly competitive environments. We saw Ford Chinese auto sales down a shocking 21 percent in March.

The downfall of both domestic and international auto sales is not expected to stop anytime soon. People have been saying that the cycle was going to reach the peak soon, now it is finally showing signs of weakness. Low expected demand from both the United States and China, combined with the high inventory which Ford currently has in a competitive industry, is a recipe for a disaster. Ford will have to create better incentives and deals for customers if it wishes to get rid of its inventory in case of a faster than expected auto industry downturn. This will hurt its profit margins.

F PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I am not the only person who thinks that the sales for Ford have peaked and are on a cliff right now. The P/E ratio for Ford has decreased since these auto numbers were released which can be seen as a good thing and a bad thing equally. It is good because it indicates that the stock is a better bargain; however, at the same time, this lower P/E ratio also indicates that people think that earnings have peaked. The market thinks that it will not have any positive surprises in its earnings and will not beat them.

There is also another problem that Ford is currently facing, subprime auto loans. According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), deep subprime securitization auto loans has risen all the way from 5.1 percent to 32.5 percent since 2010. Subprime auto loaning is very common now; most people, if they wanted to, could get a car now with a low credit score.

Source - Fitch Auto ABS Indices

The 60+ day delinquency for subprime loans is moving close to 6 percent. To give some perspective, the amount of people not paying their subprime loans is reaching the lowest in 7 years. The good thing for Ford investors is it has very low exposure to subprime auto loans compared to other auto companies; however, these numbers cannot be ignored, they will still hurt the profit margins for Ford.

I am specifically worried about Ford compared to other auto companies because it had the largest decrease in Chinese and US sales in March. It reported a 21 percent decline in auto sales compared to the same month last year while other competitors like General Motors (NYSE:GM) did not post as large losses. In fact, GM actually posted a 16 percent increase in total auto sales compared to the same month last year in China. In the United States, Ford posted the weakest sales compared to other auto companies.

Ford had a 7.2 percent decline in vehicle sales in March in the US, the largest decline in sales compared to other auto companies. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) had a 3.5 percent growth in sales, with Volvo having 9.3 percent growth in sales and Subaru having 11.3 percent in sales. GM had the lowest sales growth of 1.6 percent; Toyota (NYSE:TM) had a 2.1 percent decline in sales with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) having a 5 percent decline in sales. Total auto sales from March were compared to auto sales from March last year to get these increase/decrease percentages. Ford had the worst percent losses in sales.

The subprime auto loan bubble combined with the expected cyclical downturn of auto sales and weak sale numbers puts Ford and its future in a grim spot. The famous saying of don't judge a book by its cover applies here; if you look beyond the basic metrics, the future is not so bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.