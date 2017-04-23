Don't Overlook These Low-Yielding Dividend Growth Stocks

Earlier this month my April shopping list was published here on Seeking Alpha, and while I stated in that article that I was looking to add to some of our higher yielding positions, there are some lower yielding stocks that I wouldn't mind buying as well.

Some investors won't invest in stocks below an arbitrary yield threshold, often 2.0% or 2.5%. These investors scoff at stocks at yields below 2%, because they feel they don't get enough income "juice" from these holdings. If you are near or already in retirement, I could understand this argument a little better. If you are counting on dividends to pay expenses, then a low yielding stock might not be your best bet. If you're more than a few years away from retirement, like my wife and I are, then lower yielding stocks might be a good fit for your portfolio.

I've said many times before that I often passed over stocks when I was building the foundation of our dividend growth portfolio because of the lack of income stocks under 2% offered. Once I had core holdings like Altria (NYSE:MO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) in place, I started looking at lower yielding companies. As I performed more and more research, I found that what lower yielding companies lack in dividend income, they often make up for in dividend growth Lower yielding stocks also offered the potential for solid capital gains.

One of the first lower yielding stocks I bought was MasterCard (NYSE:MA). I first purchased shares on 4/1/2015. Those shares are up 31%. I bought a second batch of shares on 4/16/2016 and those shares have climbed more than 27%. In addition, MasterCard raised dividends 45.5% in 2015 and 18.8% in 2016. In 2017, the dividend raise was just under 16%. Though the dividend growth has slowed down in the past few years, the raises are still fairly generous. This same scenario has played out for some of our other lower yielding companies, such as Visa (NYSE:V) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Our Visa holdings, bought in two separate lots, are up more than 15% since we first purchased shares in the company. Visa has a 5-year dividend growth rate of north of 28% per year. Starbucks, bought in 3 separate batches, is up 29%. Starbucks has also given shareholders an average dividend bump of almost 25% over the last half decade. This exercise isn't to brag about our holdings, but to show that lower yielding stocks can often offer dividend growth and pretty good gains in share price.

Whenever I find myself questioning buying stock in a company that yields less than 2%, I look back at how holdings like MasterCard, Visa and Starbucks have performed for us to remind myself that low yields don't mean low results. These three holdings are among our best over the past few years. If a stock that is dominate in its sector and has shown a dedication to paying and raising dividends, I will consider purchasing shares even if the yields aren't all that robust. I'm not currently looking to add to any of these names above because they are good-sized positions for us, but there are several other high quality, low yielding stocks that I would consider purchasing right at this moment.

Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.56% 7 25.70% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $120 $117.50 $134 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 19.6 18 Under $129

Just imagine how high Disney's share price would be if the media segment, namely ESPN, wasn't struggling. The first quarter earnings report from 2/7/2017 illustrated this weakness. The revenue for Media Networks, which is Disney's largest segment, was down 2% year over year. The ESPN lineup of channels costs between $7 and $8 a month for subscribers, more than any other channel on most cable bundles. Many people are cutting the cable cord in favor of streaming services. Of course, you do get a great deal of sports content, such as Monday Night Football, the College Football Playoffs and NBA games. They even have a contract to televise the Little League World Series. Disney has paid a lot of money for these content deals and that is a major reason the channels cost so much. Personally, a major reason that we haven't dropped cable is because it would be difficult to be able to watch the sports programming that ESPN and others offer.

Despite ESPN's struggles, shares of Disney are up almost 10% for the year. How could this be? Because Disney is movie machine. When you add domestic and international ticket sales together, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" topped $2 billion. Both the Star Wars prequel Rogue One and the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast have grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. Animated film Moana has earned more than $630 million around the globe. I could go on and on, but the point is that Disney knows how to make money off of its theatrical releases. The company has put out a list of future releases. Some of the highlights include Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. There will also be the another installment of the Star Wars franchise in December of this year. 2018 will see the next chapter in the Avengers series, as well as a Toy Story 4 and an additional Star Wars spin off film. 2019 will have yet another Avengers film release as well as Star Wars episode IX. The performance of previous film releases should have Disney investors pretty excited. On top of that, CEO Bob Iger has extended his contract through July of 2019. Having the person overseeing the company's purchase of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises remain at the helm should be reassuring to Disney shareholders.

Disney has only been raising dividends for the last 7 years, but the average raise over the past 5 years has been north of 25%. It should be noted that the most recent raise was for just under 10%, but that is still a fairly solid raise. Disney is different than most companies in that only pays a dividend twice, in January and July. Based on the most recent closing price, shares yield 1.36%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the current price to earnings ratio is 19.6 and that the average PE over the past 5 years is 18. This would have shares at more than 8% overvalued. S&P Capital sees a 1-year price target of $120 per share, giving the stock about 5% of upside based on the 4/21/2017 closing price of $114.44. S&P Capital finds fair value to be $117.50, which says shares are 2.6% undervalued. Morningstar is far more bullish, stating that fair value is $134 per share, which would represent more than 17% of upside potential. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 4.09% undervalued. While Disney doesn't have the necessary years to be what I call a "supporting position," I believe so strongly in the company that I am willing to pay a 5% premium to what I consider fair value. Therefore, any price under $129 would qualify Disney for purchase. We bought Disney twice in 2016. The first purchase was for $94.22 on 9/8/2016 and the second was for $107.12 on 12/19/2016. One more purchase of shares and Disney would be considered a full position.

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.29% 15 12.10% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $64 $55.90 $58 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.5 24.3 Under $64

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel company in the world. In their 3rd Quarter earnings release on 3/21/2017, the company's earnings per share grew 24% while revenue was up 5%. If you exclude currency impact, revenues for Nike were up 7% to $7.9 billion. That's the good news. The bad news was that inventories reached almost $5 billion. Inventories for retail companies are lost money. Shares are down almost 5% since the earnings release. Combing through the conference call transcript, I noticed that management spent a good amount of time talking about direct-to-the-consumer selling. It has been well documented that brick and mortar stores are struggling as more and more people shop online. CEO Mark Parker remarked that "a larger share of our growth [is] coming through our apps." In fact, the company saw growth of 18% in their digital sales. While Nike will probably always have a fairly substantial presence in athletic apparel stores, growing online sales will be key for them going forward. Regardless of short term issues, Nike is tops or near the top in its sector of the economy and those are the types of stocks I want to have in our portfolio.

At 1.29%, Nike's yield is on the low side, but the company has been raising dividends for the past 15 years. The average dividend raise over the past 5 years is more than 12% per year. Last year's dividend raise was 12.5%. That is some serious dedication to rewarding shareholders. Is the apparel giant worthy of purchase at current trading prices?

F.A.S.T. Graphs gives a PE multiple of 23.5. This is 3.4% below the 5-year average price to earnings multiple of 24.3. S&P Capital's price target is $64. That means that shares are undervalued by 14.6% based on Friday's closing price of $55.85. S&P Capital says fair value is $55.90 or just about where shares closed for the week. Morningstar says fair value is $58, meaning shares are almost 4% undervalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 5.48% undervalued. I am willing to pay 5% above fair value for Nike. Therefore, any price under $64 per share and I would be fine with adding to our Nike position. We have a one-quarter position in the company. We first bought shares back on 1/13/2017 at $52.41. We are up 5.84% since then. I would not mind one bit adding to the name at these levels.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Yield # Years div growth 3 Year Div Growth Rate 1.60% 9.8% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $155 $172.10 $138 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 16.4 13.6 Under $156

As the iPhone goes, Apple goes. The company sold more than 211 million units in fiscal 2016. This was down from 231 million phones in fiscal 2015. In both years, this represented roughly 2/3rds of the company's revenues. This will probably be the case as years go on. One revenue source that is becoming very intriguing is services. This segment of Apple is comprised of iTunes, the App Store, iBooks, AppleCare, licensing and other services. According to S&P Capital, service revenue accounted for about 16% of sales in 2016. This was up from 13% the year before. These products help form the Apple ecosystem and help keep costumers loyal to the brand. Folks who stay loyal will continue to spend their money inside of the ecosystem. All this does is add money to Apple's coffers. The company, which has more than $200 billion in cash on its balance sheet, can then use those monies to grow the dividend.

Considering that this article is entitled "Don't Overlook These Low-Yielding Dividend Growth Stocks," you probably weren't expecting to see the largest company in the world by market cap as one of the featured stocks. But many investors simply don't see Apple as a dividend growth stock. For much of its history since the iPhone was released, Apple was definitely a growth stock. As the company has made more and more money, they've started to increase capital returns to shareholders through dividends. The dividend has been raised for the past 5 years and the average raise since 2013 has been around 10% every year. I'm more than happy to take that type of raise every year for a company of Apple's dominance.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the PE ratio is 16.4 and the 5-year average is 13.6. By this measure, shares of Apple are 17% overvalued. S&P Capital gives a price target of $155, or 9% of upside potential based on Friday's closing price of $142.26. S&P Capital says fair value is $172.10. That is 20% of upside based on recent trading prices. Morningstar is less bullish, saying fair value is $138 per share. Morningstar sees shares being 3% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 2.5% undervalued. Not a whole lot of upside offered here, but Apple shares are up almost 23% since the beginning of the year. Normally, I wouldn't want to overpay for a company that has a short track record of dividend growth, but Apple is different than your average company. I would still be willing to pay 5% above what I believe is fair value for the tech giant. Under $156 and I'd be willing to buy shares of Apple. We've bought shares twice: on 8/3/2015 at $121.58 and 9/22/2015 at $114.12. Overall, we are up almost 25% in this position. One additional purchase and Apple would be considered a full position for us.

Conclusion

While many investors don't give low yielding companies the time of day, there are many that can be good investments. We've done well with all of our low yielding companies and find that Disney, Nike and Apple are all undervalued. We've had some success with companies yielding under 2%, and while they don't throw off much income, they do have some sizzling share price gains. What is your philosophy on lower yielding stocks? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NKE, AAPL, SBUX, MA, V, JNJ, T, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.