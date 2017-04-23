S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 4/24

With this in mind, how should we position ourselves?

Last weekend, we showed you the potential return distribution of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the upcoming week - just like we always do.

If you don't recall, we were forecasting a substantial left skew, but with a median gain of 0.77%. The forecasted distribution looked like this.

The red arrow? That's where this week's returns actually ended up on the distribution, five days later.

Surprise, surprise. A 0.85% gain.

^SPX data by YCharts

Well that was boring.

Wasn't it? I mean, don't get us wrong - boring is wonderful when it means you have a source of edge, but boring is still boring.

Which is why, before we tell you what Gamma Exposure [GEX] tells us about next week's probability distribution, we want to introduce a new character to our weekly forecast - a character with whom some readers are already very familiar.

Meet the DIX.

["Ok, hold up. Give me a refresher on GEX first."]

DIX is short for "Dark Index." It's our measure of how much buying is occurring in dark pools (off-exchange trading venues). As always, we host the data for free alongside GEX (here).

Since we've talked about all of this before, we won't get into the microstructure details of the Dark Index. Rather, we want to frame the DIX in the same way we've talked about GEX - as a market predictor with statistical significance.

The story is simple and intuitive: When more people are passively buying shares of S&P 500 stock in dark pools, there's more likely to be real (albeit invisible) price support in the market. Maybe you can see that effect playing out on this 2-year chart of the S&P 500 (DIX in blue, S&P 500 in green).

Still unclear? Then look at this scatterplot of associated returns (on three different timeframes) instead.

See how a higher DIX value is associated with greater subsequent returns? This is especially true over time, as the market fully adjusts (e.g., after 60 days) to the reality of the demand.

Why do we mention this now, you ask?

Because on this past Tuesday, the DIX logged a pretty high number. And then on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, too. Numbers that suggest we'll likely be seeing new highs in the next three months. See for yourself. Skeptics can even download the data by clicking the button in the top-right.

Three months? Hah!

Right, sorry. We forgot that you only read this missive to find out what might happen in the next five days - not the next three months. So we promise we'll only talk about our DIX every so often.

Anyway... let's get back to the usual programming: What does Gamma Exposure say about this coming week?

Behold, the probability distribution for the next five days.

Ain't it pretty? It features a mean gain of 0.18% and a median gain of 0.38%. Honestly, we don't think this is too appealing compared to last week's 0.4% mean and 0.77% median, but hey, we'll take what we can get.

The way we see it, the risk of the left tail on this distribution is actually mitigated by that dark pool buying support that we mentioned above - so while we'd usually be a bit cautionary about that tail, we don't feel too bad about it right now.

That's not to say that we might get a downdraft, but this is the kind of time we'd feel good about actually picking up stock to hold for the sake of broad long exposure (we want to be a bit long, but without the time decay of a call option). And we don't say that too often.

Different take on the data? Different strategy idea? Let's talk about it. Otherwise, see you next weekend!

