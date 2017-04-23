A Victim Of Its Own Success

Blogger Heisenberg, who’s also a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, recently shared a few Credit Suisse graphs and one really stood out to me: the share of U.S. equities in Global GDP:



I’ll have to tip-toe a little bit through this subject as I’m not a U.S. citizen. Let me first say I acknowledge there are certain characteristics unique to the U.S. that make it a very attractive market for investors in general. I’d say the U.S. market deserves the higher earnings multiple it tends to sport. Having said that, currently it’s a very expensive market to go shop for equities and some other markets are looking so cheap by comparison it makes up for the flaws they have.



The U.S. markets making up 60% of the value of developed market equities in close to a 40 year high isn’t that surprising to me. Within the developed market universe the growth rates aren’t all that different, the U.S. got a boost from its energy renaissance, the U.S. doesn’t have to deal with a problematic currency union and it has something of a structural advantage on most of the countries within developed markets like Japan and mainland Europe. It’s only surprising it took 40 years.



The U.S. taking share on a truly global perspective is very surprising. The U.S. is only the third most populated country with 323 million followed closely by Indonesia. Of course China and India both have populations in the billions and outside of the developed markets, populations are growing faster.

Without going into every aspect of how BRIC, emerging markets and frontier markets are developing in general these economies are growing much faster. It’s a known that this doesn’t necessarily translate into investment riches as stock market appreciation doesn’t track GDP growth very well.

I would expect total equity capitalization to track GDP a bit more closely. If additional companies list in emerging markets because entrepreneurs are born at a higher rate and the financial infrastructure to accommodate listings is in place you would expect the U.S. to struggle to retain its global share as a percentage of equity markets.



Apparently not.



It is all the more surprising if you take into account the recent trend for U.S. IPOs to be delayed as I discussed in Stock Market Capitalization 2nd Highest In History:



It’s time to be very discerning about investments. The total market capitalization-to-GDP ratio is at 125%, only below the peak of the 1999 bubble. At the same time, companies are increasingly delaying their IPOs, which has a depressing effect on the total market capitalization part of the equation.

One explanation can be found in the energy markets. With oil prices at $49.62 the influx of cash from developed to emerging has slowed down considerably from where it was a few years back.

A secondary explanation can be found in the fact that the U.S. is the most ETFized market in the world. Even as the ETF trend gathers steam outside of the U.S., foreign investors are buying into U.S. ETFs as the choice menu is much wider. Not realizing for a second the problems of an ETF universe that's mostly made up out of U.S. liquid large cap securities.



Star Capital publishes its country and region specific forecasts for the next 10-15 years based on CAPE ratios. The forecast for annual U.S. returns is 3.6%. Even if you don't believe in forecasts which is actually fine by me, this implies asset valuations are lower outside of the U.S. In my experience that's true. You are buying the same publicly traded (productive) assets at lower current prices outside of the U.S.



The entire developed market isn’t looking too hot in Star Capital's view at an annual return for the next decade and beyond of just 4.9%. Many U.S. investors won’t realize this but Europe didn’t experience as healthy a bull market as the U.S. Given their demographic problems are even larger, it’s not a fun outlook if you are responsible for a pension fund across the ocean.



Emerging markets instead are looking much more healthy with a forecast rate of 8%.

My solution is to keep an open mind towards foreign investments. When I want to sell to make room for really great new ideas I’m naturally gravitating towards cutting U.S. positions as these often seem to have the smallest remaining gap between their share prices and intrinsic value.

