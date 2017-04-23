Sell Core Labs

Source: corelabs.com

Last week Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) delivered Q1 revenue of $157.8 million and eps of $0.42 ex-items. It beat on revenue by over $7 million, but growth might be hard to come by if oil prices stall. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Land Drilling Delivered

The rout in oil prices after the second half of 2014 it forced North American shale plays to become more efficient. The recent OPEC supply cut sent oil prices above $50 per barrel, which has been a boon to the shale industry. In Q1 2017 U.S. well completions and the rig count rose Q/Q by 23% and 25%, respectively. That helped Core Labs' Production Enhancement segment generate revenue of $52.9 million, up 20% sequentially. I expected the land drilling segment to outperform, but these results were downright gaudy.

The question remains: Can North America land drilling maintain its fever pitch? Last week oil prices fell below $50 for the first time in a month. OPEC might extend its supply cut, but ultimately global demand will have to drive prices. In my opinion, there are no indications that global economy is robust enough to justify long-term bullishness on oil.

Reservoir Description, the segment which works on long-term crude oil and natural gas projects, generated revenue of $104.9 million. Revenue was consistent with that of previous quarters. Reservoir Description also has an emphasis on deep water projects; experts predict that capex will not return to deep water until oil prices remain above $60 for a protracted period. I expect this segment tread water for several quarters. The rub is that it generates over 65% of the company's revenue and over 80% of operating income.

Pristine Balance Sheet

Core Labs has a strong balance sheet. It has $92.1 million in working capital and very little debt ($218.9 million). This will allow the company to survive the oil patch if prices fall. Pursuant to energy-related names there is a delineation between those with strong balance sheets and those without them; Core Labs' valuation reflects this. The company has an enterprise value of $5.2 billion and trades at 46x trailing EBITDA. The company's EBITDA grew sequentially by 6% and Y/Y by 3%. In my opinion, low single-digit growth does not justify the company's robust valuation.

Secondly, its deep water concentration will likely stymie future growth. If oil prices remain in a trading range then earnings will likely diverge to the downside. Too much of the company's fortunes are dependent upon the decisions of OPEC. There are many catalysts a play but most are negative.

Conclusion

At 46x EBITDA CLB is overvalued. The stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.