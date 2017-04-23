Wynn: Non-Believers Running For The Exits As Q1 Earnings Could Show A Major Beat

"Resilience is all about being able to overcome the unexpected, sustainability is about survival. The goal of resilience is to survive…"

On November 23, 2015, in the teeth of the Macau downdraft when the shorts and the bears on the Street were at the stream gnawing away at the fish called Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), the stock had fallen to $61.78. On that day our message to SA readers: Don't bet against Steve Wynn.

One January 14, 2016 when the sound of many analysts flushing the stock down the toilet was deafening, the shares had fallen to $55. Our message to SA readers: Don't bet against Steve Wynn.

In many subsequent articles we stood our ground and continued to guide Wynn north to an ultimate call at $135 after the release of Q2 17 earnings this year. We followed that up, believing that notwithstanding the sudden appearance of black swans in the form of new, sudden government thunderclaps, the stock still has upside built in to reach $150 by the end of 2017.

We relate this history professing no Cassandra-like powers to penetrate the mysteries that baffle others. Like everyone else, we've had our share of wrong calls. There had long been structural rationales for the gloomy outlook of many analysts on the immediate future of Macau's gaming economy that we recognized. They were palpable and stubborn. At times they appeared to be unstoppable in a downdraft that foresaw GGR in that market in a total death spiral. A combination of government crackdowns, and anti-casino policies linked to estimates of cannibalization as new properties neared debut, even suggested numbers that could bring Macau-centric stocks below their historic lows.

We urged investors to stay the course despite the sickening monthly slide in GGR in 2015, listening to an entirely different set of drummers beyond technical analysis and many standard metrics.

Sizing up the situation from an industry-centric and long history of observing gaming behavior as an executive, I concluded that Macau would not only recover - inch by inch, wiggle up and down perhaps - but that it would move to recapture highs near its record $40+ billion GGR years by 2019.

By and large, through all this, many analysts also pointed to the company's debt to equity ratio as worrisome. (It stood at 64.11 as of 12.16.) And some even suggested that if then current trends continued, Wynn would need to borrow to pay dividends. Without doubt there is nothing pretty about its leverage, to be certain. But nor, in my view, was there ever a real concern about the company not being able to meet its obligations. Gaming companies, with few exceptions, are chronically leveraged, given the pure brick and mortar cost of maintaining legacy properties as well as building new ones as opportunities arise in new jurisdictions. So add it all up between 2015 and late 2016: Macau GGR seeming to be in free fall, a government appeared to be getting more hostile, new properties were coming on stream to cannibalize, large chunks of the VIP segment disappeared, and slow growth in mass were going to brutalize Wynn shares. And going by pure numbers, it seemed to be a strong case for bears.

Yet our message remained: Never bet against Macau, and certainly never bet against Steve Wynn.

Now as we stand days away from Wynn's Q1 2017 earnings release (set for April 25) we're still seeing a runway for the shares to our target of $135 after Q2 and a further upside to $150 by year's end. And it would appear we suddenly have lot of new company in our bullish stance from some members of the analyst community. Welcome, all. Late to class is not cutting.

Let's look at the basics now.

Price at writing: $115.90

52 Week range: $82.51--$119.80

EPS: $2.38

P/E: (NYSE:TTM) 48.80.

Dividend: $2.00

Market cap: $11.81b

Q1 2017 Whisper earnings number: $0.96

Revenue: $1.34bn

Our call: Due to the volatility of hold percentages on baccarat in properties like Wynn, with the largest focus in the VIP sector, we are often hesitant to make specific earnings calls. We have lived through far too many quarters as a casino executive at properties where losses in high end baccarat play could in a matter of a week or two, and destroy an entire quarter's gains yoy. In discussions with the ground sources in Macau among industry friends and longtime observers, we've done our own math. Our conclusion as of late last week is our opinion that Wynn might well even beat the whisper number.

We shall see. We do feel confident, also based on our on the ground sources, that Wynn will be reporting strong improvements in VIP arrivals and growing business from mass and yoy comparisons across the board - which confirms this: Wynn Palace has found its footing and is doing tremendous business.

Furthermore we feel it's crucial to reiterate that cannibalization between the two Wynn properties is not a concern. It is very common that players move between two properties owned by the same company in the same market. They go for change of luck, to sample shows or restaurants, to meet friends, or return to a particular table or machine where they might have had luck in the past.

Secondly the addition of 4,100 new rooms to the town added by the debut of Wynn Palace an Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Parisian has converted many day tripping players to overnighters. There has been, according to my sources, movement of upper end mass play into the premium mass segment - a strength of Wynn's marketing.

Moreover we see the fine hand of Wynn management ever on the move to correct misfires quickly. In reviewing the marketing management structure of Wynn Palace two months ago we remarked to an industry friend there that it appeared to us that the hosting staff was a bit on the thin side to address the potential of premium mass at Wynn Palace. "They corrected that. They've beefed up the hosting staff big time and if you move around the casino you can see evidence of that in the average bets and paying time all over the place. They've also reconfigured the casino so it lays out a lot better for customer service at the mass and premium mass level," our source told us.

We also learned that Wynn has now joined the Cotai Connection busing program that brings an additional 1,000 players a day, and that is augmented by its own transportation improvements tied to the opening of the Pac-On Ferry Terminal scheduled for May.

This is vintage Steve Wynn.

Clearly in the launch of Wynn Palace had its problems. Among the many 'A' grades given the company for its nimble management in tough situations, it rated an 'F' in investor relations when it did not go public with the construction obstruction issues it was facing before the Q3 earnings call. But as a company I've known and watched for decades I had no compunctions about believing any such impediments, at least those within management's control, would remain unattended.

That is exactly what has happened at Wynn Palace and before it, over the company's history at every property it ever built: Anything that was found to inhibit or hamper customer experience was dealt with promptly and imaginatively. As Wynn himself once told me:

"Every building we put up is literally built on the great calls and mistakes of the previous one. The idea is that nothing that hinders customer experience is allowed to fester. That means we're not doing our job. Listen you can build all these magnificent edifices you want," I vividly recall him saying, "But unless every line employee - factored for human nature lapses we all have - unless they all deliver that special dimension of customer experience - we've failed. Nothing can overcome that and that's why we muster every day, supervisors and their line people and relate stories to one another. What happened the day before that was an example of a how we could do better or one of how we did do better."

I recall replying, "You're saying anecdotes can be antidotes."

"You got it." I replied.

Years later Wynn shared his operating philosophy with an interviewer. "We do lots of stuff you can't find on a balance sheet." he said. One element was process of daily pre-shift muster led by supervisors with their immediate line employee staffs. Usually these kind of sessions involve the simple transmittal of departmental information, announcements, policy changes,etc. At Wynn properties he said, "Our supervisors are encouraged to ask their line people, who has a story? Who can tell us something about what happened in the department yesterday that shows above and beyond kind of thing, or stuff that doesn't seem to be working." That goes on every day among the 17,000 employees of the company and mostly results in a customer service ethic that translates into solid performance metrics over time.

The company's not perfect by any means, yet that policy is a small example of why I believe the "Wynn Premium" baked into the price of the shares will always be a factor in why the stock always seems to trade above pure metrics.

Unless a bunch of biggies beat the house for big money late in the month, I'm expecting an hefty earnings beat announcement this week.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with consulting clients past, present or future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.