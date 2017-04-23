Boeing Deliveries Fall

On the 7th of April, The Boeing Company (BA) shared its first quarter deliveries. In this article, I will have a look at the commercial and defense & space deliveries. The delivery volumes are important to observe, since they can give somewhat of an idea of the in-quarter performance of the company.

Commercial Deliveries

Figure 1: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q1 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen in Figure 1 is that commercial deliveries have declined for the second year in a row, which is not a strong sign at all if the company is to achieve year-over-year growth figures. Year-over-year, the number of deliveries in the first quarter fell by 7 units after falling by 8 units a year earlier. In Figure 2, the deliveries are split out per type which makes it better visible where the lower deliveries come from.

Figure 2: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q1 2017 per aircraft type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen is that the decline in deliveries comes from lower Boeing 737 deliveries, partly offset by higher wide body deliveries. It is important to note whether the lower deliveries are structural or not. In the case of the Boeing 737 the lower delivery volume is not structural but can be attributed to Boeing feathering the Boeing 737 MAX into the production line.

Source: www.flickr.com

Possible reasons for the lower delivery volumes on the Boeing 737 MAX could be longer lead times or aircraft awaiting delivery. The amount of time required to produce the Boeing 737 MAX is not significantly longer than for the Next Generation version of the Boeing 737. With that I mean that there is some additional time required to learn, but the learning curve is not a steep one.

The lower number of deliveries can be attributed to some aircraft that have been completed and are awaiting delivery. Careful research showed that at least 8 MAX 8 aircraft have already been produced but are currently sitting on the tarmac in Renton awaiting delivery. These aircraft will not be delivered until the scheduled delivery date for the 737 MAX.

Despite lower commercial deliveries, it is difficult to say with certainty whether operating cash flow is set to decrease or not. The reason is that the cash flow figure is influenced by timing of receipts and expenditures. With the lower number of deliveries, I expect that Q1 revenues for the commercial department will decline year-over-year.

So unless airlines and lessors have committed to making larger and earlier upfront payments, I do not think that an increase in operating cash flow is to be expected. I do not expect the cash improvement on the Boeing 787 program to be big enough to offset the lower cash receipts from the Boeing 737.

Defense & Space Deliveries

While the focus often lies on the Commercial Airplanes business, which usually wheels in roughly two thirds of the company’s revenue, the remainder of the revenue comes from the Defense and Space unit.

Table 1: Q1 Deliveries 2016 and 2017

Defense, Space & Security Programs Type 2016 2017 Year-over-year growth AEW&C 0 0 0 AH-64 Apache (New) 7 3 -4 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 11 13 2 C-17 Globemaster III 3 0 -3 C-40A 0 0 0 CH-47 Chinook (New) 3 3 0 CH-47 Chinook (Remanufactured) 9 9 0 F-15 Models 4 3 -1 F/A-18 Models 8 6 -2 P-8 Models 4 4 0 Commercial & Civil Satellites 1 1 0 Military Satellites 0 0 0 Total 50 42 -8

What can be seen is that the number of deliveries has declined from 50 in Q1 2016 to 42 this quarter. The lower number of deliveries can mainly be attributed to lower fighter jet deliveries, no C-17 Globemaster deliveries and lower deliveries of new-built AH-64 Apache helicopters. This leaves the impression that Defense revenues are likely to fall in the first quarter of 2017, whereas the segment is also likely to generate lower revenues over the entire year.

Conclusion

Given that the commercial and defense deliveries have shrunk year-over-year, I am expecting a lower revenue for Boeing’s overall business. I am also expecting that efficiency improvements on various programs will not be sufficient to offset earnings declines related to the lower delivery volumes.

Despite investors being upbeat on defense since the inauguration of Donald Trump, chances are slim to none that we will be seeing any of that positive sentiment materialize for Boeing’s defense arm on the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.