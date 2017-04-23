International Markets Stymie Schlumberger

Oil markets could be volatile for the rest of the year, but SLB's strong balance sheet should allow it to outperform peers.

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported Q1 earnings Friday. The company generated revenue of $6.9 billion and eps of $0.25 ex-items. Schlumberger missed on revenue by about $100 million and the stock sold off 2%. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Delivered ...

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch in Q3 2016. After OPEC followed through on promised production cuts in Q4 it amplified the bullishness in the oil patch. It also helped fill the coffers of North American shale oil plays when oil bounced into the mid-$50 range. The rig count is now at the highest it has been in nearly two years. This portends that sales of oil services and equipment in the region could be robust this quarter.

Revenue from North America was up 6% sequentially. The North America land market was as white hot as expected, as the company experienced robust growth in both activity and pricing. Schlumberger experienced 16% sequential growth in hydraulic fracturing and drilling services.

In Q4 2016 Halliburton raised prices in the sector was choosier about what business it undertook. The lack of cut throat competition likely benefit all participants in Q1, including Schlumberger. Its recently announced fracking JV with Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) will give Schlumberger even more exposure to the white hot land drilling segment.

... But International Stalled

The problem for Schlumberger this quarter was that only about 27% of its revenue was generated in North America; the lion's share came from International markets which stymied the company. Total revenue from international markets was off about 7%. Europe/CIS/Africa was off 10%, driven by lower land drilling revenue reported by Cameron and a seasonal decline in drilling activity in Russia and the North Sea.

Revenue from Middle East & Asia due to lower offshore drilling activity and the impact of seasonal weather on land drilling activity. On a product basis, Cameron disappointed with a 9% decline in revenue; this followed flat revenue growth in Q4. Capex to the subsea technology sector has dried up across the industry and might not return until oil surpasses $60. I expect headwinds from Cameron for the rest of 2017.

Schlumberger's Balance Sheet Is A Differentiator

Schlumberger is the 800 pound gorilla in the oil services space. Its EBITDA is over 3x that of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), its next-largest competitor. Its $7.4 billion in cash gives the company the flexibility to make changes on the fly. Schlumberger's top line faltered after oil prices cratered in the second half of 2014. It changed the narrative by agreeing to acquire Cameron for nearly $15 billion in August 2015. Now its Weatherford JV will increase its presence in shale fracking, just as the pricing environment has improved.

Takeaway

Schlumberger's heft and 22% EBITDA margins are in stark contrast to Weatherford and Halliburton, which are experiencing credit problems. I expect SLB to outperform its peers, but at 18x trailing EBITDA I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WFT, HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.