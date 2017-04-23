8.2% Dividend Yield? No, Demand Better.

Since both preferred shares are on the expensive side, I suggest DX-A as an alternative. It carries an even more impressive 8.43% dividend yield.

It's a great time for looking at market failures when it comes to preferred shares.

The average price among the preferred shares we are tracking increased from $25.05 to $25.19. Dividend accrual tends to run around $.04 per week, so an average price gain of $.14 easily outpaces the dividend accrual.

Recently, we saw rates move both higher and lower, but the ending values were roughly in line with where they were before. Consequently, the price targets are only moving slightly. Across the model they are down about $.03 for stripped prices, so regular prices for execution remain very similar.

Preferred shares for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) are pretty expensive at this time. There isn't a good opportunity to buy into these shares right now, but the graph below will give you guidance on what to look for:

Both of the prices shown are in red, meaning I think they are expensive. ARR-A is well into the red by $0.37. The price would need to lower by $0.37 cents just to not be a sell. It would need to drop by $0.87 just to have a buy rating. If there was a $1.32 drop in the preferred share then it would be a strong buy. Just to make things clear on how this table works here are the exact price targets:

Strong Buy: $23.90

Buy: $24.35

Sell: $24.85 (We are $0.37 over this)

These values are coming from 4/22/2017, which was 11 days after the last ex-dividend date. The target share price will be adjusted for being part way through a dividend period. ARR usually pays out a little before the middle of the month and pays their dividend monthly. To understand how this rating system works you will need more information which is shown below:

ARR-B offers a superior stripped yield. It also offers materially more call protection through not being callable until 2/12/2018 and by trading at a larger discount to the call value. Investors in ARR-A are exposed to a capital loss if shares are called, but investors in ARR-B would incur a capital gain if a call occurred and in exchange for taking on the risk of gaining money-instead of losing it-they are stuck with… getting a better yield. This is the market failing. However, even though one option is better than the other, you can still get more return elsewhere for equal risk.

Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation is a metric that could use some improvement. ARR preferred shares are below where we'd want to see them. Over 5 is where it begins to be more comfortable. Typically, 8 and above is a great place to be if we're talking about risk. This metric is how much the common equity of the company is worth divided by preferred shares. A lower number generally means preferred shares are too much of the equity compared to common shares. While a company like Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) runs a lower multiple, they have a lower risk strategy. ARR runs high leverage and high risk which is a reason you will see them with a higher yield than the average. However, a higher yield does not always mean a better investment compared to others in the sector.

Over the last 52 weeks both preferred shares are at the high end of their price range. ARR-A is at 98.57% and ARR-B at 99.66%. One of the attributes to look at is whether or not the preferred share is at the lower end of its price range. At a lower end we'd be getting both a better yield and a higher chance of the preferred share rising and making money on a sale.

There are several metrics that go into valuing a preferred share and there's often a chance to make money in such an illiquid market space in the market. Notice the worst cash to call for ARR-B is $2.68 which is significantly better than ARR-A at $0.10. A major reason for this is the difference in call dates, but it's still partly because the market is not valuing these correctly.

ARR-B is the clear winner here with a better yield and more call protection. This is a situation where two preferred shares aren't as close together as they should be. Sadly, neither is worth investing in at their current prices since there are better investments elsewhere. The yields by themselves look attractive, but considering everything else that goes into valuing a preferred share it's just not worth it at the current price.

A Viable Alternative

One comparable security that offers investors a better prospective opportunity in my view is DX-A. If investors are willing to take the call risk on ARR-A, then buying DX-A for an extra $.13 gives them a stripped yield of 8.43%, which is materially better than the yield on either ARR-A or ARR-B. DX-A still has slightly more call protection than ARR-A, which offsets part of the larger premium.

Alternatively, investors could look to the preferred shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). The A series is already callable, but carries the highest stripped yield. NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E all become callable soon, but trade at a smaller premium to call value. The downside to this strategy is that these shares carry a lower stripped yield, in the 7.4% to 7.7% range. Relative to ARR, they are much more defensive because NLY positions their portfolio in a more defensive manner. However, for the yield focused investor DX-A's higher yield will make it a more compelling alternative.

CWMF rates DX-A as a buy and has been attempting to acquire the shares occasionally over the last two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. This article prepared by CWMF's apprentice. CWMF may buy into DX-A, additional shares of DX-B, or any of the preferred shares from NLY in the near future.