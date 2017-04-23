Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Oil Prices Followed Energy Equities Lower

As an energy investor, you should be taking advantage of these volatile swings in oil and energy equities to add to your desired holdings.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 6.69%.

Oil prices took a tumble this week following EIA's Wednesday crude storage report. Prices dropped to low $50s with the two following days pushing prices even lower to $49.62/bbl.

In our last week's weekly oil markets recap, we wrote that energy equities were underperforming the recent crude rally.

Using the benefits of hindsight, here was the chart that was posted last week:

As you can see from the chart above, energy equities (NYSEARCA:XOP) remarkably underperformed oil as WTI rose 1.80% last week.

Looking at the chart as of the closing of Friday paints an entirely different picture:

While the S&P oil and gas exploration and production ETF holdings fell again this week, the 3.36% drop was much lower than the 6.69%. Here's another chart to express the relative outperformance demonstrated this week:

What has been interesting to note so far this year is that energy equities have now led the last two downturn in oil prices. We saw that being the case with energy equities repeatedly underperforming WTI from the start of 2017 until oil prices took a material drop from $54 to less than $48 in the middle of March.

What does this mean for energy equity owners?

In our view, the underperformance in energy equities and the resulting decline in oil stems from the lack of confidence in the global oil market rebalancing. The selloff on Wednesday also coincided with various tanker tracking firms showing higher inbound crude imports for the week ending 4/21 resulting in traders to anticipate a higher than expected EIA crude storage report next week. With oil prices jumping from $48 to $53 in less than a month, speculators and traders rushed for the exit. There were also rumors swirling that an energy hedge fund blew up which resulted in a massive liquidation of its long energy book, which saw it ripple through various energy names.

As we wrote on Wednesday, we view the selloff in oil prices as short-term pain for long-term gains. While the fundamentals rebalance, gut wrenching, counter-intuitive rallies and declines will continue to fill the void of time and test the conviction of both bulls and bears. The first phase of any bull market usually tests the resolve of both sides, and we understand the path to higher oil prices won't be linear. It's going to look something more like this:

As an energy investor, you should be taking advantage of these volatile swings in oil and energy equities to add to your desired holdings. The long-term fundamentals have not changed one bit over the last week, but the sentiment amongst energy investors sure has, and we caution these week to week changes in sentiment as detrimental to the long-term success of any portfolios.

