Dividend Champion Still A Dividend Champion

There are a number of reasons Target (NYSE:TGT) could have a low price, none of which should continue over time if management plans correctly. For starters, shoppers are refusing to purchase from target for political reasons. In addition, investors are refusing to have a stake in the company. This is a reason for the company to be undervalued short-term and something to be solved long-term. Management has been overly pessimistic in their macroeconomic views. Along with their views and their estimates on lower sales the market has most likely over reacted. Target is going through a lot of changes in strategy and they knew it'd have a negative impact on the income statement for 2017.

Target lost some customers with their political stance and we've seen what happened to sales in 2016:

Target guided for a drop in earnings for 2017, but we've already seen the drop in sales and traffic from customers who went elsewhere. The damage has mostly been done and customers can't leave a second time to drop sales again. There isn't much left to lose and Target can now focus on their strategy for the future. Keep in mind the customers who are boycotting Target are already gone, so now all we have are potential returning customers if management comes up with a solution or is replaced by management who say they want no part of politics.

Instead of looking at political problems, let's look at what the numbers are saying and where they are going.

Adjusted EPS is just one way that Target has shown it hasn't gone anywhere. They still have a lot of cash to invest into their business and return to shareholders. Over the last two years Target has returned nearly $10 billion to shareholders. Management's projection for 2017 had their EPS at $3.80-$4.20. This isn't something that an investor really wants to see - earnings deteriorating over time. However, management stated they would see weaker earnings and is planning on 2017 being a weaker year. Management is guiding for weaker earnings per share as they invest in developing their competitive positions and compete on price. I believe this is a good strategy, but as Target has stated there should be a significant decline in expected earnings in the near term. Target is probably guiding to the lower end of performance to avoid the risk of underperforming expectations.

Revenue Per Share

The following chart breaks down revenue per share over the last decade:

Target is still bringing in a large amount of cash. Yes, in 2017 earnings are expected to be lower, but I'm expecting an improvement in 2018 (relative to 2017). The point I want to make here is that Target continues to grow revenue per share by a very material amount. While there is pressure on the operating margins and while comparable sales are lower, it would be foolhardy to suggest that no one shops at Target. This isn't Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Yield

Target has a fantastic yield at 4.42% and even if there is only a very slight increase it'll still be fantastic. If management were to hit the bottom end of their estimate they would still easily be able to cover the dividend. If Target were to pay out 100% of adjusted earnings, which they are unlikely to ever do, we would see a dividend yield at almost 9% based on trailing earnings or 7.4% on forward guidance. I don't see Target having any issues raising their dividend each year for the next several years.

PE Ratio

The change in Target's adjusted P/E ratio has been insane - about as insane as the valuation for similar companies in the industry. While most recently it's at 11.74, it was over 20 a couple of years ago.

I believe the massive drop is both due to political protesting and the lower expectations by Target's management in 2017. I expect Target to start its rise in 2018, but there are a few things which could help them in 2017. The best and most fundamental reason would be to see sales and earnings performance beat expectations in the last three quarters of 2017. This may be easier done than said, because Target's management has set a low bar through their guidance.

Conclusion

Historically, Target is trading at a low valuation. They have a high yield which they will easily be able to cover and a price which is compelling given their low payout ratio and strong balance sheet. There are multiple reasons for price shares to rise in the future. The market reacted harshly to Target's low expectations for 2017 and the political choices they've been hammered by in the news. The company's expected results are disappointing, but the decline in expectations is extremely pessimistic. Target still has strong earnings and cash flows which allow them to move forward with their strategic plans to be more competitive.

