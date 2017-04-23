AT&T Earnings: What To Expect

In this article, I list some of the key questions that I will have in mind as I analyze the company's results.

On Tuesday, after the closing bell, AT&T (NYSE:T) will report 1Q17 earnings. Street expectations for the quarter are set at $40.6 billion for revenues, flat YOY, and $0.74 for adjusted EPS that would represent a modest 3% improvement from 2016 levels.

Considering AT&T's stated goals of growing revenues in the single digits and EPS in the mid-single digit range in 2017, I find these estimates a bit de-risked. But keeping in mind the competitive challenges in the telecom sector and management's failure to deliver either a top- or bottom-line beat over the past three quarters, I would rather not try to make short-term calls ahead of the print.

Credit: HuffPost

More important than making quick bets, however, I will be more interested in finding answers to a few key questions when AT&T reports its quarterly results on Tuesday.

What questions to ask

This will be a uniquely important earnings session for the Dallas-based company. Key competitor Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has had an eventful 1Q17 that was marked primarily by a first-ever negative net addition to the company's postpaid subscriber base. The decline, partially countered by Verizon's swift and aggressive move to re-introduce an unlimited data plan in February, can be attributed to the increasingly competitive landscape in the U.S.

One of the main questions in my mind on Tuesday, therefore, will be whether AT&T might have benefited overall from Verizon's struggles in the earlier part of the quarter, or suffered from tougher competition in the latter end. I am cautiously optimistic that postpaid net adds may have held up well compared to 1Q16's easy comps.

See graphs below for AT&T's trailing five-quarter evolution of churn and branded net adds.

Source: AT&T's 4Q16 Investor Briefing

Outside the U.S. wireless service business, I will keep an eye on the impact of DirecTV NOW on the results of the company's Entertainment segment - a division that represented 32% of total revenues last quarter. The service debuted late in 4Q16, quickly picked up what I estimate to be about 200,000 subscribers by the end of the year, and might have crossed the half million mark at the turn of the quarter ended March 2017.

To put these numbers in perspective, DirecTV added 328,000 subscribers in the year-ago quarter, which makes the new venture's accomplishments impressive and instrumental to AT&T's growth plans. DirecTV NOW, however, also helped to create 130 bps of YOY segment margin deterioration in 4Q16 as a result of product launch efforts. I will be curious to see whether the service's second quarter of operations will bring about more top line growth with less bottom-line headwinds.

Aside from these key topics of discussion, I expect to see continued strength in the prepaid and postpaid wireless businesses in Mexico - a growth story that I wrote about for the first time a year ago. And lastly, tax reforms may be debated once again during the earnings call. But I don't expect management to share anything new that has not yet been addressed. I have written a bit about tax reform in the context of cash repatriation, and remain skeptical about new legislation being implemented anytime soon.

On the stock

As I have recently argued, I believe AT&T is on solid footing overall, especially in the head-to-head comparison against peer Verizon. The business is certainly not in high-growth mode, but the expected acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), the evolution of the DirecTV platform and the continued international expansion seem to suggest meaningful opportunities ahead.

AT&T's balance sheet and cash-generating ability have been strong enough to support the company's generous dividend policy (4.9% yield currently), while the stock's modest 13.5x forward earnings valuation seems attractive. Down -6% for the year against the telecom sector's (NYSEARCA:VOX) -3% and the broad market's (NYSEARCA:SPY) +5%, T looks like a name worth considering adding to a long-term biased, diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.