Weekly Natural Gas Recap - More Potential Downside In The Near-Term

Our current view on natural gas is for rangebound to bearish price movement in the short-term, while forecasted fundamentals remain bullish on gas prices in the medium to long-term.

Fundamentals have considerably weakened over the last two weeks, but as US gas production lags, prices will be supported above $3/MMBtu.

We view the recent correction in natural gas as just the start with more potential downside to $3/MMBtu.

Natural gas prices fell 4.12% this week (note the contract roll).

Natural gas prices (May contracts) finally went lower as many of the traders we converse with were betting on. In a Natural Gas Daily article on Monday, "Natural Gas Prices are Set to Fall More in the Near-Term," we said:

Supply and demand fundamentals over the last two weeks were considerably looser than the previous weeks. Mexico gas export is currently averaging below 3 Bcf/d due to pipeline maintenance, and with residential/commercial demand at seasonally low levels with a bearish weather backdrop, injections for the next two weeks are going to be higher than the five-year average.

This has pushed up our November EOS storage to 3.7 Tcf.

While power burn did make a notch higher this week thanks to nuclear outages, the record net-long positioning in natural gas coupled with technical weakness will likely see natural gas prices trade to $3/MMBtu before rebounding higher.

As participants of the natural gas market should know, demand fundamentals during the injection season is a moving target as natural gas prices can invariably determine the overall tightness of the fundamentals. Higher gas prices result in lower power burn, which makes the market looser, while lower gas prices result in higher power burn, which makes the market tighter.

There are more than 2+ Bcf/d of structural demand coming online over the next several months that will help offset some of the sensitivity in power burn, but consensus also expects US gas production to cover the increase in structural demand. With prices currently ranging around $3.20/MMBtu, consensus is expecting storage to end somewhere between 3.6 to 3.8 Tcf or below the five-year average. The market is still expected to be tight, and if weather cooperates (warmer than normal), then the EOS figures will likely move lower resulting in traders to bid gas prices higher to help alleviate the tight storage situation (by lowering power burn demand through higher prices).

Our current view on natural gas is for rangebound to bearish price movement in the short-term (less than 4 weeks), while forecasted fundamentals remain bullish on gas prices in the medium to long-term (4 weeks+). As a result of the changing fundamental dynamics over the injection season, we will be periodically updating our medium-term view to reflect the latest supply/demand forecast. We will always be publishing any changes to premium subscribers first, so if you want to check out natural gas only service, we are offering a 2-week free trial. Click here for more info. For the complete energy coverage package, click here for more info.

