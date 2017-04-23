Gold & Gold Miners - A Small Pullback Or A Deeper Correction?

The gold run paused last week but still stayed at its recent high. But gold miners dropped bigger.

Gold price finally crossed above its 200-day moving average on April 11, and it seems that the run is unstoppable now.

Gold & Gold Miners Have Made Good Runs Since Bottoming on March 14

Since my article Gold & Gold Miners – Pullback Is Over was published on March 14th, both gold and gold miners made huge runs.

Here is how they performed in one month period (03/14 - 04/14):

Above table was made from my own data

Gold price moved up more than 90 dollars during the run. Gold price also crossed up, the so-called golden cross, to its 200-day moving average on April 11.

The gold price is now at above its 10-day, 50-day and 200-day moving average, and its 50-day moving average is about to cross up to its 200-day moving average, all of which are very bullish signs. It seems that the run may continue in coming weeks.

See the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) daily chart below:

From stockCharts.com

But Quite A Few Indicators Give Us A Warning Sign That Another Pullback May Be Under Way

First, I would like to give my own definition of a small pullback and a deeper correction:

A small pullback: Gold price drops less than $30 from its latest high then resumes its run and makes new highs.

A deeper correction: Gold price’s drop has to be more than $50 from its recent high.

Let us take a look at the above chart again:

The run paused last week after 5 weeks of unstoppable runs even it is still staying at its recent high now. GLD had a 2-point (or gold $22) pullback from 123.03 (or gold 1,296) to 121.30 (or gold 1,274) low last week and closed at 122.31 (or gold 1,289.10), the middle of its last week’s trading range.

If gold price resumes its run and makes a new high to above 1,300 and stays at above 1,300 this week, we will call the pullback as a small pullback.

But the chart showed a few warning signs, which let me believe that the gold price may face a deeper correction in coming weeks:

Its RSI entered into its overbought territory, touched high at 72 and then left the overbought territory last week, making a round trip. It closed at 66.37. Its stochastic indicator is forming a triple top formation, a very strong bearish signal. Gold price is at the top of its recent uptrend channel and may reverse its trend.

That is, I am now bearish on gold short term direction.

If the reading of one chart is not enough to confirm my bearish view, I'd like to show few more charts to support my view:

While gold price closed a little higher last week, or up 6 weeks in a row, both VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) dropped big:

From stockCharts.com

Both GDX and GDXJ started their drops from April 13 and went down 5 days in a row. They finally stopped their drops last Friday. But both showed big weekly losses.

As I have mentioned quite a few times in my previous two articles on gold here and here, GDX and/or GDXJ price moves are the leading indicator to show where gold price will go next.

Also look at gold's longer term weekly chart below. It can be seen that gold price is still in its long-tern downtrend. The chart showed that 1,300 is its strong resistance level in the down trend. Gold price dropped big last year when it touched its long-term downtrend trend line at 1,375.

From stockCharts.com

Its stochastic indicator also showed an overbought condition now. Unless gold price can break out the trend line of its long-term downtrend, be careful to enter new long positions now.

Silver futures also dropped big last week, down 5 days in a row. See its daily chart below.

From investing.com

Sliver’s topping formation is more obvious. It touched $18.60 again last week. We may see further drops from here in coming weeks. If silver topped, gold will have difficulty making its further moves alone.

I know that many believe that GDX, GDXJ and many gold miner stocks are short-term oversold and want to start their bargain hunting. Of course for long-term investors, buying at their current depressed levels should work. But we may see better deals ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, JDST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.