Craft Brew Alliance: At $12, The Assets Outweigh The Profits

There's a core contradiction with Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) that can be summed up with two slides from the company's most recent earnings presentation. Here's the good news first:

Source: CBA March presentation

BREW has an enterprise value of about $275 million. Laguintas, whose dollar sales are about 13% higher, sold 50% of itself to Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) in late 2015 in a deal that reportedly valued the company at over $1 billion. (Heineken's annual report [pdf] appears to roughly support that number, with 543 million euros spent on JVs and other investments that year. But a precise figure isn't available, as Heineken had other JV activity that year.) Ballast Point sold itself to Constellation Brandz (NYSE:STZ) for almost a billion dollars, with projected 2015 sales of $115 million.

BREW is trading for about $350 per barrel shipped in 2016 (excluding its contract brewing business), while acquisition comps in the space often have been in the $900-1200 range (see also the sales of smaller 10 Barrel and Elysian Brewing). Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) owns 32% of the company already, and a contract brewing agreement appears to incentivize ABI to buy out BREW by 2019. In that context, BREW's valuation seems almost silly, particularly given a minimum acquisition price of $22, and a 40%+ pullback from post-agreement highs in late August solely a sign of an impatient market.

But there's another slide:

Source: CBA March presentation

The figures don't include FY16 results - when Adjusted EBITDA declined 20%, and at $12.4 million is barely above 2010 levels. Gross margin declined to 29.4% - a depressing result given a cited 35% target from BREW management. Even with that management having turned over quite a bit over the past few years, the core problem for BREW remains: the company can't make any freaking money.

Here's another look at recent bottom-line performance:

Source: author from CBA filings

There is some impact from the ABI agreement, and the combination of capacity expansions plus lower demand for BREW's legacy brands like Redhook and Widmer Brothers have compressed margins. But that's not necessarily a one-time concern: Kona aside, BREW's brands are being shoved out of markets by local competition. If that doesn't change, margins don't improve - and with brewery construction in the U.S. increasing steadily, that excess capacity may be of little value if a possible craft space bubble bursts.

All told, there are two very different ways to look at BREW. As such, it's unsurprising that short interest has moved to its highest levels in a decade at the same time BREW bulls seem more optimistic than ever. For now, I'm taking the bullish side and I took a position in BREW stock this week. There's enough in the ABI agreement to either suggest a sale in the next three years or give BREW some of the margin help it's long needed. As long as Kona keeps growing, BREW has potential for upside - and possibly major upside. If that changes, however, then the earnings problems at BREW become more salient.

Kona Or Bust

BREW has moved to what it calls a "Kona-plus" strategy at this point - but the shift wasn't really made by choice. As CEO Andrew Thomas pointed out on the Q4 conference call, three years ago BREW was roughly one-third Kona, a fast-growing Hawaiian-themed beer; one-third Redhook, a Seattle-based craft that drove BREW's original IPO (as Redhook) in the mid-1990s; and one-third Widmer Brothers, a Portland-based brewery that merged with Redhook in 2007. Gluten-free Omission beer looked like a potential driver for the stock in 2014 and 2015 as well, as depletions increased 78% in 2014 and another 10% in 2015.

That has changed markedly. Kona drove 53% of shipments (excluding contract brewing) in 2016, per the 10-K. Widmer Brothers' share fell under 20%, with depletions falling 17%. Redhook shipments declined almost 32% year-over-year, though brewery construction in Q1 2016 impacted the numbers a bit; still, its depletions are down by almost one-third over the past two years. Omission declined double-digits in 2016, and distribution agreements with smaller local players Cisco Brewers and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (OTCPK:HOPS) provided sharp growth off a very small base.

The issue is that beer drinkers have moved from desiring "craft" to "local craft." That trend has squeezed Redhook and Widmer Brothers off taps and shelves outside of their legacy Northwest bases. And there's little reason to see that trend ending. BREW management did seem confident on the Q4 call that Widmer's decline, at least, was nearing an end, as its hefeweizen showed growth in the Portland metro. But CMO Kenneth Kunze put it best on the Q4 call, saying, "We believe BREW's future value will be driven largely by Kona's domestic and international volume opportunity."

Where BREW gets interesting at $12 is that there's a reasonable case that Kona alone justifies the current price, if not some upside. (My fellow contributor and BREW shareholder Mike Loughran even made an intriguing case for a Kona tracking stock in February.) Kona shipments were 397,400 barrels in 2016, per the 10-K. If Kona alone is worth $700 a barrel - a discount to past multiples - that supports BREW's entire enterprise value at the moment.

That's not at all unreasonable. Kona's international sales are only just beginning. Q4 shipments were disappointing, but depletions still rose 12% in the quarter, and 17% for the full year, plus 17% in the first two months of 2017 per the Q4 call. That is a slower rate than either Ballast Point or Lagunitas posted ahead of their buyouts, but it's an impressive rate nonetheless. And it's becoming clear that Kona is the type of brand that can stand out in the crowded beer space and drive demand beyond its local market.

And if Kona really is worth, say, $250 million or more, the bull case takes care of itself. Continuing weakness in the legacy brands isn't nearly as big a deal; they can find their niche and provide value to someone, somewhere. Even a paltry $100/barrel valuation for Widmer, Redhook and Omission still is worth over $30 million or $1.50+ per share. The capacity itself has value. So do the licensing agreements with Cisco, Appalachian and a new deal with Wynnewood Brewing of south Florida. Notably, the earnings and margin problems don't really matter: they can get fixed over time if BREW isn't trying to grow brands that clearly aren't going to grow. Heck, even if BREW has to sell its fermenters for scrap, the stock still is worth ~$15.

The catch is that BREW is dangerously reliant on Kona at this point. I wrote after the announcement of the ABI agreement that a slowdown in Kona was the biggest risk to the stock, and that's even more true now. Omission is a niche product at the absolute best, as gluten-free demand appears to have receded. (Per BREW's Q2 conference call, Coors exited the gluten-free market after rolling out Coors Peak, though the lack of competition hasn't helped recent results.) Widmer and Redhook aren't re-entering national markets any time soon, if ever. And "all other" shipments (including distributed Cisco and Appalachian sales) were 4.4% of the total in 2016 - not enough to drive overall growth, even with a nearly 50% increase last year.

If Kona stalls out, BREW heads back to the single digits at the absolute least. Margins can't expand without overall volume increases. A-B has little reason to make a "qualifying offer" under the terms of the agreement (which has to be $22 before August, stepping up to $23.25 and then $24.50). BREW trades at about 22x EBITDA on an enterprise basis; a low-double-digit multiple still looks aggressive and even with some modest profit improvement BREW probably is worth $7 or so in that scenario.

At $12, I'm willing to take that risk. There aren't any real signs of a slowdown in Kona, at least not yet. But should that brand stumble - at all - the story can change here in a hurry.

Risk/Reward Looks Favorable

But the point at the moment is that Kona hasn't stumbled - and the weakness in the legacy brands doesn't really impact the case for an ABI takeover all that much. When BREW hit $22 in August, the "local craft" problem for Widmer and Redhook already was well-known. No one who knew the BREW story - either bull or bear - really thought A-B's deal was based on getting those local brands.

One of the key questions relating to that deal was why BREW didn't just sell itself outright. CEO Thomas was actually asked that question on the conference call discussing the agreement and replied that "if we thought a merger was the best thing, that's what we would have done." And I think Thomas was right, in the sense that the agreement gave BREW more flexibility, with the one key risk being that Kona's growth would fade. From ABI's side, the reason for giving a significant number of concessions (including cash incentives and brewing capacity) was less clear, but one reason might have been to simply put off a BREW acquisition until the smoke cleared regarding its acquisition of SABMiller.

Regardless, ABI still is strongly incentivized to acquire BREW by 2019. The company has to make an international distribution incentive payment of $20 million, and another $14 million over the following three years. A $0.50 increase in distribution fees falls away, saving BREW another $6 million. And if ABI doesn't offer $23/$24 by then, BREW can sell itself to another company and still enjoy the financial benefits and still utilize ABI's brewing capacity.

The result isn't quite a situation where ABI has to buy BREW regardless of what happens - but the acquisition isn't just contingent on Kona growing double-digits for the next two years. BREW will be cheaper, financially, for ABI than for anyone else. And it's difficult to see a $185-billion company risking opening up its distribution network to an outsider, in return for trying to pay $400 million instead of $500 million for a company of which it already owns 32%.

This circles back to the original point: growth in Kona solves pretty much everything for BREW. The net present value of the incentives offered BREW come 2019 is probably in the range of $50-60 million at least, depending on how one chooses to calculate them. Even if BREW stumbles, there's some value for ABI to not pay those incentives (whether to BREW shareholders or to another acquirer). There's a million barrels-plus in production capacity, which has value: Pabst has an option to buy the Woodinville, Washington, brewery for $26-28 million, implying a $100+ per barrel cost and reading across to as much as $100 million for BREW's capacity even if that price is too high.

Certainly, this can go wrong for BREW - but there's still an asset value here net of debt that implies some value if everything goes wrong. Should BREW enter 2019 with no negotiating leverage, ABI probably makes an offer below the qualifying level, knowing BREW has limited or no options, and knowing that its 32% stake and its post-2019 obligations will refund a good deal of the cash spent. If Kona continues to grow double-digits, however, ABI is incentivized to pay the $23/$24 per share - at least. And BREW has the ability to move some assets around before that (for instance, it appears from the agreement that it could sell some assets - Woodinville, for instance).

I'm too cautious to call $6-7 an absolute floor for BREW, but even a bursting of the craft bubble probably leaves the company able to realize some value for shareholders. Major capex projects are largely complete, and debt is guided to under $30 million by year-end. At the $19 post-agreement price, the risk/reward didn't look quite as favorable. At $12.50, however, the bear case is $6-7 and the bull case is $23-24. That's a nice split from my perspective, particularly given that I'm not seeing any risk to Kona at the moment. (There is a class-action suit arguing that the company misleads consumers into believing it is produced in Hawaii - but the beer will be by 2019 and I'm skeptical that suit will have a material impact.)

The broader point is that I don't think the case at $12+ is all that different from what it was at $22 in late August. The agreement with ABI clearly was set up to incentivize an acquisition by 2019. The appeal of that acquisition for ABI was based on Kona and to a lesser extent the local partnerships. Widmer, Redhook, and Omission already were declining anyhow. The margin problems were fairly obvious in August and ABI can fix those relatively simply. The enthusiasm for BREW at that time was based on the perceived value in Kona. That perceived value shouldn't have changed so much so fast. The most likely outcome here still is ABI buying BREW, and at $12 that suggests potentially nice upside for BREW stock.

