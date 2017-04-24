Locked-And-Loaded Electric Audi SUV Starts Taking Deposits (Yes, Another Tesla Competitor)

Fresh on the heels of The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) starting to invest $2 billion on an electric car charging network in the U.S., Audi starts taking deposits for its 310-mile range all-wheel drive all-electric SUV on April 24: here.

In Norway. Yes, in the country where - thanks to outrageously large government tax preferences for electric cars - more electric cars are sold as a percentage of the total than in just about any other country in earth. And not by a close call.

In this little country, you can see the plug-in electric car sales to date here.

Among the 20 best-selling plug-in electric models for the first quarter of 2017, six are from The Volkswagen Group - four Volkswagen, two Audi. These models are already collectively outselling Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the tune of over 2.6 to 1:

Norway 1Q 2017 VW Passat GTE 1056 VW eGolf 706 VW Golf GTE 579 Audi A3 eTron 368 Audi Q7 eTron 293 VW eUp 209 TOTAL 3211 Tesla Model X 727 Tesla Model S 481 TOTAL 1208

As you can see in the table above, The Volkswagen Group's six plug-in models overwhelmed Tesla's two models by a very wide margin in the March 2017 quarter. Of course, four of the six VW Group models - including the two Audi models - are plug-in hybrids, but anyone who doesn't think that these cars compete for the Norwegian buyer's mind is not thinking clearly.

Tesla will begin distributing Model 3 cars to its employees, investors and "whatnot" (here) in the second half of 2017. When will Model 3 deliveries to Norway happen in any meaningful quantity - as in over 1,000 per quarter, such as for the VW Passat GTE?

If anyone will go on the record and predict meaningful deliveries of the Model 3 to European customers much before the middle of 2018, be my guest. Before then, three things will happen:

General Motors (under the Opel brand, which it will be selling to the PSA Group) will begin deliveries of the European version of the 238 mile range Chevrolet Bolt EV this June 2017 quarter: here.

Jaguar could begin deliveries of its 220-plus mile range i-Pace all-electric crossover-SUV by the second quarter of 2018.

And now, Audi is starting to take deposits on the eTron. For car companies that aren't Tesla, that usually means delivers aren't much more than one year away. Perhaps they too will begin by the second quarter of 2018. I doubt Audi is planning on being upstaged by Jaguar here.

My theory is that much of the air will come out of the Tesla bubble in Norway when the Opel Ampera-E (Chevrolet Bolt EV) starts deliveries later this quarter, 2Q 2017. That's basically a year before Audi and Jaguar even show up with their first pure EVs (Audi's two eTron cars in Norway right now, are plug-in hybrids).

Someone might ask: The impact of the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV has been limited in the U.S. thus far, with U.S. sales of "only" 3,092 year to date: here.

Well, other than the fact that makes the Bolt EV the 6th best-selling plug-in car in the U.S. market for 2017 thus far - and the Chevrolet Volt is No. 2 on the list - it also reflects two things holding back the Bolt EV in the U.S. market:

The car is not yet available in more than a handful of states. Full U.S. distribution doesn't happen until the third quarter of 2017. The Bolt is designed for European tastes. It's a hatchback, as that's what sells in Europe, such as the VW Golf. In the US, people prefer sedans, SUVs/crossovers and pickup trucks. The US will buy hatchbacks too, but generally only when they are larger (longer and wider) than that of a Chevrolet Bolt EV or Volkswagen Golf.

All that said, the Chevrolet Bolt EV (and its European version) are front-wheel drive only. And it's still not a "premium" car such as an Audi or Jaguar. Yet, in that little country of Norway, GM seems to already have thousands of reservations for the Opel Ampera-E: here.

From knowing what's coming just around the corner, it should therefore be evident that the competitive environment is intensifying dramatically right now, first with General Motors happening already in 2017, and then in or around 2Q 2018 with Jaguar and Audi.

But wait, there's more!

I know it's easy to get confused with all the Audi eTron models - past, current and future. The A3 eTron is in the market right now, in the U.S. as well as Europe, but it's a PHEV. Same with the Q7 eTron, except that it's not available in the U.S. market - yet.

Then we have the Audi eTron (yes, just eTron, nothing else to the name) which has been the subject of the discussion until now, above, in this article. That's the one for which Audi is starting to take deposits on April 24.

But then we also have the Audi eTron Sportback. It was introduced less than a week ago, in Shanghai: here. As the release says, the production version of the eTron Sportback arrives in 2019, only one year after the eTron (Are you confused yet?).

So how do the Audi eTron and the eTron Sportback relate to each other?

If you read the specs, you see that these two cars are essentially identical under the skin. They both have a 95 kWh battery, all-wheel drive and 310 miles of range. The outer outer footprint (length x width) is very similar.

It's really a styling difference between the two. The eTron has a more upright SUV/wagon like rear end, like the Audi A4 Allroad that's available in the U.S. market right now. In contrast, the eTron Sportback is a large hatchback more like the Audi A7 - or for that matter like the Tesla Model S. However, it sits high up, like any other SUV-crossover.

One might say that the eTron Sportback is the Audi A7 to the eTron's A6: Practical people buy the A6, whereas the ones prioritizing an object's visual qualities buy the A7.

Perhaps the best eTron vs eTron Sportback analogy is with the BMW X6, X4 and a couple of equivalent Mercedes SUV models with heavily sloping D-pillars. For whatever reason, the German automakers seem to think that this additional and less practical body style is what people want. They must know something, seeing as they're all drawn to it.

That does bring us to the final observation about Audi: What does it tell us when the eTron and eTron Sportback are so extremely close to each other in every way, except for the rake of the D-pillar?

With all the other aspects of these two cars seemingly almost identical - range, power, platform, overall exterior size, etc. - why make the first two models of Audi's first volume entries in the pure EV (BEV) market so similar to each other? Why not separate them by making one into a sedan, or have one being more or less range - anything?

I think what this tells us is that Audi thinks this EV market is large enough that it needs to slice the sardines so thinly right out of the gate. It must think that all consumers want now are two-row SUVs, and that consumers are making a big distinction in the body style of the rear quarter of the car. All enough to justify two separate models.

It's not a crazy thought. Sedans are on a downward spiral, seemingly descending into a black hole from which there will be no return. And if you're Audi, why bother with less range than a 95 kWh battery would afford? And if you're Audi, isn't all-wheel drive your calling card? Hence, two cars with the same underpinnings.

The only thing one might question is why not a three-row SUV, just like the Q7. If the eTron and eTron Sportback are effectively all-electric variants of the Q5 and upcoming Q8, then why not a 3-row Q7-equivalent instead of one of those two? The Q7 is one of Audi's signature cars these days, after all.

But maybe such a Q7-equivalent BEV is what is coming from Audi in 2021 or 2022 at the latest. Audi will also bring to market something based on Volkswagen's MEB platform in 2020, and that will be more of the A3 Sportback size, aka the VW Golf - aka the Audi equivalent of the VW I.D. which also enters volume production in 2020.

So back to Tesla: It's getting crushed in Norway

With Audi starting to take deposits on the eTron in Norway, and likely to experience volume deliveries before the Tesla Model 3 in that country, the noose is tightening. Somewhere between the Opel Ampera-E (Europe's Chevrolet Bolt EV) in June 2017, the Jaguar i-Pace SUV/crossover one year later and now this Audi eTron probably also in 2Q 2018, one can see a scenario where:

The remaining demand for the existing Tesla Models S and X in Norway dries up. People will already have forgotten about the Tesla Model 3 before it shows up at Norwegian homes in any volume.

Price vs Cost: Not the same, and if price is below cost...

The consumer sees a car's price, not its cost. Tesla is currently selling its cars so far below cost that it's losing dramatically more money than any automaker of any size in the world right now. Don't take my word for it, just look at Tesla's own numbers: here.

As you can see, Tesla lost $675 million in 2016, or $4.68 per non-diluted share. Seeing as all the other automakers are operationally very profitable, that puts Tesla in a category of its own: The one automaker that's losing money in its operations.

Jaguar and Audi have both mused about where they might price the i-Pace and eTron. That said, no final pricing is yet available. Besides, the MSRP and final dealer price will vary a lot, as will of course the lease prices. Look in the auto section of your local paper today and find 30% discounts on Hyundai Elantra and almost every other product from FCA (NYSE:FCAU). Almost all cars are now sold well below MSRP.

Jaguar and Audi are both very profitable, and whatever quantity of i-Pace and eTron they manufacture, they will sell at the market-clearing price. Let's say these two cars will be $65,000 nominally, before government incentives and dealer discounts. That means around $50,000 after such discounts and incentives in parts of the U.S.

If these cars don't sell at that price, they'll just lower it. We don't know how many Audi and Jaguar are going to produce, but I would not want to compete against them. They will sell their units at whatever price it takes. And that means rivers of red ink for all - all those who don't have other profitable products to offset, that is.

Tesla has no such luxury. It will have to fund its Electric Car economic deficit from either government subsidies or from its shareholders. Ladies and Gentlemen, fellow investors, that is a recipe that will not end well.