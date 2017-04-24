Ultra Petroleum: Restructured, But Still Over-Levered And Facing Strategic Challenges

To determine whether such premium is justified, one needs to evaluate the economic competitiveness of Ultra's remaining drilling inventory.

Despite the correction, the stock price implies a meaningful premium to the value of proved developed producing reserves.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last week emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization, and the company's stock is now trading on the Nasdaq market.

Post-Reorganization Capital Structure

The reorganized Ultra has a simple balance sheet:

$2 billion of total debt outstanding, consisting of a first lien term loan ($0.8 billion) and unsecured senior notes ($1.2 billion);

an estimated ~$0.2 billion of cash on balance sheet and an undrawn $0.4 billion first lien credit facility;

195 million new common shares issued and outstanding.

(In my estimate of the cash balance, I assume no increase in working capital from year end, the settlement of all outstanding claims and disputes, and the payment of bankruptcy-related fees.)

Using the closing price of $11.17 per share as of April 20, 2017, the company's enterprise value is approximately $4.0 billion.

It is worth noting that Ultra's $400 million first lien Revolving Credit Facility (undrawn) and the $800 million first lien Term Loan (fully funded) are Reserve-Based Lending facilities. The borrowing base was initially determined at $1.2 billion.

The company's $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes (private placement) consisted of two tranches:

$700 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022; and

$500 million 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025.

The 2022 Notes were sold at an issue price of 100% and the 2025 Notes were sold at an issue price of 98.507%. Net proceeds from the offerings were $1.185 billion.

Please note that both the credit facilities and the new senior unsecured notes are at the OpCo level.

As a reminder, the proceeds from the financings were used to fully repay OpCo's pre-reorganization first lien credit facility ($1.0 billion) and private placement notes ($1.46 billion). The notes outstanding at the HoldCo level were fully equitized.

New Shares vs. Old Shares

Immediately prior to being cancelled, Ultra's old common shares closed at a price of $7.23 per share. The old shares traded as high as $8.50 per share in mid-February.

In the reorganization, existing equityholders received a distribution of ~0.5216 new shares per each old share (a total of 80.022 million new shares distributed on a pro rata basis to holders of 153.418 million old shares). The distribution roughly equates to a 1:2 reverse split.

After Ultra's new shares began trading on Thursday, April 13, the stock price went into a precipitous decline, underperforming natural gas-focused peers by ~17% in the first five trading sessions.

The current price of $11.17 per new share equates to $5.83 per old share prior to the reorganization. This represents quite a dramatic re-pricing from the ~$8.50 per share level back in February (a decline of over 30%).

In light of this massive correction, one might wonder if the current stock price represents an attractive entry point. One might argue that it is not uncommon for a stock of a company emerging from Chapter 11 to come under selling pressure as distress funds monetize the equity stakes they received in the distribution (distress funds are typically not long-term holders of the equity in the reorganized company).

I would argue, however, that it is difficult to make a convincing case that the stock is undervalued on a relative basis, even after the big correction that has already taken place.

Valuation Data Points

Ultra deserves credit for relatively low corporate overheads (excluding management incentive programs, which will result in equity dilution going forward). As a result, the value of the company's reserves can be thought of as a reasonable proxy for the value of the company as a whole.

In its most recent presentation, Ultra shows the PV-10 value of its proved reserves at $4.2 billion and the PV-10 value of its proved developed reserves at $2.5 billion.

In its reserve value calculations, the company is using strip prices as of December 30, 2016. Those prices are reasonably close to the current strip prices, even though the front end of the curve is currently trading at somewhat lower levels.

While the PV-10 values provided by the company are encouraging, it is difficult not to notice that the Borrowing Base determined under the company's first lien credit agreements is just $1.2 billion. Under the RBL framework, lenders typically use the PV-9 of proved reserves to calculate the collateral value. Given the company's $4.2 billion estimate for the PV-10 of its proved reserves, I would have expected the Borrowing Base to be materially higher, even assuming a conservative loan-to-collateral-value ratio. To me personally, the low Borrowing Base as compared to the company's PV-10 metric is a red flag.

Another concern relates to the quality and depth of the company's drilling inventory in Pinedale. The slide below from its latest presentation appears to imply that Ultra will drill out the majority of its remaining best locations - those with expected EURs exceeding 4 Bcf - in the next two years.

The slide indicates that average EUR in the next two years is anticipated to be 4.2 Bcf per well. However, the expected EUR declines to just ~3.4 Bcf on average in 2019-2021. The remaining locations, which according to the slide are expected to be drilled after 2021, have an average EUR of just 2.9 Bcf.

If I were to use the current futures curves as the commodity price scenario and assume a cyclical well cost re-inflation (let's say, 15%, which would bring the well cost to ~$3.0 million per well), it would appear to me that Ultra Petroleum needs 4+ Bcf wells to generate compelling drilling returns.

Please note that the company estimates the payout for a 4 Bcfe well drilled for $2.6 million to be 27 months, assuming 3.00/Mcf and $50/bbl wellhead prices. If natural gas continues to be a sub-$3/MMBtu commodity, as implied by the current futures curve, a 4 Bcfe well drilled for $3.0 million (assuming cost re-inflation) will likely have a payout closer to three years, therefore yielding only moderate production growth if spending is limited to internal cash flow. A 3.4 Bcf well would likely make drilling economics marginal, possibly even insufficient to cover corporate overheads.

My other concern relates to the potential impact of downspacing on future well productivity. The most prolific areas in Pinedale are being developed on 5-acre density (the slide below). Therefore, it appears logical to ask oneself whether decline trajectories for future wells, which will be drilled on aggressive 5-acre patterns, will be comparable to those of older wells drilled on wider spacing.

Ultra's reserve engineers obviously have all the performance data at their disposal. Therefore, this and other factors may already be reflected in the company's EUR estimates. However, I cannot help noting Ultra's track record of using aggressive assumptions in its investor presentations in the past, both as it relates to well EUR ranges and natural gas price assumptions.

For example, the following slide from the company's April 2015 presentation, just two years ago, appears to imply that Ultra was expecting 4-6 Bcf to be the relevant EUR range for its drilling inventory in Pinedale. However, it now turns out - as implied by the current "Pinedale Inventory" slide I quoted earlier - that the larger part of the company's future wells are expected to have EURs in the 3.4 Bcf range or even less, whereas wells with EURs above 5 Bcf represent only one year worth of drilling at the company's 2017 pace.

Is the "new Ultra" any more conservative in explaining its assets and future drilling returns to investors than it has been in the past? Is there an assurance that the current 4.2 Bcf and 3.4 Bcf EUR estimates for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2021 operating periods, respectively, will not end up revised materially lower?

Even without "hair-cutting" Ultra's current EUR assumptions, the company's well cost metrics lag behind those of leading producers in the Marcellus and Utica.

Assuming $2.6 million well cost and 3.7 Bcfe wells (the average EUR under Ultra's 5-year plan shown on the "Pinedale Inventory" slide), the company's development cost is ~$0.70 per gross Mcfe. By comparison, in the Marcellus Core, completed well costs are currently running in the $900/foot range and well productivity is in the 2-2.5 MMcfe/foot range, yielding a development cost of $0.36-0.45 per gross Mcfe. Taking into account the time value of money (the development cost is an upfront investment), producers in Marcellus/Utica sweet spots have a meaningful cost advantage on the capital side.

This cost advantage becomes even wider if one were to apply a "haircut" to Ultra's EUR assumptions. At $2.6 million per well, a 3 Bcf EUR in Pinedale translates into a development cost of $0.87, which is akin to well cost metrics in the Haynesville Core and other Tier 1 plays (i.e., significantly higher than in industry's sweet spots).

Competitive Position

Ultra Petroleum has relentlessly marketed itself to investors as a low-cost operator. The claim is indeed merited, as Ultra's operating cost metrics per unit in Pinedale stack up favorably versus competition (although are by no means unique).

However, Pinedale falls short of being in the top tier in terms of development cost per unit. Moreover, the lag is likely to widen significantly once the remaining best locations in Pinedale are drilled out.

In its presentations, Ultra has also continuously highlighted Pinedale's advantage versus the Marcellus in terms of price realizations. The claim again is generally valid. Regional basis in Pinedale has been relatively narrow, and the liquids component in the production stream has provided an uplift to the price realization. However, from a macro perspective, the transportation cost advantage does little to protect Ultra against the proliferation of lower-cost supply from the Marcellus and Canada.

Transportation costs from the Marcellus area and from Western Canada are typically "sunk" (contracted under take-or-pay firm transportation agreements). As a result, producers in Marcellus/Utica and Western Canada sweet spots still have a significant advantage in terms of marginal cost of supply versus Pinedale, and Ultra will continue to face a tough competition going forward.

Overall, based on the estimated cost of supply, Pinedale currently appears to fall into a solid Tier 1 category, alongside such plays as the Haynesville, Arkoma Woodford and several others.

However, the biggest concern with regard to the company's competitive position relates to the potential deterioration of its cost of supply due to Pinedale's maturation. Such maturation, if it becomes visible to the market soon, could negatively differentiate Ultra versus competitors in "younger" natural gas provinces such as the Marcellus or Montney.

Has The Correction Created An Attractive Entry Point?

Following the correction, the stock's EV/2017E EBITDA multiple has contracted to 7x, based on my $620 million EBITDA estimate. The trading multiple may appear quite reasonable for a resource stock and is lower than the trading multiples for several leading Marcellus-focused peers. However, if one were to assume that Ultra's inventory of the most prolific drilling locations begins to thin within just few years of aggressive drilling, the discount appears justified.

My main macro concern is that the supply of low-cost natural gas in North America remains ample, and the onset of Pinedale's maturation will become visible to investors sooner than an upward shift in natural gas price environment in North America can occur.

For a mature asset, the valuation should gravitate towards the value of the PDP reserves. Applying such a scenario to Ultra, it is difficult to make a case that the stock's current price is too low. If one were to use the futures curve as a price scenario and apply a relatively forgiving 7-8% discount rate to the company's PDP cash flows, the value of PUDs and resources does not appear compelling enough to close the gap between the value of the PDPs and the enterprise value.

The $2.0 billion of post-reorganization debt does not add much comfort in this context. With a leverage ratio in the 3.2x-3.5x range, based on my estimate and using a $3.00/MMBtu price deck, the company's balance sheet is still overloaded with debt.

Is There A Remedy To Ultra's Strategic Challenge?

It appears that the logical course of action for a company endowed with a maturing asset would be as follows:

Issue equity to bring debt to a safer level

Reduce the pace of drilling to stretch out the life of the premium well inventory

De-emphasize growth and emphasize free cash flow

Once the balance sheet is normalized, consider instituting a dividend

Wait for upcycles (or a permanent improvement in natural gas price environment) to lock in more favorable drilling economics on Tier 1 inventory via hedging - otherwise, avoid marginally profitable drilling altogether

Unfortunately, it appears that Ultra is planning to pursue a radically different strategy. Management appears committed to accelerating production via aggressive drilling. In 2017, which is an upcycle year for natural gas, the approach could work well. However, within 12 months from now, if the current strip pricing scenario holds, Ultra will face a sub-$3 price environment, a shrinking inventory of premium drilling locations and overextended credit metrics.

Potential Upside

A shift to a higher natural gas price environment, should one materialize over time, would "lift all boats." Under an optimistic macro scenario, Ultra would enjoy several tailwinds. First, the company's extensive inventory of 3.4 Bcf drilling locations would come "in the money." Second, the company's financial leverage would be a favorable factor in an environment where stock prices are moving higher.

However, similar factors would also apply to peer stocks.

In Conclusion

Ultra's high stock price during the restructuring appears to have been a reflection of poor liquidity rather than intrinsic value. Once the stock re-opened for trading, a correction to a more reasonable level followed almost immediately.

While the stock no longer appears grossly overvalued, important questions remain open with regard to the company's well productivity in Pinedale and the depth of the premium drilling inventory.

The company's pursuit of production growth could accelerate the asset's maturation. If the current strip price scenario indeed materializes in the next several years, Ultra would find itself in an increasingly marginal position as producer.

Assuming a "sub-$3 natural gas for longer" macro scenario, there is a high risk that Ultra will end up a relative underperformer over time. An attempt to solve the strategic challenge via acquisitions could lead to even greater value dissipations, as it has been the case in the company's practice before.

Disclosure: Preparing for Ultra's emergence from Chapter 11, OIL ANALYTICS highlighted Ultra Petroleum as a short idea based on the pre-emergence price levels.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.